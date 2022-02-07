Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Estimated to Witness $4.5 Billion by 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 07, 2022 ) Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market is estimated to witness $4.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors include crop yield monitoring systems that monitor the crop and field and assist the owner in managing the field based on soil properties. Semi-autonomous tractors reduce human effort by assisting the driver in certain actions, whereas autonomous tractors are completely driverless tractors that replace the driver with a variety of software and hardware components. Moreover, the rising population in developing countries such as China, India and others are increasing the demand for agricultural products thereby raising the demand for driverless farming machine to harvest the agriculture produce, irrigate and perform many other functions by using GPS systems. In 2021, CNH Industrial has announced an investment in Monarch Tractor, a U.S.-based agriculture technology company, with the goal of developing an electric tractor platform that combines a fully electric powertrain with autonomous technologies to aid in the advancement of farming operations. This kind of development set to propel the market growth. Driverless farming machines are estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 27.10% over the forecasted period 2021-2026 owing to its advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS, auto-steering and others.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market Segment Analysis- By Type
The driverless farming machine are estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 27.10% over the forecasted period 20201-2026 owing to its advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS to perform agriculture tasks such as tillage and others. Moreover, it determines the speed and avoids obstacles such as animals, people, or objects in the field, and as a result of these factors, the demand for Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors is surging in the market. Due to rising urbanisation there has been a decrease in agricultural labour in the field and thus due to such factor, farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural mechanization (i.e., Tractors) as a substitute for manual labour with more cost-effective, easily available, and more efficient means of agricultural operation. As tractors are the primary source of power for driving agricultural machinery and hence autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors are estimated to propel in the market.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market Segment Analysis - By Application
Harvesting segment is estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 27.1% over the forecasted period owing to rise in demand to cover more acres of land in less time which was not possible without these customised tractors which enable the user to attain faster and more cost efficient harvesting. Kubota, Escorts, CNH Industrial, John Deere are the major market players providing advanced autonomous tractors and boosting the demand. For instance John Deere in 2021 has introduced its new 9R Series tractor range and offers a full activation package for maximum automation which includes Turn Automation, Section Control, Variable Rate Control, Passive Implement Guidance, In-Field Data Sharing, Machine Sync and also new Auto Path row guidance. Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors increase the productivity in the field through effective harvesting process, and also improve safety, and reduce costs for many agricultural operations, due to such factors there has been an increase in adoption of these tractors for harvesting.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America held largest share 32.1% in 2020 owing to its high rate of adoption of advanced technology and the presence of large tractor manufacturers that are investing in the development of autonomous tractors. Availability of large fields, limited labour availability, and massive grasslands in North America regions and high per capita income are major factors driving the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market. The companies such as Kubota, John Deere, Escorts located in these regions are increasingly launching new autonomous tractors, dominating the market with faster innovations and product launches. In 2021 John Deere has acquired U.S. autonomous tractor start up Bear Flag Robotics for $250m to make its agricultural equipment autonomous. Asia-Pacific regions are witnessing the fastest-growing rate in the markets Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors owing to high demand of agricultural produced. Asia Pacific, is expected to expand its adoption for semi-autonomous tractors at a rapid pace in countries such as China and India, owing to their lower cost as compared to the fully driverless tractors.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market Drivers
Rising technological advancement
The increased technological advancement in self-driving technology for vehicles with object detection capabilities using radar, multi-camera systems, and LiDAR technology, among other things, is projected to increase the adoption of automated tractors. Farmers are adopting technologies such as autonomous tractors that can be productive in light of the current challenge, as technologically assisted agriculture requires skilled labourers who are in short supply. This scenario is one of the primary factors driving the market forward. Moreover, automation in tractor has become a strong trend, hastening the expansion of precision farming operations. Farmers now have access to cutting-edge technologies in autonomous as well as semi-autonomous tractors as GPS, sensors, laser diodes, and other for automating their work, which is propelling the market for autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors. In 2021 John Deere has redesigned its most popular 2430C Nutrient Applicator to provide greater precision and control of nutrient placement at high operating speeds. This new 2430C Nutrient Applicator is a rugged, highly productive tool for service providers and farmers to accurately apply anhydrous ammonia across more acres more quickly while minimizing outgassing, thus these advancements is estimated to propel the market demand.
High Productivity and accuracy
Autonomous tractors make use of cutting-edge technology, such as overlapping and redundant sensor arrays. These can aid in the detection of any irregularities in the field during operation and are critical to overall farm productivity. Lidar enables the user to determine ranges by targeting an object with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver through this the user can attain to it productivity by targeting the area. Moreover, Labour shortages, safety issues, and climate change are one of the major obstacles for obtaining productivity thus farmers are increasing the adoption of driverless tractors to future-proof the agricultural business. Thus, such factors are driving the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors industry.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market Challenges
High cost and lack of awareness
Lack of knowledge and technology integration in the developing countries is likely to hinder the development of the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market. As the end users of these automated tractors are mostly farmers and sometimes, they find it difficult to keep up with the latest trends and technologies that directly affect the adoption of such advanced tractors. Moreover, high cost of investments in such advanced autonomous tractors is also hindering the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market size.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Landscape
Automotive Electric Oil Pump industry top 10 companies – Mahindra and Mahindra, Kubota, Dutch Power Company, John Deere, Escorts, CNH Industrial, Komatsu, Raven Industries, Sonalika International, Massey Ferguson.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In 2020, Kubota announced a collaboration with the US chipmaker Nvidia to develop highly sophisticated self-driving farm tractors capable of making complete autonomous tractors. The collaboration aims to boost the autonomous tractor in the market
In 2019, Massey Ferguson introduced its stunning new concept tractor, the MF NEXT. It is a concept that embodies Massey Ferguson's DNA and vision of making tractor technology accessible, easy-to-use, and affordable.
Key Takeaways
Driverless farming machine are estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 27.10% over the forecasted period 20201-2026 owing to its advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS and others
Driverless farming machine are estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 27.10% over the forecasted period 20201-2026 owing to its advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS and others
Asia-Pacific regions are witnessing the fastest-growing rate in the markets Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors owing to high demand of agricultural produced.
