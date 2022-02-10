Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Children’s Book: My Little Green Umbrella by Sandy Little
Award-winning children’s author Sandy Little has done it again!
Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – Outskirts Press—is pleased to announce Sandy Little's new picture book, My Little Green Umbrella. Little won multiple awards, including the Gold Medal Moonbeam Children's Book Award, for her previous book, Montgomery Rabbit.
When a young girl finds a very special green umbrella in a thrift shop, she soon finds a world of adventure at her fingertips. But as she grows older, the magical umbrella and its wonders are put away in the back of a closet…only to be rediscovered years later.
A heartwarming tribute to the power of imagination, My Little Green Umbrella is sure to be a favorite with readers both young and old.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MyLittleGreenUmbrella.
At 33 pages, My Little Green Umbrella is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the picture book category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4821-3 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4822-0 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 color casebound Retail: $30.95
Genre: PICTURE BOOK/ Fantasy & Magic
About the Author: Sandy Little is an award-winning children's book author. Her previous book, Montgomery Rabbit, enjoyed five-star reviews and inspired an enthusiastic fan base. Sandy has also enjoyed a long career in the entertainment business.
https://www.amazon.com/author/sandylittle https://www.facebook.com/sandy.little.549
About the Illustrator: Tom Lintern is a freelance illustrator based in New York City. He has had a varied and successful career creating original artwork for a broad range of clients in advertising, publishing and video games.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.:
Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
