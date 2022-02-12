Premier Diamond Group on How to Invest in Natural Colored Gemstones
By Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada -- Like in any investment, the investor sets a budget, knows the market into which to invest, has a diversified portfolio, and knows when to cash out. These aforementioned factors should also apply to investing in natural colored diamonds. However, there is more to investing in natural colored diamonds; the investor should take into account price, resale liquidity, market access, quality certification, and expert guidance.
Price
The pricing of a diamond is determined in stages of a process it undergoes -- from the mine to the market. This process starts from when the diamond is discovered, and it is still in the rough to polishing to cutting to the certification stage. Experts base the pricing of diamonds on 4Cs: Cut, Color, Clarity and Carat, explains Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Armed with the knowledge of 4Cs, before an investor buys a diamond, he should be aware of its resale price and profitability. However, there may not be any of these if the diamond is not certified.
Quality Certification
Diamond certification comes with the following grading categories: natural lab status, color, cut, clarity and carat weight. These categories are important because the certification body proves that the diamond has been tested and confirmed that it is natural and credible. Certification also determines resale value because, it keeps the seller and buyer on equal grounds explains Do Amore.
Resale Liquidity
Many factors determine the resale value of a diamond. These factors depend on who is the seller, who is the buyer, and the quality of the diamond. Natural colored diamonds have proven resale value due to their rarity. When an investor has scarce gem, the possession of such a natural diamond does not automatically mean he has immediate access to cash. The investor must have access to expert advice and the market.
Expert Advice and Access to Global Market
To be successful in the diamond market, the investor must have connections. It is important, therefore, for the investor to deal with experts that have access to the diamond global market. The President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe provides expert advice and he has access to the global market. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
