US House Call Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Reduces the Chances of Hospitalization Driving the Growth of US House Call Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2022 ) The US House Call Market had contributed a market value equivalent to $470 Million in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The demand for the house call market has seen an exponential leap in the last decade, and primarily in the last year owing to the pandemic. Cost-Efficiency and accessibility are one of the two key drivers for this industry. Preventive Care, a practice by which the doctor tries to “prevent” any serious development or prevention of any disease is one of the most demanding aspects of this industry. House Call registered doctors can even assist in rehabilitation therapy for any patient recovering from a chronic illness, to get their life back on track. Pain Management amongst the geriatric population is yet another house call practice that has been gaining momentum. House Call Services has also had a strong share in providing hospice care to terminally ill patients, to service the patients to live as comfortably as possible.
An increase in the ER Cases has made the government proactive in providing transformative in-house services, at an affordable rate, with facilities of reimbursements at patients’ disposal. The following factors would help in driving the US House Call industry at an optimistic pace.
US House Cal Market Segment Analysis- By Services
The US House Call Market is bifurcated into five segments based on service namely- Primary care, Urgent Care, Chronic Care Management, Preventive Care and Mobile Clinical Testing. Primary Care as a constituent dominated the market in the year 2020. Primary Care entails all the services that a patient might get in the hospital or a doctor’s clinic. The whole purpose of the primary care segment focuses on providing a customer/patient-centric approach rather than a doctor/hospital-centric approach. The demand for the segment gained momentum and popularity after the introduction of various government initiatives such as “Independence at Home Demonstration”. The following program will serve the patients on different levels for one- the services would be provided at patients’ home- that will allow the doctor to provide practices focussed on the living environment. It will also substantially reduce the rate of hospitalization of the US Geriatric Population, which is growing at an heightened pace. Lastly, the programme would provide customizations to the patients needs and requirements. The following characteristics of the program have led to an increase in the number of US House call primary care segments.
The demand for Chronic Care Management is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The demand for the service is driven by the rising awareness of the campaigns launched by the government to support in house care of chronically ill patients, along with an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses in the geriatric population. Connected Care is a primary example of a program raising awareness for such patients and also helping them in finding health care professionals. As per the recent surveys conducted by CMS- one in four adults have chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, depression, cardiovascular disease, and other pulmonary diseases. The trajectory for such cases is elevated in the people aged above 65+. The demand for this sub-category is also owing to the benefits it offers to home-bound patients such as personalized attention, along with pro-active care for the disease identified. Owing to these factors, the chronic care management sub-category will see an increase in demand.
US House Call Market Segment Analysis- By End User
Geriatric, Children and Adults are the subcategories for the segment of End Users in US house call markets. The demand from the former, which is Geriatric, dominated the market in the year 2020. The rising demand from this subcategory is owed to an increase in population. The population boom in the 65+ category is bestowed due to lower birth rates and better medical infrastructure. Albeit said the longevity of the life expectancy comes served with chronic illnesses of various kinds.
The geriatric users would contribute to growing at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The following statement has been supported by the UN studies who have projected a three-time increase in the geriatric population, which for now is the fastest-growing segment in the US population. The increment in the following population will supplant the chronic illnesses that can be catered by the US House Call market.
US House Call Market Drivers
A Boom in the Geriatric Population
The US population above the age of 80 is the fastest-growing segment of the population. As per estimation, the geriatric population will grow at a faster rate than those below 65. As of 2020, the population of those above 65+ stands at 46 million, and at the current rate 1 in every 5 American will be 65+ by 2030. The rising population can in turn help the US House Call Market to cater to various chronic illnesses.
Reduces the chances of Hospitalization
Owing to the various pro-active services offered by the healthcare providers and doctors to the patients at home, the chances to get hospitalized reduces by a significant margin. For example, if house call services are availed within 14 days of discharge then readmission rates severely goes down by 25%. Similarly, a combination of home health services and clinician visits can reduce the hospitalization by up to 8%.
US House Call Market Challenges
Safety Concerns
The chance of catching a secondary infection in a home care setting is a challenge for this industry. Unmanaged waste disposal and sanitization substantially contribute to the safety concerns of the patient at in-home setups. Customization to each patient needs is one of the reasons that can hamper the growth of the US House Call industry.
US House Call Market Landscape
The companies operating in this industry can adopt for acquisitions, mergers or new service offerings to register steady growth. The top 10 companies operating in the US House Call Markets are
Heal.
SOS Doctor House Call Inc.
Urgent Med House Calls.
House Call Doctor Los Angeles.
House call Doctors Medical Group.
Doctor On Demand Inc.
Resurgia Health Solutions LLC.
MDLIVE Inc.
Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors.
VISITING PHYSICIANS’ ASSOCIATION.
US House Call Market Associations
In November 2019, Walmart and Doctor On Demand signed a deal with each other, that will facilitate the Walmart employees to access primary health services from the latter service provider. The following deal will allow the employees to access the telemedicinal consultation at a mere amount of $4.
Key Takeaways
US Government initiatives to facilitate in-house medical care services will help the industry to grow ahead.
House Call services gained momentum, as hospitals have been dealing with patients infected with COVID-19, thereby creating an enormous demand for the regular patients requiring in house health check-ups.
Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats report will be generated and provided in our premium report.
Preference for treatment in hospitals rather than house care can hamper the growth of this industry.
