Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Size Estimated to Reach $6,901 Million by 2026
Increasing Need for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-care Testing Analyzers to Improve Patients' Quality of Life Are Enhancing the Growth of the Coagulation/hemostasis Analyzer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2022 ) Coagulation/ Hemostasis Analyzer Market size is estimated to reach $6,901 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% over 2021-2026. Coagulation or hemostasis is a dynamic process of platelet activating factor and the understanding of the fibrin blood coagulation system has evolved over the recent years in anaesthetic practice. A coagulation analyzer is a laboratory instrument capable of measuring blood clotting fibrinogen characteristics. These instruments measure blood prothrombin ratio. A level below 70% is an indication of hepatic insufficiency in the form of hepatitis, cirrhosis or jaundice, or a vitamin K deficiency, such analyses are usually prescribed for patients suffering from unexplained bleeding or thromboses. There are both automatic and semiautomatic analyzers, the latter requiring the intervention of a laboratory technician for the preparation and introduction of samples. Such machines also differ in the number of channels, the number of different samples they can analyze at the same time. In the recent past, the numbers of ordered coagulation screening tests have increased tremendously. This, in turn, has improved the efficiency of automated coagulation testing, enabling the generation of high-throughput, accurate, and precise analyzers with minimal human error in measurement. Current technologies use automated platelet function analyzers, flow cytometers, PCR, and microarrays. Combinations of all these technologies eliminate pre-analytical and post-analytical handling, yielding accuracy and increased productivity.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By Test Type
The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market based on tests can be further segmented into Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Clotting Time Testing, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing, D-Dimer Testing, Platelet Function Tests, Anti-Factor Xa Tests, Heparin and Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT and Other Tests. The Prothrombin Time Testing of Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that this tests are mostly preferred in the measurement of the time required for clotting of blood. Furthermore, as this kind of analyzers are commercially available to aid in the diagnosis of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and to monitor it in patients with ventricular assist devices, chronic atrial fibrillation and other pulmonary assisted devices hence, is to hold a major market share.
On the other hand, the D-Dimer Testing segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% for the period 2021-2026. D-Dimer Testing is a testing that is used to detect the protein fragments od D-Dimer whose presence are negligible except when the body is involved in the breaking down of the blood clots. The adoption rate of this treatment is poised to surge up as there are an increase in the cardiovascular disease globally where there is a need of this type of devices. As these testing plays a perfect role in the detection of D-dimer and t-PA antigen levels that are associated with Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) and hence creates an opportunity for the number of cardiovascular deaths taking place yearly.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16786
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By End Users
The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market based on end users can be further segmented into Hospitals, Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, and Others. The hospital segment registers for the highest Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market share in 2020. This is attributable to the growth in the availability of sophisticated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers in hospitals, as well as an increase in the prevalence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). The Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzer Market is growing pertaining to an increase in the demand for prothrombin time (PT) testing in hospitals.
On the other hand, clinical laboratories segment is to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 as these end users shows a rapid expansion in the numbers of such centers growing. This is also aided by the availability of advanced equipments in such laboratories. Moreover, owing to the above-stated fact there is an increased inclination amongst people to avail such facilities which pave way for further growth.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. In North America, there is a rising incidence of bleeding disorders and lifestyle-related illnesses, as well as the increased availability of sophisticated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers in hospitals, are driving this segment's expansion in the region. This followed by the presence of a well formed health care system across the countries of U.S. and Canada which also in a way aid the market players to set-up a market base in the region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are showing a raise in the number of blood related disorders that are requiring Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer for aid, which is thereby offering significant potential growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer industry. Apart from this the frequency of thalassemia, sickle-cell anaemia, and leukaemia has increased, especially in China, India, Thailand, Australia, etc. which tends to raise the governmental initiatives taken for proper healthcare infrastructure in order to curb such prevalence’s.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Drivers
Prevalence of Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Is Increasing
The market for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer is expanding, based on the rising occurrences of haemorrhage and other lifestyle-related illnesses; hemostasis-coagulation analyzers are becoming more widely used across the world. One of the key reasons driving the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analysis Market is government funding for the development of hemostasis-coagulation analyzers for the treatment of these illnesses. Also, the need for sophisticated analyzers has risen in response to the rising demand for correct findings in less time, driving the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzers Market even more. Moreover, to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from thrombotic and bleeding diseases, the main companies are concentrating on creating improved clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care diagnostic analyzers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16786
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Challenges
High Cost of Automated Analyzers
The major challenge in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market is the high cost of automated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzers Market. However, key players in the market are collaborating with other players to carry out various research and development activities for launching advanced hemostasis-coagulation analyzers for the treatment of various bleeding disorders at a comparatively lower costs.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market. In 2020, Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market top 10 companies are:
Abbott Laboratories
Danaher
Sysmex Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Nihon Kohden
Bio Group Medical System
Genrui Biotech Inc
Instrumentation Laboratory
Helena Laboratories
Siemens Healthineers Group
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2020, Nihon Kohden has launched an Automated Hematology Coagulation and ESR Analyzer to measure complete blood count and erythrocyte sedimentation rate simultaneously and to provide test results for understanding the clinical condition of patients.
In July 2020, Sysmex has launched next-generation automated hemostasis coagulation analyzers CN-3000 and CN-6000 to enhance the quality of life of patients suffering from thrombotic and bleeding disorders and to increase the number of tests performed for therapy monitoring and diagnoses.
In September 2019, Instrumentation Laboratory has launched the HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity Analyzer to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) to produce results in approximately 30 minutes.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market.
Increasing need for clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers to improve patients' quality of life are enhancing the growth of the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market report.
However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzer Market is the high cost of automated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers.
Related Reports:
A. Hemostasis Products Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16948/hemostasis-products-market.html
B. Hemostatic Agents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15189/hemostats-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By Test Type
The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market based on tests can be further segmented into Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Clotting Time Testing, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing, D-Dimer Testing, Platelet Function Tests, Anti-Factor Xa Tests, Heparin and Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT and Other Tests. The Prothrombin Time Testing of Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that this tests are mostly preferred in the measurement of the time required for clotting of blood. Furthermore, as this kind of analyzers are commercially available to aid in the diagnosis of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and to monitor it in patients with ventricular assist devices, chronic atrial fibrillation and other pulmonary assisted devices hence, is to hold a major market share.
On the other hand, the D-Dimer Testing segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% for the period 2021-2026. D-Dimer Testing is a testing that is used to detect the protein fragments od D-Dimer whose presence are negligible except when the body is involved in the breaking down of the blood clots. The adoption rate of this treatment is poised to surge up as there are an increase in the cardiovascular disease globally where there is a need of this type of devices. As these testing plays a perfect role in the detection of D-dimer and t-PA antigen levels that are associated with Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) and hence creates an opportunity for the number of cardiovascular deaths taking place yearly.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16786
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By End Users
The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market based on end users can be further segmented into Hospitals, Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, and Others. The hospital segment registers for the highest Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market share in 2020. This is attributable to the growth in the availability of sophisticated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers in hospitals, as well as an increase in the prevalence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). The Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzer Market is growing pertaining to an increase in the demand for prothrombin time (PT) testing in hospitals.
On the other hand, clinical laboratories segment is to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 as these end users shows a rapid expansion in the numbers of such centers growing. This is also aided by the availability of advanced equipments in such laboratories. Moreover, owing to the above-stated fact there is an increased inclination amongst people to avail such facilities which pave way for further growth.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. In North America, there is a rising incidence of bleeding disorders and lifestyle-related illnesses, as well as the increased availability of sophisticated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers in hospitals, are driving this segment's expansion in the region. This followed by the presence of a well formed health care system across the countries of U.S. and Canada which also in a way aid the market players to set-up a market base in the region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are showing a raise in the number of blood related disorders that are requiring Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer for aid, which is thereby offering significant potential growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer industry. Apart from this the frequency of thalassemia, sickle-cell anaemia, and leukaemia has increased, especially in China, India, Thailand, Australia, etc. which tends to raise the governmental initiatives taken for proper healthcare infrastructure in order to curb such prevalence’s.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Drivers
Prevalence of Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Is Increasing
The market for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer is expanding, based on the rising occurrences of haemorrhage and other lifestyle-related illnesses; hemostasis-coagulation analyzers are becoming more widely used across the world. One of the key reasons driving the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analysis Market is government funding for the development of hemostasis-coagulation analyzers for the treatment of these illnesses. Also, the need for sophisticated analyzers has risen in response to the rising demand for correct findings in less time, driving the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzers Market even more. Moreover, to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from thrombotic and bleeding diseases, the main companies are concentrating on creating improved clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care diagnostic analyzers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16786
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Challenges
High Cost of Automated Analyzers
The major challenge in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market is the high cost of automated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzers Market. However, key players in the market are collaborating with other players to carry out various research and development activities for launching advanced hemostasis-coagulation analyzers for the treatment of various bleeding disorders at a comparatively lower costs.
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market. In 2020, Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer market top 10 companies are:
Abbott Laboratories
Danaher
Sysmex Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Nihon Kohden
Bio Group Medical System
Genrui Biotech Inc
Instrumentation Laboratory
Helena Laboratories
Siemens Healthineers Group
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2020, Nihon Kohden has launched an Automated Hematology Coagulation and ESR Analyzer to measure complete blood count and erythrocyte sedimentation rate simultaneously and to provide test results for understanding the clinical condition of patients.
In July 2020, Sysmex has launched next-generation automated hemostasis coagulation analyzers CN-3000 and CN-6000 to enhance the quality of life of patients suffering from thrombotic and bleeding disorders and to increase the number of tests performed for therapy monitoring and diagnoses.
In September 2019, Instrumentation Laboratory has launched the HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity Analyzer to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) to produce results in approximately 30 minutes.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market.
Increasing need for clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers to improve patients' quality of life are enhancing the growth of the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market report.
However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Hemostasis-Coagulation Analyzer Market is the high cost of automated hemostasis-coagulation analyzers.
Related Reports:
A. Hemostasis Products Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16948/hemostasis-products-market.html
B. Hemostatic Agents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15189/hemostats-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.