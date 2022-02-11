Wealth-Networking Community Hosts VIP Experience at Posh Beverly Hills Hotel
Step and Repeat LA and Collins Visual Media create photo-op backdrop and signage for elite gathering.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 11, 2022 ) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - The SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills is part of the Luxury Collection Hotels, which are all owned by Marriott, and is a sensational destination for both hosting an event, as well as calling it a night in one of their fabulous suites. This week, Family Office Experience (or FOE) chose this location to host its FOE West 2.0 - Family Office & Sports Experience, a private gathering of family office wealth, investors, professional athletes, and key executives of FOE.
FOE is a platform that was established over 5 years ago, and is responsible for hosting countless private events across the globe, bringing together families who aim to create generational wealth through strategic networking and investing. At these events, families can mingle with other like-minded families to discuss how their investments will affect the world at large.
At West. 2.0, guests were wined-and-dined upon checking in on the eve of February 6, right up til departing on February 10th. The Super Bowl-themed conference featured keynote speakers, with topics ranging from Investor Insights, to Sports Franchise Ownership, and even The Sport of Philanthropy.
Step and Repeat LA, along with sister company, Collins Visual Media (or CVM) was given the task of designing and printing all signage for the event, including a large 8’ tall by 10’ wide step and repeat backdrop. The step and repeat served as the main photo-op backdrop for the evening, and featured gold-printed logos and a sleek black background, all printed on a matte-finished fabric to prevent glare in flash photos.
The crew at CVM provided all delivery and installation themselves to ensure a clean, pristine finish.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, while CVM has more than 40 years of experience providing printed media for the film industry and beyond! Both CVM and Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention both companies boast a 24 hour turnaround capability!
