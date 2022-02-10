Digestive Health Drinks Market Size Estimated to Reach $36.2 Billion by 2026
Rising Incidences of Digestive Problems in Elderly Is Projected to Drive Digestive Health Drinks Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 10, 2022 ) Digestive Health Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $36.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Digestive health drinks are drinks that help to overcome the symptoms of an overburdened digestive tract. These health drinks also prevent digestive problems such as indigestion, bloating and gas, gallstones, peptic, and ulcer diseases. Digestive health drinks utilize natural and active ingredients such as vitamin B12, protease, amylase, lactase, pepsin, and potassium, which are essential for the health of the human digestive system. Growing awareness related to consumption of healthy digestive drinks, rise in demand for food enzyme ingredients, and increasing incidences of digestive health problems are the factors set to drive the growth of the global Digestive Health Drinks Market for 2021-2026.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Ingredients
The Digestive Health Drinks Market based on the Ingredients can be further segmented into Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Food Enzymes. The Probiotics segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its wide availability as probiotic digestive shots, kefirs, drinkable yogurts, and other technological advancements in probiotic products. The health-beneficial properties of probiotic ingredients in aiding digestion are likely to drive the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market. The Food Enzymes segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.7% over 2021-2026. This growth is owing to its properties, such as improved shelf life and dough stability. The growing demand for various food enzymes such as protease, amylase, lactase, and pepsin in health drinks is propelling the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel
The Digestive Health Drinks Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Channels, Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of digestive health drinks with different brands and price ranges. The availability of distinct product shelves with attractive schemes in supermarkets is driving the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.3% over 2021-2026. This growth is owing to factors such as growing demand for digitalized shopping experiences among the customers and the rise in the demand for door-stop delivery.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Digestive Health Drinks Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share, with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this the segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in awareness related to consumption of healthy drinks, rising demand for probiotic-based products, and growing demand for protease and lactase food enzymes in health drinks. The rise in the importance of high fiber consumption to support a healthy digestive and immune system is driving the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market. Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the product launches of amylase and pepsin food enzymes in the region, growing demand for various flavors in digestive health drinks, rising demand for prebiotic products.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Drivers
Rising Incidences of Digestive Problems in Elderly is Projected to Drive Market Growth.
The rise in digestive health problems, such as indigestion, bloating, and others, especially in the elderly population, has increased the customers' awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of healthy drinks. These health-conscious customers are also opting for probiotic and prebiotic health drinks as they help treat various digestive disorders, driving the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market.
Increase in Demand for Food Enzyme Ingredient Products is Expected to Boost Product Demand
The demand for various food enzyme ingredients such as protease, amylase, and lactase in health drinks is increasing yearly. The need is increasing owing to their ability to improve the digestive system. The manufacturers are also tapping on improving their portfolios using lactase and pepsin food enzymes, which is further propelling the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Challenges
High Research and Development Costs for Developing Probiotic Digestive Health Drinks is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
Substantial investments in research and development activities and the high cost of hiring trained professionals are barriers to market growth. Moreover, the marketing and distribution of probiotic health drink products also add to the product price, as they require different packaging and distribution channels than common products, which is another major factor estimated to reduce the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market.
Digestive Health Drinks Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Digestive Health Drinks Market. Key companies of this market are:
General Mills
Danone
Lifeway foods
Danisco
Clover Industries
DuPont de Nemours Inc
Arla Foods Inc
Nestle SA
Yakult Honsha Pvt Ltd, and
Probi AB among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In October 2020, Nestle has launched ready-to-drink protein-based beverages for special medical purposes, which has partially hydrolyzed guar gum (PHGG) as the main component. This product improves digestive intolerance.
In May 2019, Dupont has launched a new culture line that contains its premium HOWARU® probiotics which are specially designed for fermented plant-based products to improve digestive health and well-being. This product is easy to integrate with existing cultures used in plant-based fermented beverage formulations.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Asia-Pacific Digestive Health Drinks Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. It is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for protease and lactase food enzymes in health drinks.
The health-beneficial properties of probiotic ingredients in aiding digestion are driving the growth of the probiotic ingredients segment. However, high research and development costs for developing probiotic digestive health drinks are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Digestive Health Drinks Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Digestive Health Drinks Market report.
