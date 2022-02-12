Factors to Consider in Colored Diamonds Investment
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada – Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., a company that specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds, explains factors to consider before investing in colored diamonds; these are duration of diamond ownership, carat size, color and tangibility.
Duration of ownership
How long one should own a diamond before selling is debatable. Some experts say diamonds lost their resale value after purchase, while some argue the value of a diamond increases in value over time. “Diamonds have and retain a market value that is either consistent or increases over time,” reports Concierge Diamonds. Depending on the diamond, holding it for long and selling it when demand is high provides a good return on investment.
Carat Size
While demand determines the price of diamonds, so too is the size. The larger the diamond, the better. “The reason behind this is because most diamonds are found in small fractions, rather than big solid ones, thus making them rarer,” explains Carats Direct. Beyond4Cs adds that “prices have an exponential relationship with the carat sizes. For example, if a one carat diamond that is worth $7500, that doesn’t mean that a two carat diamond would be worth $15,000.”
Color
As the carat size is relates to price, the color of natural diamond is a factor to consider. For example, pure red, pink or blue diamonds are rare. When a diamond with any of these colors is found, because of its scarcity, the price value is high. Natural colored diamonds like the Pink Promise, the Pink Legacy, The Argyle Alpha all have set records prices over the years.
Tangible Assets
Natural colored diamonds have one thing in common – they are all tangible assets. Investors consider them as hard assets that are private in nature and can be carried and moved around. The portability of these assets allows investors to take them anywhere in the world and trade in any currency.
Before considering colored diamond as investment vehicles, it is the responsibility of the investor to seek expert advice. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
