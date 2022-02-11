FLASHBACK FRIDAY - Rihanna’s 2015 Diamond Ball Ignites the Red Carpet!
As Pop Superstar, Rihanna basks in the glow of her pregnancy announcement last week, Step and Repeat LA reminisces about one of its most exciting creations!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 11, 2022 ) SANTA MONICA, CA - The year was 2015, and the second consecutive year that Step and Repeat LA was being commissioned to design and create something stunning to serve as the Media Wall for Rihanna’s 2nd Annual Diamond Ball for the Clara Lionel Foundation.
The Clara Lionel Foundation (or CLF) is a non-profit organization created by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in 2012. Named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel, the organization aims to fund and support “climate resilience” by advocating for policy and system change that is necessary to improve the quality of life for various communities around the world, particularly those found in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Like every charity organization that has come before it, annual red carpet celebrity gatherings are essential for bringing attention (and hopefully, funds) to the organization’s mission.
Step and Repeat LA knew that such an awesome organization deserved an equally impressive red carpet display, so the team got to work creating something unique. Featuring a black-and-white, matte-finished fabric print and individual 3D sections made from high quality gator board, the Media Wall stretched nearly 30’ in length. This certainly wasn’t a problem, since the location for the event was a massive aircraft bunker in Santa Monica!
Once complete, it was showtime! The stars all turned out in support of the generous philanthropist, including Kevin Hart, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Zendaya! The following year, the CLF decided to host its 3rd annual event in New York City. Nonetheless, this Media Wall remains one of Step and Repeat LA’s favorite project to date.
Since its creation, the CLF has raised more than $80 million, and has funded more than 150 projects in over 20 different countries, focusing on each specific areas individual needs. In fact, Rihanna even offers select items from her Savage X Fenty Sleepwear Collection, with proceeds that directly benefit the CLF.
Recently, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together! The team at Step and Repeat LA wishes Rihanna and her adorable family all the love in the world!
The Clara Lionel Foundation (or CLF) is a non-profit organization created by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in 2012. Named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel, the organization aims to fund and support “climate resilience” by advocating for policy and system change that is necessary to improve the quality of life for various communities around the world, particularly those found in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Like every charity organization that has come before it, annual red carpet celebrity gatherings are essential for bringing attention (and hopefully, funds) to the organization’s mission.
Step and Repeat LA knew that such an awesome organization deserved an equally impressive red carpet display, so the team got to work creating something unique. Featuring a black-and-white, matte-finished fabric print and individual 3D sections made from high quality gator board, the Media Wall stretched nearly 30’ in length. This certainly wasn’t a problem, since the location for the event was a massive aircraft bunker in Santa Monica!
Once complete, it was showtime! The stars all turned out in support of the generous philanthropist, including Kevin Hart, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Zendaya! The following year, the CLF decided to host its 3rd annual event in New York City. Nonetheless, this Media Wall remains one of Step and Repeat LA’s favorite project to date.
Since its creation, the CLF has raised more than $80 million, and has funded more than 150 projects in over 20 different countries, focusing on each specific areas individual needs. In fact, Rihanna even offers select items from her Savage X Fenty Sleepwear Collection, with proceeds that directly benefit the CLF.
Recently, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together! The team at Step and Repeat LA wishes Rihanna and her adorable family all the love in the world!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.