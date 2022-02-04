3D TSV and 2.5D Market Size Forecast to Reach $154.8 Billion by 2026
Increasing Penetration of IOT, Technological Advances Such as Deployment of Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Others Boosts the Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 04, 2022 ) The Global 3D TSV and 2.5D market size is forecast to reach $154.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2026. The semiconductor industry's packaging has been evolving at a rapid pace. As the number of semiconductor applications grows, the industry has been forced to rely on advancements in IC packaging due to a halt in CMOS scaling and rising prices. The only option that satisfies the performance requirements of applications such as AI, machine learning, and datacentres is to use 3D stacking technology. As a result, the 3D TSV and 2.5D market will be primarily driven by the rising demand for high-performance computing applications throughout the projected period. Furthermore, significant utilization of miniaturization in products in the consumer electronics sector including adoption of microelectromechanical systems in Integrated Circuits and semiconductor fabrication is garnering high investments from companies such as Intel Corp., Samsung, and others. The growing popularity of smartphones, as well as the desire for new high bandwidth memory technologies, has fuelled the rise of computationally intensive consumer devices, opening up several new prospects in this sector. Due to the widespread usage of silicon wafers in the production of smartphones, the advent of 5G technology is likely to enhance sales of 5G devices, thereby expanding the market in telecommunication sector.
3D TSV and 2.5D market Segment Analysis - By Sensor Type
CIS with TSV segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This surge in market is due the growth of smartphones and it is increasingly integrated into the high-end market segment for memory devices. For instance, in 2018, Samsung began the production of its fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that features faster data transfers. According to the company, the new 256Gb or gigabit V-NAND flash memory has reached a speed of 1.4Gbps, or gigabits per second, resulting in a 40% increase from its 64-layer predecessor. This V-NAND flash memory is going to be intended for premium smartphones and is being targeted for other industries and applications. In October 2019, Samsung developed the industry’s first 12-layer 3D-TSV technology. The company claims that by increasing the number of stacked layers from eight to 12, it may be able to mass-produce 24 GB high bandwidth memory three times higher than 8GB high bandwidth memory capacity on the market today. Moreover, market growth is likely to be accelerated by the miniaturisation of electronic components, technological advancement, and others. In addition, the introduction of 5G technology, along with the increasing use of high bandwidth RF components, will also bring various prospects for market expansion. For instance, in October 2020, AMD unveiled the widely awaited desktop processor lineup of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series powered by the modern "Zen 3" architecture. AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate highly threaded workloads1 and power efficiency2 with up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor provides up to 26 percent generational increase in gaming performance. Such developments boosts the market growth.
3D TSV and 2.5D market Segment Analysis - By Application Type
Consumer Electronics segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 12% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The upsurge in usage of electronics devices including laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets coupled with growth in consumer electronics industry has driven the market growth. According to Intelligence Node, the number of smartphone users in United States crossed 260 million in April 2020, and smartphone shipments reached $161 million in 2019. In the case of the United States, the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) approved an expenditure of USD 716 billion for fiscal year 2019, of which USD 1.46 billion is devoted to the GPS program of the country. The growth of the consumer electronics market is powered by continuous investment by industry players in R&D to create new consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, smart wearable, and home appliances. Policymakers all around the globe are increasingly supporting digitalization, which eventually encourages people to utilize various mobile technologies. In January 2020, LG and Samsung, the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, have revealed their intentions to release residential and industrial micro LED TVs. Compared to traditional LEDs, the ability of this technology to offer high contrast and brightness is expected to increase its representation in the market. Moreover, the advent of online TV platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Sky Go is projected to increase the number of television watchers. This entails a higher need for pixel-array-to-chip-area-ratio for improved resolution. Thus, due to the growing deployment of TSV in television sets, there will be rise in the market growth. In February 2020, Samsung Electronics announced the launch of ‘Flashbolt’, its third-generation High Bandwidth Memory 2E (HBM2E). The new 16-gigabyte (GB) HBM2E is ideally suited to optimize high-performance computing (HPC) systems and assist system makers in rapidly developing supercomputers, AI-driven data analytics, and cutting-edge graphics systems. Thus, the rise in consumer electronics market is anticipated to strengthen the market for 3D TSV AND 2.5D on a global basis.
3D TSV and 2.5D market Segment Analysis - Geography
APAC region held the highest market share in 2020 of around 36%. The existence of large consumer electronics manufacturers in APAC countries including China, Korea, and others are among the leading contributing factor to regional market growth. Furthermore, the region has emerged as a worldwide hub for major investments and company development prospects in disciplines such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The GSMA APAC IoT collaboration program grew to include more than 30 mobile carriers in September 2019, making it the Asia-Pacific region's most major IoT community. Chunghwa Telecom chose Ericsson IoT Accelerator in February 2019 to accelerate IoT adoption among corporate clients. Such occurrences are intended to pave the way for 3D TSV vendors. Additionally, growing concept of connected cars, electric vehicles, and China’s regulations regarding automotive safety are anticipated to drive the adoption of 3D TSV and 2.5D, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the rising implementation of automotive electronics coupled with the growing demand for components including integrated circuits, microprocessors and connectors, the market for 3D TSV and 2.5D develops. In 2019, plug-in hybrid sales were fuelled by a growing interest in the Mitsubishi Outlander (which almost doubled sales to around 700) and the Hyundai Ioniq (123) plug-in variant. Pure hybrid sales soared, mainly powered by Toyota models like the Corolla (10,597), Camry (8,696), and RAV4 (7,411). In June 2019, Toyota announced to invest USD 2 billion to develop electric vehicles in Indonesia over the next four years, starting with hybrid cars. In January 2018, Ford spent USD 11 billion in electric vehicles, much higher than its previous USD 4.5 billion targets. Thus, with the growing autonomous vehicle market in this region the market for 3D TSV AND 2.5D also develops.
3D TSV and 2.5D market Drivers
Growing market for high-performance computing applications
High performance computing (HPC) application improves analytics, shortens product development cycles, and simplifies the modeling, simulation, and analysis of data that requires a computer infrastructure. HPC solutions aid in overcoming supercomputing hurdles and can also aid in the solution of difficult engineering and data analysis challenges. With the rising market for HPC application, there is rise in trend for miniaturization of electronics devices coupled with the rising research and development activities for new and better packaging technology. This in turn positively impacts the market growth.
Rising trends towards the deployment of LED packaging
The growing usage of light-emitting diodes (LED) in products has accelerated the development of higher-power, higher-density, lower-cost devices. Unlike 2D packaging, three-dimensional (3D) packaging through-silicon via (TSV) technology provides for a high density of vertical interconnects. For instance, SUSS AltaSpray technology is capable of coating integration of 90° corners, KOH (Potassium Hydroxide) etched cavities, Through Silicon Via (TSV) ranging from a few microns to 600?m or more. The ability to produce conformal resist coatings on severe topography, such as TSV, makes them the ideal choice for wafer-level packaging in LED, which increases the market growth.
3D TSV and 2.5D Market Challenges
Higher Cost of Designing
High costs incurred in constructing and thermal problems produced by a high degree of integration are a stumbling block to the market growth. As the silicon via (TSV) is a critical link in 3D IC integration, the difference in coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) between silicon and copper is more than 10 ppm/K, causing thermal stress when a thermal load is applied. Thus the higher cost associated with the thermal issues acts as hindrance to the market growth.
3D TSV and 2.5D Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the 3D TSV AND 2.5D market. As of 2020, the market for 3D TSV AND 2.5D market is consolidated with the top players including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Pure Storage Inc., ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Broadcom Ltd, Intel Corporation and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In March 2020, Taiwan-based TSMC collaborated with US-based Broadcom to introduce an enhanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) platform, a 2.5D IC TSV interposer-based packaging technology that supports the industry’s first and largest full 2 x reticle size interposer. According to the company, the higher memory capacity and bandwidth make it ideal for memory-intensive applications.
In March 2020, ACM Research, Inc. introduced the Ultra SFP ap tool for advanced packaging solutions. The Ultra SFP ap is designed to address yield issues arising from through-silicon via (TSV) processes and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), such as copper overburden post-TSV fill and wafer warpage issues that plague FOWLP processes.
