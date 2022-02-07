Digital Payment Market will reach to $180.2 billion by 2026
Digital Payment Market size expected to grow from USD 88.1 billion in 2021 to USD 180.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4%
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 07, 2022 ) According to a new market research report "Digital Payment Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global digital payment market size is expected to grow from USD 88.1 billion in 2021 to USD 180.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the digital payment industry are worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, and increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration. These factors are expected to drive the global digital payment market.
By component, solutions segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period
The solutions segment of the digital payment market has been classified into payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Major digital payment solution vendors are gradually adopting smart technologies, such as cloud computing, analytics, and big data, to offer comprehensive solutions to potential customers. Payment gateway and payment processing are the most widely demanded solutions among merchants.
By vertical, media and entertainment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period.
The growth of media and entertainment segment is fueled by the expansion of the smartphone market and the availability of high-speed and affordable data services, several users access media portals and entertainment content over mobile devices, With the availability of feasible mobile payment solutions provided over mobile devices, users can purchase digital media content, such as music and movies, download audio and video files, pay for online games, and pay for advertisements.
By region, APAC to account for the highest market share in 2021
The digital payment market in APAC is witnessing a strong growth trajectory in digital payments as the government pushes toward digital transformation, eventually leading to major changes across the industries. The favorable regulatory environment, infrastructure improvement, high smartphone penetration, and low data cost have led to the fast adoption of digital payments in APAC. Some countries like, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Cambodia introduced standards and rules to improve system efficiency and safeguard customers. For instance, Singapore’s proposed ePayment user protection guidelines, Thailand’s payment systems act, and China’s sanctions on new payment apps focus on standards, industry governance, and oversight of new players.
Market Players
Major vendors in the digital payment market include PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Global Payments (US), Square (US), Stripe (US), VISA (US), Mastercard (US), Worldline (France), Adyen (Netherlands), ACI Worldwide (US), Temenos (Switzerland), PayU (Netherlands), Apple (US), JPMorgan Chase (US), WEX (US), FLEETCOR (US), Aurus (US), PayTrace (US), Stax by FattMerchant (US), 2Checkout now Verifone(US), Spreedly (US), Dwolla (US), Braintree(US), Clover(US), OpenWay Group (Belgium), and EBANX (Brazil).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
