Coccidiosis Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.21% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Number of Livestock Population Such as Cattle and Other Which Is Infected by Coccidiosis Is Increasing the Growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 08, 2022 ) Coccidiosis Treatment market size was estimated at $1.72 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Coccidiosis is parasitic disease caused by coccidian protozoa that affects a wide range of animals. Contact with infected faeces or consumption of diseased tissue transfers the disease from one animal to another. The coccidian infection causes damage to the mucosal and submucosal tissue of the gut by invading the animal's intestinal wall. This disease affects most animal species, including swine, cattle, poultry, and companion animals, with poultry being the most affected. Anti-coccidiosis medications such as ionophore anticoccidials, antibiotic anticoccidials, sulphonamides and chemical derivative anticoccidials can prevent and treat coccidian infection. There are many diseases caused by parasite such as toxoplasmosis which include obligate intracellular parasite. Increasing number of coccidiosis diseases among poultry and other animals is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Rising clinical advancement in veterinary healthcare is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Coccidiosis Treatment Market for the period 2021-2026.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market - By Drug Type
On the basis of drug type, market for Coccidiosis Treatment is categorized in Ionophore Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, and Chemical Derivative Drugs. Ionophore Drugs segment in Coccidiosis Treatment market held the largest share and also it is estimated to register higher CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ionophore drugs is majorly used for the treatment of coccidiosis treatment. Ionophores have an interesting and different mode of action against coccidia than synthetic medicines which increasing Coccidiosis Treatment market.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market - By Infected Animal Species
On the basis of infected animal species, market for Coccidiosis Treatment is categorized in Poultry, Dog, Cat, Cattle and Others. Poultry segment in Coccidiosis Treatment market held the largest share and it is estimated to register higher CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Coccidiosis is a significant concern and one of the most serious poultry diseases in the world. The poultry industry in the United States loses more than USD 1.5 billion per year due to coccidia parasite infection. It is a disease that affects growing chickens all over the world and has the potential to restrict the growth of poultry production. Growing consumption of meat and eggs across the globe coupled with increasing awareness about alternative treatment options thereby increasing Coccidiosis Treatment market.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market - By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the Coccidiosis Treatment market with a major share of 39% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing disposable income of the people in developing countries and rising consumption of meat in this region. Over the next ten years, Asia's meat consumption is predicted to increase by 2.7 million tonne. Furthermore, growing awareness treatment of coccidiosis among the people which are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising research and development activities in this region. Increasing prevalence of coccidiosis and rising usage of coccidiosis treatment drugs in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market Drivers
Increasing Livestock Population which is infected by Coccidiosis
Increasing number of livestock population such as cattle and other which is infected by coccidiosis is increasing the growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment Market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), As of July 2020, the United States had approximately 103.0 million cattle and 32.1 million beef cows and these numbers are likely to rise significantly in the next years. Additionally, increase in awareness about animal healthcare is also practiced to increase the growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Demand of Anticoccidiosis Drugs in Poultry for the Treatment
Increasing demand of anticoccidiosis drugs in poultry for treatment owing to rising prevalence of coccidiosis diseases and demand for meat is rising globally which increasing the growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment market. According to Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) report, global meat consumption grew by 58% over the 20 years to 2018 and is expected to reach upto 360 million tonne thereby increasing the growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market Challenges
Availability of other alternative drugs and Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
Major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment market is availability of other alternative drugs at a low cost. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is pricing fluctuations in the finished product due to a scarcity of raw materials.
Coccidiosis Treatment Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Coccidiosis Treatment Market. In 2020, the Coccidiosis Treatment Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market.
Top companies
Bayer Health Care
Zoetis, Inc
Norvatis Animal Healthcare
Smartvet Inc
Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.
Merck Animal Health
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Elanco
Merial
Development:
In October 2020, Huvepharma launched Monimax, new coccidiosis control product in Europe. The new product is proven coccidiosis control solution and now available in Europe.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominated the Coccidiosis Treatment Market in 2020 owing to increasing awareness about prevention of coccidiosis treatment among the people in this region. The Coccidiosis Treatment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing research & development activities by market players is set to aid the market growth of the Coccidiosis Treatment Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Coccidiosis Treatment Market report.
Availability of alternative treatment is poised to create the hurdles for the Coccidiosis Treatment Market.
