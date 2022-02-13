Denim Finishing Agents Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026
Increasing Growth of Nanotechnology and Nano-coatings for Denim Finishing Would Drive the Denim Finishing Agents Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2022 ) Denim Finishing Agents Market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, the employment of specialist formulations in the production of denim products such as jeans, jackets, bags, trousers, and accessories has increased the demand for finishing chemicals. The increased demand for innovative finishes in textile products due to enhanced fashion sense among the youth and middle-aged populations is expected to boost product consumption globally. Also, the rising demand for finishing agents such as bleaching agents, softeners, defoamers, and others in the production of denim has also raised the growth of the market. Furthermore, various international denim producers are leveraging new technologies to develop specific textiles in order to suit expanding consumer demands as fashion trends change. With such initiatives, the denim finishing agents industry is further anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
Impact of Covid-19
Even though denim has become a fashion mainstay, there are several aspects that have had a detrimental impact on the market while also creating lucrative prospects. One of them is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused people to stay in their jammies and other everyday comforts. Denim jeans have seen a significant drop in sales as a result of this. Globally, the coronavirus outbreak has also interrupted the production and disrupted the supply chains. Owing to which the denim finishing agents market got affected over the year 2020.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Analysis -By Denim Type
Cotton denim held the largest share of 33% in the denim finishing agents market in 2020. Increasing demand for cotton to get the perfect texture in denim is driving the demand for cotton denim. Clean cotton fibers are mixed into long strings and woven firmly together with a piece of industrial equipment to make denim. The strength of these twists of yarn is responsible for the essential denim fabric qualities of durability and thickness. This tightness also means that when the fabric is colored, the pigment only reaches the surface, leaving the thread beneath white. Thus, the rising usage of denim finishing agents would further drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Finishing Agent Type
Softeners finishing agent held the largest share of 30% in the denim finishing agents market in 2020. Softeners come in a variety of forms, including nonionic, anionic, cationic, silicone-based, and reactive softeners. Denim softeners give the cloth a silky, fluffy feel while also preventing static and the production of black flaws. Softeners help to keep materials from tangling and wrinkling. Furthermore, these compounds improve abrasion resistance, tearing strength, and reduce the risk of stitching thread and needle breakage when sewing denim. Thus, the rapidly rising demand for softeners finishing agents due to such alluring properties is estimated to drive the growth of the denim finishing agents market.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Analysis -By Application
The garments segment held the largest share in the denim finishing agents market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Denim is a long-lasting, robust cotton twill fabric that is commonly seen in jackets, jeans, and overalls, among other garments. Owing to the strong and durable properties the increasing choice for denim in the garment industry is estimated to drive the growth of the denim finishing agents market. Denim finishing agents such as bleaching agents, softeners, defoamers, and others, are widely used in the garment industry. Moreover, the rising growth of the textile and garment industry will further drive the denim finishing agent market growth. For instance, according to Investindia, from US$ 103.4 billion in 2020-21, the textile and garment sector is estimated to grow to US$ 190 billion by 2025-26. Thus, with the rising growth of the garment sector the denim finishing agents market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific region dominated the denim finishing agents market with a share of 35% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapidly rising investments in the textile and apparel sector along with the production of new denim manufacturing industries would further drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period. For instance, Saitex, a Vietnamese denim producer is extending its operations in the country by constructing a new manufacturing facility. The facility will be operational in August 2021. Also, as per a news report of March 2020, three new denim manufacturing plants With an annual capacity of 20 million meters each, including Lodz Denim, JRD Denim at Ankleshwar, and Signet Denim at Palsana near Surat have set up their factories, bringing the total yearly installed capacity to 160 million meters; 8% of the total 1,550 million meters produced in the country. Thus, the inclination of new denim manufacturing plants is estimated to drive the denim finishing agents market growth.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503430
Denim Finishing Agents Market Driver
Increasing Growth of Nanotechnology and Nano-coatings for denim finishing would drive the Market Growth.
The use of nanotechnology has sparked a revolution in the denim industry. The use of nanocoatings provides various benefits to denim fabric, including water repellence, wrinkle-free property, UV protection, self-cleaning property, anti-static property, and flame retardancy, among others. Furthermore, it increases the fabric's durability without compromising quality or the end-user experience. In 2015, Nano-Tex introduced a wrinkle-free treatment based on nanotechnology, which also improves strength and provides an alternative to deteriorating the traditional process. Also, the introduction of ‘herbal' denim using nanotechnology by denim manufacturers is driving the growth of the industry. For instance, in October 2018, The LNJ Group, known for its innovative range and products, launched herbal denim (which is made from aloe vera and is known to reduce the itching caused by the bacteria and also help to reduce skin diseases). In addition, the company developed stay cool denim and stay warm denim, which adjusts to the body's temperature. Temperature is controlled through the use of nanotechnology, which is a cellular fiber cross-section. Thus, the increasing usage of nanotechnology for denim finishing is further estimated to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Denim
Denim manufacturing processes emit a large number of greenhouse gases, and the environmental impact of this ever-popular garment is minimal. Denim companies, on the other hand, are invariably attempting to mitigate these environmental consequences through their sustainable approach. Sustainable denim is a concept that has been introduced not only in developed countries but also in developing countries such as India and China. The rising growth of eco-friendly denim in several countries would further raise the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, AG launched biodegradable jeans with 100% biodegradable denim fabrics manufactured from a blend of organic cotton, Tencel, and hemp a fibers that AG, like the rest of the denim industry, is embracing as a viable alternative to virgin cotton. Also, in March 2021, the most sustainable denim collection be established on the principle of eco-responsibility, was announced by Jack & Jones a leading jeanswear brand. With the increasing demand for eco-friendly denim, the denim finishing agents industry is set to rise in the projected period.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Challenges
Environmental Impact and Health Hazards Can Affect the Growth of the Market.
Water helps in carrying most of the treatment as a medium in the denim industry. Even though, the most significant source of pollution is processed water, particularly polluted water, which contains a high concentration of contaminants such as dyestuff (indigo/sulfur and another dyestuff), buffer/pH controller, solubilizing chemicals, electrolyte, sizing ingredients, dyeing assistants, and water, which are generally higher than the allowable limits. Also, denim is made up of several processes, the most important of which are spinning, sizing, weaving, coloration, sewing, and finishing. In general, denim industrial pollution causes changes in the environment and water quality, which is harmful to the environment and health, as well as livestock and humans. Thus, the rising environmental and health impact will further impact the growth of the denim finishing agent market.
Denim Finishing Agents Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the denim finishing agents market. Major players in the denim finishing agents market are:
BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
CHT Group
Americos Industries
Seydel Companies
Garmon Chemicals
Rudolf GmbH
Asutex
Pulcra Chemicals, and others.
Acquisition/Product Launches
In September 2019, BASF SE company launched the ‘PolyTHF Inside' brand at its Denim Industry Development Trend Forum. PolyTHF (polytetrahydrofuran) is a spandex material commonly found in denim. However, after going through the various processes, it loses its elasticity. As a result, in order to address this issue, it has launched a product that also contributes to long-term growth.
Key Takeaways
APAC region dominated the denim finishing agents market owing to the rising investments in the textile and apparel industry. For instance, according to Invest India till March 2021, FDI in the textiles and apparel industry has reached $3.75 billion.
Also, the growing demand for novel stain-resistant textiles and colored denim are the two market potential opportunities that are expected to boost the growth of the denim finishing agents market over the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about the heavy consumption of water and hazardous chemicals in fabric wet processing is contributing to the development of bio-based finishing formulations, which is further estimated to drive the growth of the denim finishing agents industry.
