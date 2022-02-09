World Sweet Potato Starch Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Popularity of Sweet Potato Starch in Various Applications Is Accelerating the Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2022 ) World Sweet Potato Starch Market size was estimated at $630 million in 2020, projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing usage of sweet potato starch for various snacks like sweet potato noodles and cereal food products is boosting the World Sweet Potato Starch Industry. Sweet potato starch is a naturally occurring starch. Corn starch is replaced with modified starch as a thickener. Sweet potato starch is made with either fresh or dried sweet potato chips. Fresh processing starch, on the other hand, is the most popular product since the quality of fresh sweet potato starch is superior to that of dried sweet potato starch, and dry sweet potato chips are difficult to come by. Snack and cereal consumption has been increasing globally, leading to a growing trend of sanctification, which is propelling the snacking phenomenon. Sweet potato starch is high in sugar and contains key nutrients, making it great for improving the taste and quality of snacks. A greater understanding of the benefits of resistant starch usage is also boosting the sweet potato Industry. The indigestible starch-resistant starch is regarded to provide considerable health benefits. Insulin sensitivity has improved, blood sugar levels have decreased, and hunger levels have decreased. The presence of resistant starch in sweet potato starch enhances the market for sweet potato starch. One of the market restrictions for sweet potato starch is the availability of various substitutes, such as cassava starch, potato starch, and maize starch. Owing to its thickening and water-binding qualities, sweet potato modified starch is becoming a popular ingredient in a variety of foods.
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis – By Product:
The World Sweet Potato Starch Market is segmented into Modified Starch, Native Starch-based on the Product Type. In 2020, the market for Native Starch was dominated. One of the primary elements driving demand for native potato starch products is a shift in customer tastes away from artificial or synthetic ingredient-based products and toward natural and native-based products. Owing to the diverse nature and vast variety of applications of native starch in the food and beverage sector, as well as the trend of using native starch products, a large number of sweet potato starch market participants are projected to enter this niche market. The global sweet potato starch market is expected to grow quickly in the coming years, offering lucrative growth opportunities. The market for Modified Starch is expected to grow at a respectable rate of 4.6% over the forecast period. In baking, dairy delights, fruit fillings, pourable sauces, sweet potato noodles, and other savory uses, modified starch is becoming increasingly commonly used. Chemicals or enzymes are used to alter the structure of starch in the lab, resulting in modified starch. Modified potato starch is used as a food ingredient in a variety of foods to help with emulsification, stabilization, and thickening.
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
The World Sweet Potato Starch Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Textile & Paper, Feed Industry based on the End User. In 2020, the food and beverage category dominated the market. The product thickens with the addition of cold water or milk and is used in desserts. Cheese sauce or gravy granules are also be thickened with boiling water without the product becoming lumpy. Owing to their capacity to improve food texture and shelf life, these products are projected to see increased demand in the bread, dairy, and convenience food industries. In the food and beverage industry, modified starch products are commonly utilized as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and thickening agents in the manufacturing of bread goods, biscuits, noodles, and other convenience foods. As a thickening agent, modified starch increases the viscosity of a liquid without affecting its other qualities. It's widely used in the food and beverage sector, particularly in sauces, puddings, gravies, and soups, where it doesn't alter the flavor. Modified starch is also great for emulsifying end-use products in a variety of industries, especially in food and beverage products with flavored oils. The category is also fueled by the positive outlook for the food and beverage industries in China and India. Textile & Paper segment is estimated to account for the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the starch content of sweet potatoes, they are employed in the papermaking process from the wet end through the size press. The starch is used as a binder in coating formulations, which improves qualities like smoothness, hardness, gloss, and whiteness. It is largely utilized in the paper sector to lower overall production costs. The world sweet potato starch market is predicted to rise owing to the rising global demand for paper and rising paper consumption.
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, in 2020, Asia-Pacific World Sweet Potato Starch Market accounted for 44% of total sales owing to the significant consumption of sweet potato in this region. As Sweet potato starch is a prominent ingredient in Asian cuisine, and it's used to make sweet potato noodles and cool refreshing drinks. In addition, sweet potato starch is increasingly being used as a sizing agent in the textile sector. Sweet potato starch demand is expected to grow dramatically in the global textile sector, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, is predicted to enhance sweet potato starch consumption, especially for textile sizing, and have a significant positive impact on market growth. According to a press release issued by the World Health Organization on September 12, 2018, there were 18.1 million new cancers diagnosed and 9.6 million cancer-related deaths in 2018. Furthermore, one in every five men and one in every six women will get cancer at some point in their lives, and one in every eight men and one in every eleven women will succumb to cancer. These worrying statistics have resulted in a steady demand for cancer-prevention goods like sweet potatoes. North America is estimated to increase at the fastest rate. Rising consumer knowledge of the health benefits of eating low-fat foods is predicted to drive product demand in the region, notably in the United States. Owing to its increased product demand in the animal feed sector, Canada is the second-largest contributor in the North American market.
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis Drivers
Rising popularity of Sweet Potato Starch in Various Applications is Accelerating the Market Growth:
During the forecast period, market participants benefit from a favorable opportunity in the global sweet potato starch market, as global demand for nutritional and health-beneficial food ingredients develop. Sweet potato is a staple of Asian cuisine, and it's becoming increasingly popular around the world. This provides manufacturers in the worldwide sweet potato starch market with a more favorable market condition. There is a robust demand for the cost-effective additives such as sweet potato modified starch which is becoming popular as a cost-effective alternative for food processors. Moreover, an increasing trend in health consciousness is expected to boost global demand for sweet potato starch. According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion individuals suffer from vision impairment. Furthermore, night blindness is particularly dangerous for pre-school children and pregnant women. The good news is that 80% of all visual impairment is preventable, and the best method to combat the problem is to include foods like sweet potato in one's diet. This is due to sweet potatoes' high beta-carotene content, which is converted to vitamin A and so enhances vision. According to UNICEF, vitamin A insufficiency is the major cause of pre-school child fatalities owing to diarrhea and childhood blindness. Sweet potato starch is flexible and contains more nutrients than other starches like wheat and soy. It is gluten-free and abundant in carbohydrates, vitamins, and iron. Customers, particularly professional athletes and sportsmen, find it intriguing since it provides rapid energy and carbohydrates. As a result, manufacturers are likely to include sweet potato starch into their products in greater numbers. Owing to their capacity to improve food texture and shelf life, modified starch products are projected to see an increase in demand in the bakery, dairy, and convenience food industries. Owing to the rising consumer demand for complex treatments, modified starch is likely to see significant expansion in the pharmaceutical business throughout the forecast period
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis Challenges
Consumers Awareness Regarding The Health Risks Caused By Carbohydrates Consumption Is Posing A Challenge To The Product Demand:
Consumer interpretation of the health problems associated with ingesting too many carbs is a key stumbling block to the market's expansion. People are altering their preferences toward low-carb diets in order to lower their risk of lifestyle-related health problems like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. According to the global diabetes community in the United Kingdom, 415 million people worldwide had diabetes in 2018, with the number anticipated to climb to 642 million by 2040. In the coming years, the rising consumption of low-carb food and beverage to preserve overall health is likely to stifle industry expansion.
World Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the World Sweet Potato Starch Market. In 2020, the World Sweet Potato Starch Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market World Sweet Potato Starch Market top 10 companies are:
Abundant States
Rich Moon
SUNAS
SAI RAM
Shandong Huaqiang
Guang You
Liuxu Food
Shanxi Dongbao
Baijia Food
Dahai
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In 2020, Baijia Food, a Chinese company that produces high-end instant noodles and other convenience foods, has secured CN200 million ($28 million) in a Series B investment headed by GL Ventures, a Beijing-based private equity firm.
Key Takeaways
Owing to the significant demand from a variety of end-use industries, the United States has been one of the top countries in the worldwide market in terms of starch production and consumption.
In the food and beverage industry, modified starch products are commonly employed as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and thickening agents in bakery items, biscuits, noodles, and other convenience foods.
Sweet potato starch is used in a wide range of meals, including soups, stews, sweet potato noodles, and other dishes, as a thickening agent. Textile, paper, chemical, and other sectors use sweet potato starch as well.
