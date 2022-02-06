Organoids and Spheroids Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 23.76% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Growing Technological Advancement and Research & Development Activities by Market Players Is Set to Aid the Market Growth of the Organoids and Spheroids Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2022 ) Organoids and Spheroids market size was estimated at $508.45 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 23.76% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Organoids and spheroids are 3D cell cultures. Spheroids are made from cancer cell lines or tumour biopsies in ultra-low attachment plates as freely floating cell aggregates. Organoids are made from embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells implanted in an ECM hydrogel matrix and they can self-assemble into miniature copies of the host organ when given a scaffolding environment, making them ideal for 3D cell investigations. Organoids are a complex assemblage of cluster of cells that are mostly derived from the bladder, liver, and stomach. Increasing technological advancement in 3D spheroid technology is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing the use of organoid-based research models in developed countries. is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Organoids and Spheroids Market for the period 2021-2026.
Organoids and Spheroids Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on application, market for Organoids and Spheroids is categorized in Developmental Biology, Regenerative Medicine, Personalized Medicine, Disease Pathology Studies and Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing. Developmental Biology segment in Organoids and Spheroids market held the largest share. The use of organoid and spheroid culture systems in developmental biology is increased. Organoid biology offers a great opportunity to the test the fundamentals of human developmental biology discovered through traditional methods thereby increasing Organoids and Spheroids market. However, Regenerative Medicine is estimated to register higher CAGR of 24.56% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing adoption of regenerative medicine products as it provide faster recovery.
Organoids and Spheroids Market Segment Analysis – By End-User
On the basis of end user market for Organoids and Spheroids is categorized in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic and Research Institutes and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries segment in Organoids and Spheroids market held the largest share. Organoids and spheroids are commonly used in the development of drugs by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Growing collaborations and strategic alliances among large players thereby increasing Organoids and Spheroids market. However, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers is estimated to register higher CAGR of 24.68% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing government support and funding by government for research and development.
Organoids and Spheroids Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Organoids and Spheroids market with a major share of 43.28% in 2020. This is attributed to growing usage of organoid-based research models in biotechnology sector in this region. Furthermore, presence of funding bodies in this region which are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising research and development in stem cells in this region. Increasing presence of key players in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Organoids and Spheroids Market Drivers
Increasing Technological Advancement in 3D Spheroid Technology.
Increasing technological advancement and innovation in 3D spheroid technology across the globe is increasing the growth of the Organoids and Spheroids Market. For instance, AMS Biotechnology (AMSBIO) launched Cultrex Organoid Progenitor Cells which can be improved utilising a variety of extracellular matrices, allowing researchers to influence cellular activity by altering the culture micro-environment. As a result, spheroids created using this technique are utilised to represent cell invasion from tumour spheroids is also practiced to increase the growth of the Organoids and Spheroids market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Demand of Organoid Cultures in Drug Development Process
Increasing demand of organoid cultures in the process of drug development is increasing the growth of the Organoids and Spheroids market. Rising research and development activities by key players for screening drugs during clinical trial as clinical trial focus on safety of drugs thereby increasing the growth of the Organoids and Spheroids Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Organoids and Spheroids Market Challenges
High Cost
Major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Organoids and Spheroids market is high of cost of research and dveleopment. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is lack of skilled professional.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Organoids and Spheroids Market in 2020 owing to increasing investment by key players in this region. The Organoids and Spheroids Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing technological advancement and research & development activities by market players is set to aid the market growth of the Organoids and Spheroids Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organoids and Spheroids Market report.
High price for research and development is poised to create the hurdles for the Organoids and Spheroids Market.
