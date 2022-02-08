Classic Winery unveils latest Vintage at Napa Valley Release Party
Flora Springs Trilogy hosts release party at The Tasting Room in beautiful St. Helena
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 08, 2022 ) NAPA VALLEY, CA - St. Helena is a city in Napa County, California’s Wine Country, and home of many restaurants, luxurious resorts, and a vast array of wineries with some of the most delicious wine in the world. This past weekend, Flora Springs Trilogy held a release party for its latest vintage, the 2019, at The Tasting Room on February 5th.
Flora Springs Trilogy is a wine label that was founded in 1978 and named after Flora Komes, a colorful and independent-spirited woman of Portuguese descent, and owner of a classic vineyard with grapes first planted in the 1800s. With the help of her husband, Jerry, along with a small army of devoted friends and family members, Flora’s first harvest in 1978 yielded more than 200 cases of wine, which were made using home winemaking equipment.
After a complete vineyard renovation that took place between 1978 and 1980, the Flora Springs label has gone on to become a prominent, reputable, and highly-awarded label in the winemaking industry.
Flora Springs Trilogy pulled out all the stops to unveil its latest vintage at an exclusive event, featuring delicious food, live music, and of course...lots and LOTS of wine tasting!
Each year, the Trilogy Release Party has been hailed as one of Napa’s premier events, drawing in press, spectators, and overall wine lovers from all over the globe!
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to provide the red carpet experience for this exciting event: an 8’ x 8’ photo-op backdrop featuring the label's signature logo. The backdrop was created in Southern California and shipped to the beautiful city of St. Helena in time for the big reveal!
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
