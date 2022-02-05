Cellulose Esters Market Size Forecast to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026
Growing Textile Industry Driving the Growth of Cellulose Esters Market.
Cellulose esters market size is forecast to reach US$12.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. The growth of the cellulose esters market is attributed to its increasing applications in cigarette filters, films and tapes, and coatings. Cellulose is the most abundant organic polymer on the planet. It is an important structural component of the plant cell wall. Hence, it is the main raw material for many semi-synthetic cellulose derivatives such as cellulose esters and cellulose ethers. The chemical modi?cation of cellulose, by reactions of the hydroxyl groups, can produce esters and ethers with large applications as ?lms, plasticizers, coatings and ?ltration media, as well as additives for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and so on. Cellulose esters are versatile, biobased polymers that have various applications. The most important organic cellulose esters are cellulose acetate, and the co-esters cellulose acetate propionate, and cellulose acetate butyrate. Among these, cellulose acetate is by far the most important cellulose ester. Inorganic cellulose esters include cellulose nitrate, cellulose sulphate among others. Furthermore, cellulose esters are used in various personal care products such as shampoos, creams, body lotions, nail polish, and others. Owing to all these factors, the global cellulose esters market will flourish rapidly during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
The pandemic has had a severe impact on the core industries such as automotive and construction industries. The COVID-19 induced lockdown resulted in the shutting down of production at original equipment manufacturers (OEM). It also led to disruption of the entire value chain of major industries, and therefore negatively affected production of auto spare parts. In addition, the reduction in consumer demand for passenger vehicles contributed to a loss in revenue. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the automotive sector registered negative growth in sales of all vehicle categories in FY21 (2.2% decline in sales of passenger vehicles, 13.2% fall in sales of two-wheelers, 20.8% fall in sales of commercial vehicles, and 66.1% fall in sales of three-wheelers). This resulted in lower demand and consumption for cellulose esters in 2020.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The cellulose acetate segment held the largest share of 24% in the cellulose esters market in 2020. Cellulose acetate is a synthetic polymer derived from the acetylation of cellulose. It has the following properties- chemical resistance, high strength, good weatherability and resistance to moisture permeability High transparency and aesthetic appeal, high mechanical strength, high dielectric constant and excellent machineability. Coatings made from cellulose acetate have excellent heat resistance, chemical resistance, durability, UV stability. Cellulose acetate can also be used in food contact applications as it is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA. Membranes composed of cellulose acetate make intimate contact with aqueous feed streams and reduce the risk of fouling. They are also resistant to chlorine allowing them to be cleaned without being degraded. Cellulose acetate membranes also have an inherent selectivity to CH4 and CO2 that make them ideal for natural gas filtration. Films of cellulose acetate are used in consumer electronics as protective barriers and also for the backing of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes. These films can be made flexible with the use of common plasticizers. Owing to all these factors, cellulose acetate is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By Manufacturing Process
The prehydrolysis kraft process held the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the cellulose esters market in 2020. The kraft process is anticipated to emerge as the dominant process over the forecast period since it is characterized by efficient waste recovery. The yield of pulp is higher for sulfite process when compared to that of kraft process. However, the sulfite pulp fibers are weaker when compared to the kraft pulp fibers. So, kraft process is widely utilized for manufacturing cellulose and produces the most substantial fiber-based paper and paperboard products. The primary goal of this pulping process is to create easily bleachable pulps with low lignin content and high strength properties. As a result, the kraft process is preferred.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By Form
The powder form held the largest share in the cellulose esters market in 2020. Powdered cellulose esters is increasingly used across many industries particularly in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Powdered cellulose esters are used in the pharmaceutical industry in extended and delayed release coated dosage forms, extended and controlled release matrices, osmotic drug delivery systems, bioadhesives and mucoadhesives, compression tablets as compressibility enhancers, liquid dosage forms as thickening agents and stabilizers, granules and tablets as binders, semisolid preparations as gelling agents and many other applications. Consumers across the world are becoming more conscious about ingredients used in cosmetics and personal care products. Due to increasing skin irritations from the chemicals, they prefer cosmetics and personal care products manufactured using natural products and ingredients. Powdered cellulose esters are used in cosmetics products as gelling agents, bioadhesive, thickening, and stabilizing agents applied in cosmetics like creams, shampoos, lotions, and gels. Owing to all these reasons, the powdered form is set to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The coatings segment held the largest share in the cellulose esters market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Cellulose esters have been used in the coatings industry to provide improved performance properties such as improved cratering, leveling, spray ability, resistance to yellowing and good viscosity control. Commonly used cellulose esters in coating applications are cellulose acetate, cellulose acetate propionate, cellulose acetate butyrate and cellulose nitrate. Cellulose esters have been largely used as binders, additives, film formers or modifiers in automotive, wood, plastic and leather coatings. In paper packaging industry, long-chain cellulose esters with saturated aliphatic chains are employed as barrier coatings due to their excellent hydrophobicity as well as film-forming properties. UV-curable cellulose ester additives do not disturb clarity; therefore, they are excellent additives for clear, very low haze coatings and glossy inks. Cellulose acetate butyrate provides a number of performance benefits including reduced dry time, improved flow and leveling, sag control, redissolve resistance and flake orientation. Hence it is preferred for automotive coatings, wood coatings, plastic coatings and UV curable coatings. Based on the above factors, the coatings segment is expected to fuel the growth of the cellulose esters market.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The construction segment held the largest share of 31% in the cellulose esters market in 2020. The construction industry uses films and tapes, coatings, and plasticizers, among other products, which are cellulose esters-based. Cellulose acetate butyrate is used in cast acrylic sheet, which is typically used in formed bathtubs and shower cubicles. China and India are leading the way of the construction sector out of the pandemic slump. China’s construction sector is the world’s largest in terms of nominal value. China invested in construction and infrastructure in a bid to boost the economy post-covid. For instance, China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector reached $548.45 billion in 2020. The Chinese government allocated $10 billion to build four new nuclear reactors and $68 billion on transportation facilities in the Pearl River Delta. All these investments are a major bid to boost the economy and help it recover from the pandemic. According to Invest India, under National Infrastructure Plan, India has an investment budget of $1.4 trillion on infrastructure - 24% on renewable energy, 19% on roads & highways, 16% on urban infrastructure, and 13% on railways. Hence the growing construction sector is also expected to fuel the growth of the cellulose esters market.
Cellulose Esters Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the cellulose esters market in 2020 up to 45%, owing to the growing construction and cigarette industries in the region. Cellulose esters are used in making cigarette filters. Asia has the highest number of tobacco users and is the prime target of multi-national global tobacco companies. The Western pacific region, comprising Asia and the Eastern Pacific, has the world’s highest tobacco use rates, and two-thirds of all men using tobacco. According to World Health Organization (WHO) figures, more than 300 million Chinese smoke and around 275 million Indians are tobacco users. China is the world’s largest tobacco producing country. Much of global tobacco production is used in the manufacturing of cigarettes. Due to China’s long-standing state tobacco monopoly system, China National Tobacco Corp (CNTC) continues to dominate the nation’s cigarette and cigar industries, including supply, manufacturing and retailing, leaving only a tiny space for international brands. Foreign companies can manufacture and sell their tobacco products, only through a joint venture with the CTNC. Additionally, the increasing number of organized retail outlets makes tobacco products easily accessible and available to consumers. This is one of the primary factors that is actively driving the growth of cigarettes across the country. Consumption of cigarettes in APAC region is the highest compared to the rest of the world. Demand for cellulose esters in these applications has been rising owing to its excellent biodegradability profile and filtration properties. Hence, cigarette industry is expected to contribute significantly to the cellulose esters market.
Cellulose Esters Market – Drivers
Increasing Applications of Cellulose Esters
Cellulose acetate is used in many different textile applications because of its attributes and good textile processing performance. It is used in woven fabrics, knits and braids. It is found in multiple applications including medical gauze, ribbons, upholstery, home furnishings, etc. It has excellent properties at high temperatures and is being used in the manufacture of disposable cups for hot beverages. It is also used during the injection molding process for the manufacturing of eyeglasses frames. It helps in providing proper color blends and effect to the spectacle frames. Such applications, continue to drive the growth of the cellulose esters market.
Growing Textile Industry
When the pandemic hit, it impacted the general way of life. Many consumers took to shopping online as they felt safer not going to stores. For instance, figures from Statistics Canada show the COVID-19 pandemic caused a boom in online shopping. More than 82% Canadians shopped online in 2020, up from 73% in 2018. Online spending during the same period rose by 47%, from $57.4 billion to $84.4 billion. Clothing, groceries, books and electronics ranked among the most purchased physical goods online in 2020. Cellulose acetate fibers are used for textiles and clothing by many of the top designers in the world. Factors making this material suitable for this application include the fact that it is comfortable, breathable and absorbent. They can also be dyed in many different colours and combined with a range of other fibers such as rayon, cotton, wool, silk etc. Hence the growing textile industry drives the growth of the cellulose esters market.
Cellulose Esters Market – Challenges
Decline in Smoking
Tobacco use is a major preventable cause of premature death and disease worldwide. According to the CDC, approximately 5.4 million people die each year due to tobacco-related illnesses. Cigarettes are one of the most commonly consumed tobacco products. Smoking is a major cause of lung cancer. As the Coronavirus began to spread, there were rising health concerns as the virus affects the respiratory systems. Smokers, when compared to others, stand a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19. When COVID-19 affects smokers, the recovery process may get delayed or they are likely to develop lung-related issues such as reactive airway diseases such as cough and breathlessness. As a result, according to WHO, millions of smokers were motivated to quit after listening to these risk factors. A study commissioned by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), estimates that total consumption of cigarettes declined by 4.7% in 2020 to 438.8 billion in the EU, while the COVID-19-related border controls and travel restrictions resulted in a sharp decrease of non-domestic consumption, which declined in 2020 by 18.5% (11.9 billion cigarettes).
Cellulose Esters Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cellulose esters market. Cellulose esters market top companies are:
Eastman Chemical Company
Solvay
China National Tobacco Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Celanese Corporation
Acordis Cellulostic Fibers
Sappi, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Sichuan Push Acetati
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In July 2021, ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced that it has acquired Ultimate Packaging, UK based maker of cellulose based packaging.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the cellulose esters market, owing to the increasing manufacturing and construction industries in the region. According to Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2025.
Cigarette filters are specifically designed to absorb vapors and to accumulate particulate smoke components. Filters also prevent tobacco from entering a smoker's mouth and provide a mouthpiece that will not collapse as the cigarette is smoked. 95% of cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate.
The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and developing ecofriendly manufacturing processes. Cellulose esters are based on cellulose, one of the most abundant natural renewable resources. Some manufacturers use cellulose from trees harvested from sustainably managed forests. Thus, making the process environmentally sustainable.
