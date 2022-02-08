Warranty Management System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) Is Set to Drive the Warranty Management System Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 08, 2022 ) Warranty Management System Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 to reach $4.5 billion by 2026. The warranty management system market is driven by factors such as operational efficiency issues, lack of automate claim processes, rising warranty claims cost, stringent warranty regulations, and product improvement scope. Adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain-enabled warranty software provides a closed-loop claims management process, which administers, processes. It tracks all warranties throughout their lifecycle to improve customer satisfaction, reduce service costs, and increase product quality. This kind of development sector is set to propel the Warranty Management System Market growth. The manufacturers in the warranty management system market are harnessing the power of technology to discover and develop novel systems that not only reduce the errors in the process but also offer great convenience to the end-user. In addition, the ability of the warranty management systems to reduce inefficiencies and errors in warranty processes may bring extensive growth aspects for the warranty management system market across the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Warranty Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Healthcare is the fastest growing segment in North America Warranty Management System market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period 2021-2026 owing to evolution of global pandemic disease and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In North America, the growing and aging population, rising prevalence of the chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements have led to the growth of Healthcare sector. The warranty management systems efficiently manages the warranty processes for implanted devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. They simplify the warranty process for return of the devices and complete required forms in the event of a recall. Healthcare coverage in North America is provided through a combination of public healthcare coverage and private healthcare coverage. The government is investing heavily in the healthcare sectors owing to which new equipment are provided such as pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, implantable cardiac loop recorder, biventricular pacemaker and others for the surgeries. These factors are driving the growth of the market.
Warranty Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America had accounted for the largest share of $524.2 million in 2020, analysed to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% for the Warranty Management System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, followed by Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is the largest producer of manufactured goods in the world as the demand for domestic goods and services are rising continuously. The warranty management system provides the software to automate and standardize the warranty allied processes in the Manufacturing sectors. The entrance of new players in the US market such as the auto manufacturers and car dealerships are driving the increased competition in Warranty Management System Market. These auto manufacturers have become important players in extended warranty industry. Furthermore, the rising warranty expenses even in the used cars have also driven the growth of the market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500929
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Warranty Management System Market Drivers
Penetration of Advanced Technologies to Bring a Paradigm Shift in Growth of Warranty Management System
Integration of warranty management systems with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to ensure customer satisfaction is analysed to drive the market in the forecast period. Several companies have been investing heavily for developing advanced warranty management system. For instance, California-based software company, Tavant Technologies is promoting its end-to-end warranty management system with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to help organizations in reducing warranty costs and improving aftermarket experience. Similarly, U.S. based MSX international provide innovative ways to eliminate warranty waste and streamline business processes. Moreover efficient warranty management system with upgraded technologies like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) may ensure an decrease in frequent errors and will offer uncompromised accuracy and convenience to the users.
Growing automotive sector in this region
The growing production in the automotive industry in North America is a significant factor driving the market growth, as the automotive and supply chain industries account for the largest share in the adoption of warranty software. The automotive industry is also expected to observe a turnaround after a slump in sales during the previous year. Moreover, the consumer propensity toward the adoption of connected vehicles is also expected to influence the demand for automobiles across the globe, thereby, driving the market. Moreover, several companies in this region have been providing advanced Warranty Management solutions to attract the automotive manufacturers. For instance, INTELLINET PVt LtD. Warranty Management Analytics solution enables Automotive OEMs and suppliers to leverage their warranty data to identify the areas requiring improvement and cost control, while ensuring high customer satisfaction. Similarly, companies such as Astea International, Tavant Technologies and so on have been investing heavily for advancements in WMS for automotive sector. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), autonomous cars are expected to hit the road much earlier than most predictions, estimating the number of EVs across the globe to be 125 million by 2030. With the increase in number of vehicles, it is expected to drive the warranty management mart during forecast period in North America.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500929
Warranty Management System Market Challenges
High Cost for the implementation of warranty management system
Adoption of warranty management systems across different verticals is slow due to its high initial investment. Both on-premise and cloud-based WMS solutions can be expensive to set up. On-premise systems will have higher installation costs, but major players are likely to provide customization services as part of the installation package. In addition, the cost of implementation and license of warranty related process management solutions ranges as high as $1m, starting from US$ 150 thousand. The overall infrastructure required is still costly, though cost varies based on the depth and scope of the integration process. Hence this high cost of installation are the primary reasons for slow adoption of these solutions in this region. Moreover, OEMs have to invest in training of operators to perform timely operations related to warranty management system. hence these challenges hamper the market growth in the forecast period. However, due to the lack of qualified and skilled workforce and lack of awareness among the end users, the organizations are exposed to revenue leakages and are restraining the growth of the market
Warranty Management System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Warranty Management System Market. The key players in the Warranty Management System Market include Tavant Technologies, ServiceCentral Technologies, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc, PTC Incorporated, Astea International, Inc, MSX International, After Inc and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In June 2020, U.S. based MSX international has launched advanced warranty management system in order to provide innovative ways to eliminate warranty waste and streamline business processes. This kind od developments increase the market share of the companies.
In March 2019, After Inc had launched new QuickReg™ solution, its next-generation registration tool at Warranty Chain Management (WCM) Conference 2019. This kind of developments drive the market growth.
Key Takeaways
Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) is set to drive the warranty management system market.
Healthcare sector is poised to provide opportunities to the Warranty Management System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increase in investments in healthcare sector.
Presence of high number of players in the U.S. and adoption partnerships, acquisition or expansion strategies have helped in boosting its growth across North American market.
Related Reports:
A. Cloud Field Service Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cloud-Field-Service-Management-Market-Research-505493
B. Multi-Vendor Support Services Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Multi-vendor-Support-Services-Market-Research-500600
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Warranty Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Healthcare is the fastest growing segment in North America Warranty Management System market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period 2021-2026 owing to evolution of global pandemic disease and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In North America, the growing and aging population, rising prevalence of the chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements have led to the growth of Healthcare sector. The warranty management systems efficiently manages the warranty processes for implanted devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. They simplify the warranty process for return of the devices and complete required forms in the event of a recall. Healthcare coverage in North America is provided through a combination of public healthcare coverage and private healthcare coverage. The government is investing heavily in the healthcare sectors owing to which new equipment are provided such as pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, implantable cardiac loop recorder, biventricular pacemaker and others for the surgeries. These factors are driving the growth of the market.
Warranty Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America had accounted for the largest share of $524.2 million in 2020, analysed to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% for the Warranty Management System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, followed by Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is the largest producer of manufactured goods in the world as the demand for domestic goods and services are rising continuously. The warranty management system provides the software to automate and standardize the warranty allied processes in the Manufacturing sectors. The entrance of new players in the US market such as the auto manufacturers and car dealerships are driving the increased competition in Warranty Management System Market. These auto manufacturers have become important players in extended warranty industry. Furthermore, the rising warranty expenses even in the used cars have also driven the growth of the market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500929
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Warranty Management System Market Drivers
Penetration of Advanced Technologies to Bring a Paradigm Shift in Growth of Warranty Management System
Integration of warranty management systems with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to ensure customer satisfaction is analysed to drive the market in the forecast period. Several companies have been investing heavily for developing advanced warranty management system. For instance, California-based software company, Tavant Technologies is promoting its end-to-end warranty management system with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to help organizations in reducing warranty costs and improving aftermarket experience. Similarly, U.S. based MSX international provide innovative ways to eliminate warranty waste and streamline business processes. Moreover efficient warranty management system with upgraded technologies like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) may ensure an decrease in frequent errors and will offer uncompromised accuracy and convenience to the users.
Growing automotive sector in this region
The growing production in the automotive industry in North America is a significant factor driving the market growth, as the automotive and supply chain industries account for the largest share in the adoption of warranty software. The automotive industry is also expected to observe a turnaround after a slump in sales during the previous year. Moreover, the consumer propensity toward the adoption of connected vehicles is also expected to influence the demand for automobiles across the globe, thereby, driving the market. Moreover, several companies in this region have been providing advanced Warranty Management solutions to attract the automotive manufacturers. For instance, INTELLINET PVt LtD. Warranty Management Analytics solution enables Automotive OEMs and suppliers to leverage their warranty data to identify the areas requiring improvement and cost control, while ensuring high customer satisfaction. Similarly, companies such as Astea International, Tavant Technologies and so on have been investing heavily for advancements in WMS for automotive sector. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), autonomous cars are expected to hit the road much earlier than most predictions, estimating the number of EVs across the globe to be 125 million by 2030. With the increase in number of vehicles, it is expected to drive the warranty management mart during forecast period in North America.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500929
Warranty Management System Market Challenges
High Cost for the implementation of warranty management system
Adoption of warranty management systems across different verticals is slow due to its high initial investment. Both on-premise and cloud-based WMS solutions can be expensive to set up. On-premise systems will have higher installation costs, but major players are likely to provide customization services as part of the installation package. In addition, the cost of implementation and license of warranty related process management solutions ranges as high as $1m, starting from US$ 150 thousand. The overall infrastructure required is still costly, though cost varies based on the depth and scope of the integration process. Hence this high cost of installation are the primary reasons for slow adoption of these solutions in this region. Moreover, OEMs have to invest in training of operators to perform timely operations related to warranty management system. hence these challenges hamper the market growth in the forecast period. However, due to the lack of qualified and skilled workforce and lack of awareness among the end users, the organizations are exposed to revenue leakages and are restraining the growth of the market
Warranty Management System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Warranty Management System Market. The key players in the Warranty Management System Market include Tavant Technologies, ServiceCentral Technologies, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc, PTC Incorporated, Astea International, Inc, MSX International, After Inc and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In June 2020, U.S. based MSX international has launched advanced warranty management system in order to provide innovative ways to eliminate warranty waste and streamline business processes. This kind od developments increase the market share of the companies.
In March 2019, After Inc had launched new QuickReg™ solution, its next-generation registration tool at Warranty Chain Management (WCM) Conference 2019. This kind of developments drive the market growth.
Key Takeaways
Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) is set to drive the warranty management system market.
Healthcare sector is poised to provide opportunities to the Warranty Management System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increase in investments in healthcare sector.
Presence of high number of players in the U.S. and adoption partnerships, acquisition or expansion strategies have helped in boosting its growth across North American market.
Related Reports:
A. Cloud Field Service Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cloud-Field-Service-Management-Market-Research-505493
B. Multi-Vendor Support Services Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Multi-vendor-Support-Services-Market-Research-500600
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.