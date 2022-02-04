Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.0% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Adoption of Mobile Jaw Crushers for the Recycling of Materials and in Construction Site Are Also the Most Significant Factors Which Are Set to Drive the Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 04, 2022 ) Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners market was valued at $250 million in 2020, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2021-2026. The construction material for general construction which includes stones, pebbles, sand, cement, etc. are obtained from sources i.e. mountains, riverbeds and rocky terrains. Special equipment which can be transferred with minimum efforts is thus required for processing the materials which involves crushing into smaller parts and screening i.e. segregating different components of material from the mixture. Highly stable mobile crushing plants such as Mobile cone crushers, Mobile HSI crushers, Mobile VSI crushers, Mobile impact crushers and Mobile jaw crushers have been the requirement in various industries. The mobile crushers and screeners has been witnessing significant growth in industry such as mining, construction and others. In the Middle East, the growing recovery of the construction industry in the recent times has led to the increasing demand for the advanced mobile crushers and screeners market. Furthermore, growing globalization and urbanization in Turkey, KSA and UAE are evenly boosting the construction activities in the coming years. Also, the growth of number of residential and non-residential projects are leading to drive the Mobile Crushers and Screeners market during the forecast period.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Segment Analysis- By Type
The mobile crusher held the largest market share in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market in 2020 at 65.9%. The mobile jaw crushers are most frequently used as they provide mobility, versatility and ease of transportation which makes the plant operation easy. Moreover, mobile crushers are track-mounted crushing machines which can be utilized in the form of primary crushers for recycling operations and in construction sites. Therefore, the rising need for different type of mobile crushers especially mobile jaw crushers in the production site has led to the increasing demand for the Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners market. The mobile equipment are transported to the work site where they can maneuver within the site to crush and screen the aggregate. Mobile equipment performs the task of primary crushing of drilled or blasted stone or mineral ore at quarry or mine location, they can also perform secondary and tertiary crushing at the work location producing finished product. The time and cost of transporting the stone or mineral ore to the stationary mobile crushing plant and further to the location where it has to be used is significantly reduced by the implementation of portable crusher and screening plants.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Segment Analysis- By End-user
The construction industry is leading the Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners market in terms of revenue share, and held a 29.9% share in 2020. In the Middle East and Africa, the development in the construction industry are leading to the upsurge of the market. The increasing number of projects in the pipeline and the execution of big projects are enhancing the demand for the mobile crushing and screening machines. With the growing globalization, the construction industry is facing rapid change which will lead to the growth of the industry in the coming future. This growth is likely to propel the demand for Mobile Crushing & Screening market. The major applications of the mobile equipment includes primary on-site crushing and screening at Stone Quarry, Mineral mining sites, Construction sites and Recycling of waste demolished concrete and other material. The mobile equipment has life of about 8 years to 10 years which leads to resale of the equipment, thus old and new mobile equipment are available in the market. But with the changing technology features, capacity and reduced energy requirements has further boosted their use along with the growing infrastructure construction and modification across the world. They are further used in landscaping a particular site according to the requirement of the builders.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Segment Analysis- By Region
The Middle East dominates the market with a share of 68% in 2020. Companies operating with crushing and screening machines have at least one of their crushers old since it harder to get spare parts for newer machines. Newer crushers are not as durable as older parts are more likely to have a malfunction with newer machinery. Hence the older machinery is more durable and preferable in structural level, but when it comes to electrical issues, the newer models are not as sensitive to failures as the older ones. Thus the new players need to consider compatibility options. The crushing and screening machinery need to be reliable around the year, including winter time and also the crushing sites are usually located in quite remote areas. Even if the machinery is very durable and reliable, every now and then it needs maintenance and spare parts. Dust-and noise pollution are prevalent at the crushing sites and the distance between different sites can be very long and it causes challenges to the maintenance services. The screen and crusher machine manufacturers are putting efforts to make sure that maintenance and spare parts are available.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Drivers
Evolution of the Construction Industry
In Middle East and Africa, the construction industry was slowing down, but with the rapid globalization and the increasing investment in the construction industry has fuelled the growth of this industry. The construction industry in this region has high considerable potential in order to implement innovation and leading to the advancement of the market capabilities further enhancing the use of latest mobile crushing and screening machines. Moreover, the rising number of projects in the Middle East and Africa region and the execution of large projects are the most significant factors that are driving the need for mobile crushes and screening machines.
Rapid Urbanization
The region has experienced rapid urbanization over the last decades and moreover, the growth in the population has led to the upsurge of the urbanization. The rising rate of urbanization has also led to the improvement of the living standards in the Middle East, thus leading to requirement of smart infrastructure and commercialization. With industrialization and growth in residential & commercial infrastructure projects, the crushers and screeners market is expanding rapidly.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Challenges
Maintenance & Carbon Emission
Mobile crushing and screening machines are known to be critical assets which requires advanced maintenance operations in order to keep businesses run smoothly. Thus, the maintenance of these type of machines requires high cost of maintenance which hampers the use of advanced mobile crushing and screening machines in industry. Moreover, the carbon emission regulations are also the major factor that is posed to be a key challenge for the growth of the Middle East Mobile Crushers and Screening Market.
Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners market. In 2020, the market of Middle East and Africa Mobile Crushers and Screeners has been consolidated by the top ten players – Sandvik A.B., Metso, Terex Corporation, Astec Companies, McCloskey International, Blue Group, DUO (Europe) plc, Maximus Crushing and Screening Ltd (NI), Quarry Manufacturing & Supplies Ltd (QMS) and Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology
Acquisitions/Technology/Product Launches
In October 2019, Metso launched new Nordtrack mobile crushing and screening product range. The product range includes 19 products that are designed in a way to meet the need of the contactors. With this new Nordtrack mobile crushing and screening products, Metso is expanding its mobile crushing and screening solution offering with an extensive products portfolio.
In May 2019, Sandvik launched its new QI442 Impactor, a new generation crusher in its 2 series product offering. This new product includes a newly developed CI621 Prisec Impactor that provides increasing safety during maintenance and serviceability. The new generation crusher also includes a new rotor position and locking device, new hammer locking wedges for efficient and fast removal and fitting. Thus, this product offers great usage of wear parts and also maintains tighter settings during the operations.
Key Takeaways
The construction industry held the major share in 2020 owing to increase development in the industry and the rising number of projects in the Middle East and Africa markets are leading to drive the Mobile crushing and screening market.
The rapid urbanization and the changing living standard of the population has led to the growth of the industrialization and commercialization fueling the demand for Mobile Crushing & Screening Market.
Adoption of mobile jaw crushers for the recycling of materials and in construction site are also the most significant factors which are set to drive the market.
The high cost of maintenance and the carbon emission regulations are the common factors that are hampering the growth of the market.
