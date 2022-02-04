PVC Stabilizers Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand for PVC Stabilizers Owing to Its Attractive Properties in Pipes and Fittings Applications Is Estimated to Drive the Growth of the Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 04, 2022 ) PVC stabilizers Market size is forecast to reach US$3.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR 6% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for PVC stabilizers owing to their thermal stability and light resistance properties in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging, is estimated to drive the market growth. Additionally, the cost savings afforded by chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in pipes, window profiles, fittings, and tubing in the construction industry is predicted to boost PVC demand in the global market, which will in turn drive PVC stabilizer demand in the future. Moreover, the growing demand for organic stabilizers and tin stabilizers to prevent degradation of PVC resins, which require particularly high heat resistance is expected to offer enormous market expansion opportunities, and is anticipated to boost the PVC stabilizers industry in the projected time frame.
Impact of Covid-19
The COVID-19 pandemic declined several manufacturing activities which further affected growth of the PVC stabilizers market in the year 2020. Due to the shortage of labor and supply chain disruption, the building and construction activities were set at a pause which affected the market growth. Furthermore, considering the new normal condition and reopening of several industries in various regions, it is estimated that the market for PVC stabilizers will return to normal conditions in the forecast period (2021-2026).
PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Analysis- By Type
Metal stabilizer held the largest share in the PVC stabilizers market in 2020. The metal stabilizers are designed to suit specific needs such as long-term stability, good initial colour, printability, weather ability, transparency, and compatibility with all types of PVC, fillers, and pigments. Furthermore, calendered films, extruded profiles, injection moulded soles, footwear, extruded hoses, and plastisols are just a few of the PVC flexible applications where liquid mixed metal stabilizers are used. With the increasing demand for metal stabilizer, the market for PVC stabilizers will also increase, which will further drive the market growth in the forecast period.
PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Pipes and fittings held the largest share in the PVC stabilizers market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Extruded PVC pipes and injection-molded fittings are high-quality materials that exceed the most stringent economic and environmental standards. Additionally, the increasing usage of PVC additives facilitate the production of high-quality pipes and fittings while also imparting specific features to the end goods, such as longevity and mechanical stability. Moreover, tin stabilizers are used in pipe applications to maintain the quality while cutting inventory and purchasing costs. Increasing usage of innovative chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipes and fittings to make PVC applications even more alluring to meet the growing requirements, has raised the market growth. Thus, rising demand and production for pipes and fittings is estimated to drive the PVC stabilizers market growth over the forecast period.
PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Analysis- By End Use Industry
The building and construction sector held the largest share in the PVC stabilizers market in 2020. Rising growth of new building and construction projects is anticipated to raise the usage of wires and cables, pipes and fittings, coatings and flooring, and window profiles among other applications. Thus, this would further drive the demand for PVC stabilizers in the forecast period. Also, rising growth of building and construction sector is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, quarterly, the construction of new housings in England was approximately 39,510 (seasonally adjusted) in September quarter 2019, a 2% rise compared to the June quarter 2019. Similarly, according to the office for National Statistics, monthly construction production in Great Britain increased by a record of 23.5% in June 2020, significantly higher than the previous record monthly growth of 7.6% in May 2020.Therefore, the PVC stabilizers market is estimated to see an upsurge over the forecast period with the growing building and construction industry.
PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Analysis– By Geography
The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 56% in the PVC stabilizers market in 2020. Globally, the region's growth in the market is mainly due to the rising investments in the construction, packaging, and electronic industries. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are increasingly investing in several end use industries which are further driving the growth of the PVC stabilizers market. For instance, according to Invest India, India’s share in global electronics manufacturing has grown to 3% in 2018. The electronics market valued at US$120 billion in 2018-19 and the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector is further expected to generate US$100 - 130 billion in economic value by 2025. Thus, with the rising growth of several end use industries the market for PVC stabilizers is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.
PVC Stabilizers Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Organic Stabilizers
The organic based stabilizers have been proposed as a novel technique for producing ecologically friendly heat stabilizers for PVC pipe manufacturing, replacing traditional lead and calcium zinc stabilizers. Increasing use of organic stabilizers owing to its environmental advantages would further drive the market growth. Most stiff PVC has been stabilized with lead and tin based stabilizers in recent years. Both have comparable price-to-performance ratios. In view of the changes of long-term development and continual environmental improvement, a trend toward the employment of calcium-zinc and organic-based PVC stabilizers is gaining traction. Moreover, the effort of PVC firms to develop or use organic-based PVC stabilizers has further raised the market growth. Organic stabilizers have a number of other benefits in addition to their environmental friendliness, such as excellent paint fastness even after multiple processing steps. In fact, they're usually made almost entirely of positive components, making them perfect for interacting with food. Organic-based PVC stabilizers provide good thermal stability and great recycling characteristics. Thus, due to the above mentioned factors the demand for organic stabilizers for PVC is predicted to rise, which would further drive the growth of the PVC stabilizers in the projected period.
Rising Demand for PVC in Several Applications
PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is one of the world's most extensively used polymers. PVC is widely employed in a wide range of industrial, technical, and everyday applications due to its versatility, including construction, transportation, packaging, electrical/electronic, and healthcare. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride is a thermoplastic made by chlorinating polyvinyl chloride resin. It is much more flexible than ordinary PVC and can endure greater temperatures. Because of its low cost and flexibility, chlorinated polyvinyl chloride is commonly utilized in hot and cold water distribution pipelines, as well as for the industrial liquid handling. Also, PVC’s durability, affordability, and water resistance properties make it an ideal choice for several applications. Rising usage of PVC in various applications is therefore expected to drive the market growth during the forecast era.
PVC Stabilizers Market Challenges
Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials will Hamper the Market Growth
The main challenges faced by the PVC stabilizers are that the fluctuating price of raw materials. Unexpected obstacles, such as rising energy costs and unexpected fluctuations in raw material costs, are destabilizing supply chains and making it difficult for PVC stabilizer manufacturers to stay profitable. Before the pandemic, the raw material prices knew only the upward direction but now the situation has completely changed. Many companies have a hard time correctly judging the risk of strongly fluctuating raw material costs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil in October 2018 was US$ 1.69 per gallon which further declined to US$ 1.16per gallon in December 2018. Thus, due to the fluctuating price of raw materials the market growth for PVC stabilizers is estimated to face challenges in the upcoming years.
PVC Stabilizers Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the PVC stabilizer market. Major players in the PVC stabilizers market include
Baerlocher GmbH
BASF SE
Pau Tai Industrial Corporation
Clariant AG
AkzoNobel N.V.
Arkema SA
Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
Chemtura Corporation
Addivant USA LLC
Sun Ace among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In March 2021, Baerlocher GmbH expanded its manufacturing facility in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, India. The new factory would produce solely Ca-based PVC stabilizers and will have a capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year. In addition, this new development demonstrates the Baerlocher Group's commitment to India.
Key Takeaways
Asia-pacific region dominated the PVC stabilizers market due to the rising government investments in the construction, electronics, and packaging segments in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.
Increasing demand for PVC stabilizers owing to its attractive properties in pipes and fittings applications is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the projected period.
Rising growth of new building and construction activities has raised the usage of pipes and fittings, wires and cables, and coatings and flooring among other applications, thus which has further driven the growth of the market.
