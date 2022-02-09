Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Growing Technological Advancement and Research & Development Activities by Market Players Is Set to Aid the Market Growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2022 ) Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market size was estimated at $15.56 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Menopause is the end of a woman's menstrual cycle. Between the ages of 40 and 50, menopause can occur. Menopause is a normal biological occurrence. Post menopause is the period after menopause and it is accompanied by a variety of symptoms such as vaginal dryness, hot flashes, and other symptoms. Externally administered oestrogen and progestin hormones are used to replace the body's oestrogen and progestin levels in postmenopausal women. As a result, it aids in the treatment of menopausal symptoms. Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy relieves symptoms such as atrophic vaginitis, hot flashes, insomnia, night sweats, and more. Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy helps to prevent osteoporosis and hot flashes, which are caused by a decrease in oestrogen and progestin levels in the body. The therapy contains both natural and synthetic estrogens. It is frequently administered in tandem with progesterone to improve menopausal treatment. Various drugs are used in therapy such as bazedoxifene, phytoestrogens and others. Increasing awareness about post-menopausal issues among women is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rising research and development activities by key players for identification of innovative therapy for treating hormonal imbalances is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market for the period 2021-2026.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Therapy
On the basis of therapy market for Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is categorized in Estrogen, Progesterone and Estrogen-Progesterone Combination. Estrogen segment in Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market held the largest share and it is estimated to register higher CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Estrogen therapy improve women's hormone levels and reduce menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and others. Estrogen therapy have a number of advantages, including increasing vaginal health, reducing menopause symptoms, and even promoting bone and heart health which increasing Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Route of Administration
On the basis of route of administration market for Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is categorized in Oral, Topical and Subcutaneous implants. Oral segment in Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market held the largest share. Oral administration is the most prevalent method of drug administration. Because of its benefits, such as non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and ease of drug administration, and it is safest means of drug administration so that it is the most preferred route. However, Subcutaneous implants is estimated to register higher CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to it is highly effective route of administration.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market with a major share of 41% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing number of women are experiencing post-menopausal problems in this region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 1.3 million women in the United States undergo menopause each year, with 1% of women experiencing premature menopause before the age of 40. Furthermore, development in healthcare infrastructure which is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising technological advancement in healthcare sector in this region. A growing number of geriatric population coupled with rising healthcare expenditure in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Drivers
Increasing Number of Elderly Women Population with Postmenopausal Problems.
An increasing number of elderly women population with postmenopausal problems such as fatigue, insomnia, night sweats, and more across the globe is increasing the growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market. According to a study published in The Lancet Journal in 2018, In the next 25 years, 1 billion women will be over 50 years old, and will be more likely to experience menopause or postmenopausal symptoms. Furthermore, about 73% of postmenopausal women have hot flashes (vasomotor symptoms), which can cause fatigue, reduced cognitive function, and sleep difficulties, lowering their quality of life and increasing their use of medical resources. Additionally, increase in awareness about Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is also practiced to increase the growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Product Approval for Postmenopausal Treatment.
Increasing product approval by key players for the treatment of postmenopausal problems across the globe is increasing the growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market. For instance, in 2018, FDA approved Bijuva by TherapeuticsMD Inc., it is bio-identical hormone therapy that combines estradiol and progesterone in one oral capsule to treat moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms. Rising research and development activities by key players for development of new drugs which increasing the growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Challenges
Side Effects of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy and High Cost of Therapy.
Major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market is several side effects of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy such as increased risk of endometrial cancer among women. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is high cost of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy.
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market.
Top 10 companies
Abbott Laboratories
Pfizer, Inc
Meda pharmaceuticals
Bayer Pharma AG
AbbVie, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co
TherapeuticsMD Inc
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Development:
In August 2020, Bayer acquired KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd., U.K. based company in order to boost its drug development pipeline in the field of women's healthcare.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market in 2020 owing to increasing awareness about postmenopausal hormone therapy among women in this region.
Growing technological advancement and research & development activities by market players is set to aid the market growth of the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market report.
Side effects of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is poised to create the hurdles for the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market.
