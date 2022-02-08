Blister Packaging Market Size Forecast to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2026
This Prominent Driver Has Positively Anticipated Propelling the Growth of the Global Blister Packaging Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 08, 2022 ) Blister packaging market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2026. Blister packaging refers to pre-formed plastic packaging that consists of a cavity that is made using a thermoforming plastic and a paper or aluminum foil back. blister packaging usually has a backing a press seal of plastics or aluminum foil and excludes the need for cartons and reliefs in packaging costs. It is performed in wrapping medicines, consumer goods, and food products and delivers ease in product handling besides protecting the goods from harsh climatic conditions and pollution. The reaction injection molding process is used to manufacture blister packaging polymers. Hence, this feature will boost the Blister Packaging Market worldwide. For instance, Constantia Flexibles has launched Flexible Blister, an aptly-named packaging solution designed with an emphasis on portability and customer convenience. On the other hand, Domino Printing Sciences has launched K600G, a new blister foil and web digital printing technology for product serialization in pharmaceutical applications. Goods including cosmetics, electronics, and medicines are extensively consumed and this packaging makes it simpler for the consumers in handling and its usage. North America dominates the Blister Packaging in 2020 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.
COVID-19 Impact
Blister packaging is mostly used in the healthcare industry and the demand has increased on account of the increase in pharmaceutical and medical products during this pandemic. Certain drugs were permitted for use as an interim medicine to control COVID-19 by international regulatory organizations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The setting up of new hospitals and COVID-19 centers across the world has augmented the demand for medical devices. These factors have been endorsed to the escalation in demand for blister packaging.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Carded held the largest share of 38% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Carded blister packaging has the capability to configure different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and outstanding damage prevention properties. The growing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries support the growth of carded blister packaging. A carded blister packaging has numerous advantages over normal packaging such as being highly durable, airtight, product visibility, childproof and tamper-proof. In addition, card blister packaging is also widely used for the cosmetics industry, owing to its high product protection properties. For instance, Nivea, a global personal care company had a sales rate of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2019. On the other hand, the personal care and household section accounts for 50% of Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in India, which is the fourth largest sector in India. So, the development in personal care growth indirectly enhances the growth rate of Blister Packaging Market in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15180
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Materials
Polymers held the largest share of 35% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Blister packaging is made using several types of rugged polymers, including Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and others. Blister packs provide a safe, secure way to ship medicines and small consumer items, offering additional protection when goods are transported inside custom cardboard boxes. Owing to its advantages like cost-effective, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, eco-friendly makes it the most preferable material in the Blister Packaging manufacturing and certainly escalate the growth of the market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Technology
Thermoforming dominates the Blister Packaging Market growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Thermoforming of blisters is a manufacturing process where a plastic sheet is heated to a pliable, forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, and then trimmed. The film is heated in an oven to a high enough temperature that is then stretched into or onto a mold and cooled. It is widely used in the end-use sectors such as healthcare and food. This method can produce many thousands of finished parts per hour depending on the machine and the mold size. It is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs which makes it the preferable technology and enhances the growth in the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Pharmaceutical dominates the Blister Packaging Market growing at a CAGR of 6.75%. The Pharmaceutical industry meets a number of challenges like rising costs, compliance regulations, new drug compositions, growing markets, scarcity of storage space, and many more. So advanced packaging that comforts pharma companies to confront these challenges is the need of the hour. Blister packaging is a state-of-the-art packaging solution that offers an optimal solution and its importance will only increase as companies rely more on packaging and labeling to protect and promote their products, increase patient compliance, expand their markets and build brand credibility. According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is estimated at US$ 41 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. And the innovation in the sector is at peak for like recently in 2021 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans. Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness. The constant development in this sector through aspects, be it product, market, or building brand is having a direct positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
Medical and healthcare held the largest share in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020 up to 43%. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in the healthcare end-use sector. With the ongoing pandemic, the demand for healthcare facilities, medicines, and related products are in high demand and eventually growing on a daily basis. For instance, in 2020 Mondi, UK based packaging company has recently developed packaging for QIAGEN's SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test kit consist of polyester, aluminum, polyethylene construction to provide the necessary protection from light and moisture so that the test kits are not compromised before they are used. The Healthcare sector is developing worldwide rapidly for like, the French fund Lauxera Capital Partners, which was launched in 2020 in Paris and San Francisco, announced a US$ 121 million fund to support European healthcare startups. Whereas, in India, the government announced US$ 8.80 billion outlay for the healthcare sector over six years in the Union Budget 2021-22 to strengthen the existing National Health Mission by developing capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary care, healthcare systems, and institutions for detection and cure of new & emerging diseases. With the rapid growth rate in the Healthcare sector, the demand for Blister Packaging will parallelly increase and certainly have a positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the largest share in the Blister Packaging in 2020 up to 35% followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The rapid industrialization reinforced by the government for improving the economy accelerates the growth of the automotive, healthcare, and cosmetics industry. Moreover, the constantly emerging population in the region and the increasing concern of individuals to invest more on their healthcare and personal care are the primary reason for powering the expansion of Blister Packaging in the regional market. The health care sector in the US is rapidly growing certainly with major projects like for instance, campus expansion of Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital, Texas for US$240 million. And New York Northwell Health plans to invest US$500 million to increase the services and quality of care to the residents of Suffolk County. Additional, the Automotive sector with 20.2 million sales rates in 2020, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) is also contributing to the growth of the Blister packaging. The overall developments and the initiatives in the region justify the major share of the market as the demands are rising out in the sectors and enhancing the growth of the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Drivers
Blister Packaging in Food and Beverage sector
The food industry is by far the biggest user of blister packaging. Blisters are a very convenient way for retailers to package a large variety of fresh food, such as fruit, meat, bakery products, sweets, ice cream, etc. Blisters not only show the product well but also protect the food against damage during transport and handling. On top of that, blisters are lighter than for example, glass or metal, and have good product protection properties. Blisters are relatively cheap and make it easy to adhere to strict hygiene demands, even for packing relatively inexpensive products. For packing chocolates, blisters are often used as interiors for luxury boxes. Sometimes it may be necessary to show your food product in a more distinctive way on the shop shelves. This prominent driver has positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging in Toy Industry
During blister production many packs can be made at the same time that can each hold different items without having to alter too many variables. The material used in toy blister packaging is Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and many others. The blister-packed toy is dust-proof, transparent, and beautiful after sealing. By using toy blister packaging, it makes the product have a well-designed package to sell well. Even though they can be quite hard to open at times, blister packages are incredibly useful and it comes in all shapes and sizes. Blister packaging is especially popular for its ability to safely seal a product inside a container, while at the same time also revealing a large part of it to consumers. India’s toy market has been calculated to the value of around US$ 1 billion, however, 80% of the toys within the market are imported. And the Indian government has launched Toycathon for students, teachers, experts, and start-ups to crowdsource ideas for developing innovative toys and games. On the other hand, in 2021 U.S. retail sales of toys generated US$ 25.1 billion in 2020, an increase of 16% or US$ 3.5 billion. The developments and the constant rise in the industry certainly have a positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market in the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15180
Blister Packaging Market Challenges
Blister packaging is not ideal for the packaging of heavy items
Blister packaging is not an ideal solution for the packaging of heavy items and is primarily castoff for the intention of safeguarding lightweight objects. Heavy products will lay additional pressure on their paperboard backing or the plastic film in which they are packed. This may consequence in the damage of packages while handling, storing, and transporting the product, further causing escalated cost and loss of the product. In arrears to this, blister packaging is not used for such products and is also not advisable for costly and fragile products as the faulty blister packaging may break or damage the product resulting in a loss to the manufacturer. This condition is a major setback and can hamper the growth of the Blister Packaging Market.
Tighter standards for Blister Packaging
Rigorous guidelines executed on blister packaging, distinctively in the healthcare the industry might throw up a challenge to the blister packaging market. Falling in line with regulations is compulsory as the negligible defect in packaging may damage the product and also undesirably influence the manufacturer’s profit. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a blister cell the label must have the trademarked and established name, strength, expiration date, bar code, and the manufacturer name must appear over each blister cell. Meeting the terms with such regulations involves efforts, costs, time, and resources, which becomes a challenge and might hinder the growth of the blister packaging market.
Blister Packaging Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Blister Packaging. Major players in the Blister Packaging Market are
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company, Inc.
DowDupont Inc.
WestRock Company
Sonoco Products Company
Constantia Flexibles
Klockner Pentaplast Group
Honeywell International Inc
Tekni-plex, Inc.
Display Pack, Inc.
Pharma Pack, Inc.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In April 30, 2021, Amcor, a packaging solutions provider has launched a recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging system, called AmSky. The company has developed the new AmSky blister system to meet the strict requirements of specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging.
In February 5, 2020, the Alloyd Division of Sonoco, one of the most sustainable diversified global packaging companies introduced all-paper retail blister package. The new EnviroSense PaperBlister™ provides an alternative to the more traditional thermoformed plastic blister package that is found prominently in retail outlets around the world.
Related Reports:
A. Cold Form Blister Foil Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18408/cold-form-blister-foil-market-research-report-analysis.html
B. Thermoform Packaging Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Thermoform-Packaging-Market-Research-501476
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
COVID-19 Impact
Blister packaging is mostly used in the healthcare industry and the demand has increased on account of the increase in pharmaceutical and medical products during this pandemic. Certain drugs were permitted for use as an interim medicine to control COVID-19 by international regulatory organizations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The setting up of new hospitals and COVID-19 centers across the world has augmented the demand for medical devices. These factors have been endorsed to the escalation in demand for blister packaging.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Carded held the largest share of 38% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Carded blister packaging has the capability to configure different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and outstanding damage prevention properties. The growing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries support the growth of carded blister packaging. A carded blister packaging has numerous advantages over normal packaging such as being highly durable, airtight, product visibility, childproof and tamper-proof. In addition, card blister packaging is also widely used for the cosmetics industry, owing to its high product protection properties. For instance, Nivea, a global personal care company had a sales rate of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2019. On the other hand, the personal care and household section accounts for 50% of Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in India, which is the fourth largest sector in India. So, the development in personal care growth indirectly enhances the growth rate of Blister Packaging Market in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15180
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Materials
Polymers held the largest share of 35% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Blister packaging is made using several types of rugged polymers, including Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and others. Blister packs provide a safe, secure way to ship medicines and small consumer items, offering additional protection when goods are transported inside custom cardboard boxes. Owing to its advantages like cost-effective, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, eco-friendly makes it the most preferable material in the Blister Packaging manufacturing and certainly escalate the growth of the market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Technology
Thermoforming dominates the Blister Packaging Market growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Thermoforming of blisters is a manufacturing process where a plastic sheet is heated to a pliable, forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, and then trimmed. The film is heated in an oven to a high enough temperature that is then stretched into or onto a mold and cooled. It is widely used in the end-use sectors such as healthcare and food. This method can produce many thousands of finished parts per hour depending on the machine and the mold size. It is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs which makes it the preferable technology and enhances the growth in the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Pharmaceutical dominates the Blister Packaging Market growing at a CAGR of 6.75%. The Pharmaceutical industry meets a number of challenges like rising costs, compliance regulations, new drug compositions, growing markets, scarcity of storage space, and many more. So advanced packaging that comforts pharma companies to confront these challenges is the need of the hour. Blister packaging is a state-of-the-art packaging solution that offers an optimal solution and its importance will only increase as companies rely more on packaging and labeling to protect and promote their products, increase patient compliance, expand their markets and build brand credibility. According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is estimated at US$ 41 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. And the innovation in the sector is at peak for like recently in 2021 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans. Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness. The constant development in this sector through aspects, be it product, market, or building brand is having a direct positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
Medical and healthcare held the largest share in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020 up to 43%. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in the healthcare end-use sector. With the ongoing pandemic, the demand for healthcare facilities, medicines, and related products are in high demand and eventually growing on a daily basis. For instance, in 2020 Mondi, UK based packaging company has recently developed packaging for QIAGEN's SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test kit consist of polyester, aluminum, polyethylene construction to provide the necessary protection from light and moisture so that the test kits are not compromised before they are used. The Healthcare sector is developing worldwide rapidly for like, the French fund Lauxera Capital Partners, which was launched in 2020 in Paris and San Francisco, announced a US$ 121 million fund to support European healthcare startups. Whereas, in India, the government announced US$ 8.80 billion outlay for the healthcare sector over six years in the Union Budget 2021-22 to strengthen the existing National Health Mission by developing capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary care, healthcare systems, and institutions for detection and cure of new & emerging diseases. With the rapid growth rate in the Healthcare sector, the demand for Blister Packaging will parallelly increase and certainly have a positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the largest share in the Blister Packaging in 2020 up to 35% followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The rapid industrialization reinforced by the government for improving the economy accelerates the growth of the automotive, healthcare, and cosmetics industry. Moreover, the constantly emerging population in the region and the increasing concern of individuals to invest more on their healthcare and personal care are the primary reason for powering the expansion of Blister Packaging in the regional market. The health care sector in the US is rapidly growing certainly with major projects like for instance, campus expansion of Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital, Texas for US$240 million. And New York Northwell Health plans to invest US$500 million to increase the services and quality of care to the residents of Suffolk County. Additional, the Automotive sector with 20.2 million sales rates in 2020, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) is also contributing to the growth of the Blister packaging. The overall developments and the initiatives in the region justify the major share of the market as the demands are rising out in the sectors and enhancing the growth of the Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging Market Drivers
Blister Packaging in Food and Beverage sector
The food industry is by far the biggest user of blister packaging. Blisters are a very convenient way for retailers to package a large variety of fresh food, such as fruit, meat, bakery products, sweets, ice cream, etc. Blisters not only show the product well but also protect the food against damage during transport and handling. On top of that, blisters are lighter than for example, glass or metal, and have good product protection properties. Blisters are relatively cheap and make it easy to adhere to strict hygiene demands, even for packing relatively inexpensive products. For packing chocolates, blisters are often used as interiors for luxury boxes. Sometimes it may be necessary to show your food product in a more distinctive way on the shop shelves. This prominent driver has positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global Blister Packaging Market.
Blister Packaging in Toy Industry
During blister production many packs can be made at the same time that can each hold different items without having to alter too many variables. The material used in toy blister packaging is Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and many others. The blister-packed toy is dust-proof, transparent, and beautiful after sealing. By using toy blister packaging, it makes the product have a well-designed package to sell well. Even though they can be quite hard to open at times, blister packages are incredibly useful and it comes in all shapes and sizes. Blister packaging is especially popular for its ability to safely seal a product inside a container, while at the same time also revealing a large part of it to consumers. India’s toy market has been calculated to the value of around US$ 1 billion, however, 80% of the toys within the market are imported. And the Indian government has launched Toycathon for students, teachers, experts, and start-ups to crowdsource ideas for developing innovative toys and games. On the other hand, in 2021 U.S. retail sales of toys generated US$ 25.1 billion in 2020, an increase of 16% or US$ 3.5 billion. The developments and the constant rise in the industry certainly have a positive impact on the Blister Packaging Market in the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15180
Blister Packaging Market Challenges
Blister packaging is not ideal for the packaging of heavy items
Blister packaging is not an ideal solution for the packaging of heavy items and is primarily castoff for the intention of safeguarding lightweight objects. Heavy products will lay additional pressure on their paperboard backing or the plastic film in which they are packed. This may consequence in the damage of packages while handling, storing, and transporting the product, further causing escalated cost and loss of the product. In arrears to this, blister packaging is not used for such products and is also not advisable for costly and fragile products as the faulty blister packaging may break or damage the product resulting in a loss to the manufacturer. This condition is a major setback and can hamper the growth of the Blister Packaging Market.
Tighter standards for Blister Packaging
Rigorous guidelines executed on blister packaging, distinctively in the healthcare the industry might throw up a challenge to the blister packaging market. Falling in line with regulations is compulsory as the negligible defect in packaging may damage the product and also undesirably influence the manufacturer’s profit. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a blister cell the label must have the trademarked and established name, strength, expiration date, bar code, and the manufacturer name must appear over each blister cell. Meeting the terms with such regulations involves efforts, costs, time, and resources, which becomes a challenge and might hinder the growth of the blister packaging market.
Blister Packaging Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Blister Packaging. Major players in the Blister Packaging Market are
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company, Inc.
DowDupont Inc.
WestRock Company
Sonoco Products Company
Constantia Flexibles
Klockner Pentaplast Group
Honeywell International Inc
Tekni-plex, Inc.
Display Pack, Inc.
Pharma Pack, Inc.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In April 30, 2021, Amcor, a packaging solutions provider has launched a recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging system, called AmSky. The company has developed the new AmSky blister system to meet the strict requirements of specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging.
In February 5, 2020, the Alloyd Division of Sonoco, one of the most sustainable diversified global packaging companies introduced all-paper retail blister package. The new EnviroSense PaperBlister™ provides an alternative to the more traditional thermoformed plastic blister package that is found prominently in retail outlets around the world.
Related Reports:
A. Cold Form Blister Foil Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18408/cold-form-blister-foil-market-research-report-analysis.html
B. Thermoform Packaging Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Thermoform-Packaging-Market-Research-501476
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.