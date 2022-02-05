Pre Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Size Forecast to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Is Increasing the Growth of the Pre-pregnancy Genetic Testing Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 05, 2022 ) Pre Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market size is forecast to reach $6.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Genetic testing is available in the form of panels or kits. Samples of blood are collected from the patients and are run on laboratory machines using various types of test kits for genotyping. Pre-pregnancy genetic testing helps in identifying a problem of an unborn child before or during pregnancy such as bone abnormalities. It is performed to acquire knowledge regarding the birth defects that are associated with the genetic disorder including the syndromes and diseases such as anaemia, and cystic fibrosis among others. Increasing advancements in genetic diagnostic testing techniques, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand from pharmacogenomics is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for cardocentesis and increasing demand for pre pregnancy genetic testing for identifying genetic abnormalities is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market for the period 2021-2026.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By Product
Cardocentesis held the largest share in the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cardocentesis is a prenatal test in which an ultrasound transducer is used for showing the position of the umbilical cord and fetus on a monitors. Diagnostic tests such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis have a lower risk of fetal death and are used for prenatal diagnosis of diseases. Increasing demand of cardocentesis for testing anemia in the body and to deliver blood as well as medication to a baby through an umbilical cord is also increasing the growth of the segment. Cardocentesis are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16921
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By End Users
Hospital held the largest share in the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing genetic diseases such as down syndrome and increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing. In hospitals, prenatal genetic testing is performed to identify the genetic abnormality and to determine the sex foetus before the gestation months. Increasing capital investment and strict guidelines of the government are also increasing the growth of the segment. Hospital are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market with a major share of 39.5% in 2020. This is owing to the rising government initiatives and increasing implementation of the guidelines generated by various healthcare organizations, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing awareness regarding the early screening of the genetic disorders is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the advancements in technology and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Down Syndrome Causing Physical & Mental Development Delays in Children
Increasing prevalence of down syndrome is increasing the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market. Down syndrome is also known as trisomy 21 as in this the child is born with the extra copy of their 21st chromosome and it causes physical & mental development delays. It can also lead to disability that may be lifelong and can shorten the life expectancy. Trisomy 21 accounts for 95% of all down syndrome cases. According to a recent estimation conducted by World Health Organization, incidence of down syndrome is between 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. 80% of children with either trisomy 21 or mosaicism down syndrome are born to mothers who are younger than 30 years and one third translocation cases are hereditary that accounts for about 1% of all cases of down syndrome. Also, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, a 35 year old woman has approximately 1 in 350 chance of conceiving child with down syndrome and it increases gradually to 1 in 100 by age 45 and 1 in 30 by age 45. Down syndrome prenatal screening includes a blood test and an ultrasound test during the first trimester of pregnancy. Increasing advancements in medicines to support people and their families with Down syndrome is increasing the growth of the market. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure has Helped Pharmaceutical Companies to Create Targeted Medications for Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing
Increasing healthcare expenditure is increasing the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market. This is owing to increasing genetic disorders in new born children. Factors such as increasing need for laboratory automation, increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and increasing demand for molecular testing is also increasing the growth of the market. The decreasing cost of sequencing is greatly benefiting the medical care around the world as the total cost of sequencing per individual human genome has fallen from $100m to under $1,000. It has improved the entire healthcare industry and has also helped pharmaceutical companies to create targeted medications for pre-pregnancy genetic testing that will help to treat the patients faster and efficiently. Healthcare system strive to introduce new technologies that are affordable and effective and there is a rapid evolution of genetic testing for pre prognostic, diagnostics, pharmacogenomics testing, and screening that have relevance at multiple life stages. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16921
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Challenges
Lack of Professionals and Stringent Regulatory Requirements restraining the growth of market
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market are lack of professionals and stringent regulatory requirements. European Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine has prescribed that the use of techniques of medically assisted procreation shall not be allowed for the purpose of choosing the sex of child except where a serious hereditary sex related disease is to be avoided. Recently, the governmental agency in China issued a ban on the medical applications of gene sequencing technology products including prenatal testing. It also banned the Illumina sequencing systems to ensure the safety of public and to strengthen the clinical use of gene sequencing and other related products. Lack of healthcare infrastructure is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of the Edward syndrome and patau syndrome. The Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand of non-invasive prenatal testing and increasing chromosomal abnormalities are likely to aid the market growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market report.
Lack of professionals and stringent regulatory requirements is poised to create the hurdles for the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market.
Related Reports:
A. Genetic Testing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15123/genetic-testing-market.html
B. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Preimplantation-Genetic-Testing-Market-Research-504164
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By Product
Cardocentesis held the largest share in the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cardocentesis is a prenatal test in which an ultrasound transducer is used for showing the position of the umbilical cord and fetus on a monitors. Diagnostic tests such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis have a lower risk of fetal death and are used for prenatal diagnosis of diseases. Increasing demand of cardocentesis for testing anemia in the body and to deliver blood as well as medication to a baby through an umbilical cord is also increasing the growth of the segment. Cardocentesis are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16921
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By End Users
Hospital held the largest share in the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing genetic diseases such as down syndrome and increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing. In hospitals, prenatal genetic testing is performed to identify the genetic abnormality and to determine the sex foetus before the gestation months. Increasing capital investment and strict guidelines of the government are also increasing the growth of the segment. Hospital are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market with a major share of 39.5% in 2020. This is owing to the rising government initiatives and increasing implementation of the guidelines generated by various healthcare organizations, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing awareness regarding the early screening of the genetic disorders is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the advancements in technology and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Down Syndrome Causing Physical & Mental Development Delays in Children
Increasing prevalence of down syndrome is increasing the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market. Down syndrome is also known as trisomy 21 as in this the child is born with the extra copy of their 21st chromosome and it causes physical & mental development delays. It can also lead to disability that may be lifelong and can shorten the life expectancy. Trisomy 21 accounts for 95% of all down syndrome cases. According to a recent estimation conducted by World Health Organization, incidence of down syndrome is between 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. 80% of children with either trisomy 21 or mosaicism down syndrome are born to mothers who are younger than 30 years and one third translocation cases are hereditary that accounts for about 1% of all cases of down syndrome. Also, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, a 35 year old woman has approximately 1 in 350 chance of conceiving child with down syndrome and it increases gradually to 1 in 100 by age 45 and 1 in 30 by age 45. Down syndrome prenatal screening includes a blood test and an ultrasound test during the first trimester of pregnancy. Increasing advancements in medicines to support people and their families with Down syndrome is increasing the growth of the market. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure has Helped Pharmaceutical Companies to Create Targeted Medications for Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing
Increasing healthcare expenditure is increasing the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market. This is owing to increasing genetic disorders in new born children. Factors such as increasing need for laboratory automation, increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and increasing demand for molecular testing is also increasing the growth of the market. The decreasing cost of sequencing is greatly benefiting the medical care around the world as the total cost of sequencing per individual human genome has fallen from $100m to under $1,000. It has improved the entire healthcare industry and has also helped pharmaceutical companies to create targeted medications for pre-pregnancy genetic testing that will help to treat the patients faster and efficiently. Healthcare system strive to introduce new technologies that are affordable and effective and there is a rapid evolution of genetic testing for pre prognostic, diagnostics, pharmacogenomics testing, and screening that have relevance at multiple life stages. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16921
Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market Challenges
Lack of Professionals and Stringent Regulatory Requirements restraining the growth of market
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market are lack of professionals and stringent regulatory requirements. European Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine has prescribed that the use of techniques of medically assisted procreation shall not be allowed for the purpose of choosing the sex of child except where a serious hereditary sex related disease is to be avoided. Recently, the governmental agency in China issued a ban on the medical applications of gene sequencing technology products including prenatal testing. It also banned the Illumina sequencing systems to ensure the safety of public and to strengthen the clinical use of gene sequencing and other related products. Lack of healthcare infrastructure is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of the Edward syndrome and patau syndrome. The Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand of non-invasive prenatal testing and increasing chromosomal abnormalities are likely to aid the market growth of the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market report.
Lack of professionals and stringent regulatory requirements is poised to create the hurdles for the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market.
Related Reports:
A. Genetic Testing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15123/genetic-testing-market.html
B. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Preimplantation-Genetic-Testing-Market-Research-504164
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.