Natural colored diamonds investment Opportunities
By Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada – (EMAILWIRE) -- Investment opportunities exist in natural colored diamonds. Similar to any other investment commodity, supply and demand influence value. Natural colored diamond of the right intensity level, size, and characteristics can be considered a very wise and affordable investment opportunity.
When compared to many of the world’s most successful and valuable commodities and their appreciation over the years, fancy vivid yellow diamonds, for example, have proven that they do not only rise in value over time, they far surpass other commodities such as stocks, bonds, gold and even oil.
Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamonds have been sold over the past decade in various sizes and many have managed to bring over $100,000 per carat. However, natural fancy color diamond, are rarely ever seen. In fact, on a scale of rarity, all fancy color diamonds are incredibly rare when compared to many of the more unique items available in the market today. “They are rare enough due to the fact that only 0.01% of the diamonds is a natural colored diamond (1 of 10,000 diamonds),” explains experts at Natural Colored.
Scarcity of natural colored diamonds makes it difficult to procure, and this rarity has been hastened by the closure of the Rio Tinto that has drastically decreased the supply of pink diamonds; by so doing, the demand has skyrocketed. For investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an asset that brings benefits of double digit yearly increases, according to Financial Times.
Double digit increases are rewarding. Investing in rare natural fancy colored diamonds and precious colored gemstones introduces diversification to investor’s portfolio by providing shelter from paper assets and the uncertainty found within individual financial markets.
Before investing, however, do due diligence and seek expertise. There are vast resources on natural yellow diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe provides expert advice and he has access to the global market. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
When compared to many of the world’s most successful and valuable commodities and their appreciation over the years, fancy vivid yellow diamonds, for example, have proven that they do not only rise in value over time, they far surpass other commodities such as stocks, bonds, gold and even oil.
Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamonds have been sold over the past decade in various sizes and many have managed to bring over $100,000 per carat. However, natural fancy color diamond, are rarely ever seen. In fact, on a scale of rarity, all fancy color diamonds are incredibly rare when compared to many of the more unique items available in the market today. “They are rare enough due to the fact that only 0.01% of the diamonds is a natural colored diamond (1 of 10,000 diamonds),” explains experts at Natural Colored.
Scarcity of natural colored diamonds makes it difficult to procure, and this rarity has been hastened by the closure of the Rio Tinto that has drastically decreased the supply of pink diamonds; by so doing, the demand has skyrocketed. For investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an asset that brings benefits of double digit yearly increases, according to Financial Times.
Double digit increases are rewarding. Investing in rare natural fancy colored diamonds and precious colored gemstones introduces diversification to investor’s portfolio by providing shelter from paper assets and the uncertainty found within individual financial markets.
Before investing, however, do due diligence and seek expertise. There are vast resources on natural yellow diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe provides expert advice and he has access to the global market. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
Contact Information:
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
Mr. David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
Mr. David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.