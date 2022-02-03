Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Increase in the Demand for Technical Textiles From Various Industries Such as Construction, Kitchenware and Others Are Driving the Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2022 ) Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market size is expected to be valued at $996.1 million by the end of the year 2026 and the Middle East textile auxiliaries industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in demand for technical textile in the Middle Eastern region is one of the major factors driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market. Furthermore, the increasing applications of textile auxiliaries in the construction sector is also contributing to the growth of Middle East textile auxiliaries market. Textile auxiliaries are widely used as dyeing agents, anti-foaming agents and odour absorbers. Textile auxiliaries are made of polytetrafluoroethylene, which is used in production of various technical textiles which has wide applications in industries such as automobile, building & construction, healthcare, personal protection and others. Textile auxiliaries also possess corrosion inhibitors which helps in decreasing the corrosion rate of the material. These factors are majorly driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
COVID-19 impact
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middle East textile auxiliaries market witnessed a major setback in terms of business and growth owing to the effect of the global pandemic. The various regulations on trading, travelling and inter country activities restricted the business and growth of the Middle East textile auxiliaries market. The Middle East textile auxiliaries market was hugely affected in terms of supply chain management, distribution and sales during 2020. However, the Middle East textile auxiliaries market is set to improve towards the end of the year 2021.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Analysis – By Source
Synthetic segment held the largest share of 56% in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market in the year 2020. Synthetic textile auxiliaries are preferred as they are less expensive to produce and delivers better and enhanced performance as compared to natural textile auxiliaries. Synthetic auxiliaries do not shrink up easily and synthetic dyeing products dries quickly and only need less or no ironing. Synthetic textile auxiliaries also last longer as compared to natural textile auxiliaries, due to the high concentration of dyeing inks and colours. This is one of the major factors driving the synthetic textile auxiliaries segment in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Analysis – By Product
Dyeing agents segment held the largest share of 38% in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market in the year 2020. The increase in the demand for dyeing and washing of yarns and fabrics is one of the major factors driving the demand for dyeing agents segment in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market. According to International Trade Center (ITC), the export of finishing agents and dye carriers used in the textile industry in Turkey amounted to US$83.88 million in the year 2020, an increase of 8.08% from US$77.61 million in the year 2019. The export of finishing agents and dye carriers used in the textile industry in Turkey amounted to US$2.04 million in the year 2020, an increase of 22.2% from US$2.02 million in the year 2019 This is one of the major factors giving rise to the need for dyeing and other textile auxiliary products in the region. This is majorly driving the demand for dyeing agents segment in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Analysis – By Application
Apparel segment held the largest share of 32% in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market in the year 2020. The increase in demand for apparels in the middle eastern region is driving the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market. The increase in the use and demand for products such as fashion clothing, footwear and other accessories in the region is one of the main factors driving the apparel segment in the Middle Eastern region. Polytetrafluoroethylene is widely used in the manufacture of apparels such as footwear, since it provides excellent resistance against friction. Polytetrafluoroethylene is one of the significant textile auxiliary product, and therefore the increase in demand for apparels such as footwear in the region is driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market. Furthermore, Dubai, Istanbul and Jordan are cities in the Middle Eastern region that are known for their fashion sense and for their keen interest in the fashion industry. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of apparels industry in the Middle Eastern region which in turn is driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Analysis – By Geography
Saudi Arabia held the largest share of 46% in the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market in the year 2020. According to the recent data provided by World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the total export of textiles from Saudi Arabia during the year 2019 to the rest of the world amounted to US$381.09 million. Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the middle east region with a population of 34.83 million with GDP of US$782 billion in the year 2020. With the growth in the population coupled with the changing trend and lifestyle of the population, there has been an increase in demand for textiles and apparels in Saudi Arabia. This is hugely driving the demand for textile auxiliaries in Saudi Arabia.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Drivers
Increase in the demand for technical textile
The increase in the demand for technical textiles from industries such as automobile, construction industry, healthcare, industrial safety and others. For instance, technical textiles are used in the construction sector such as tarpaulins, roofing materials, architectural membranes, scaffolding nets and others. These technical textile offers mechanical properties such as strength, resilience and lightness, which is why it is preferred in the building and construction industry over traditional products such as wood, concrete, steel and masonry. For instance, according to the World Cement Organization, the construction industry in the Middle-Eastern region is set to improve by 3.3% during the year 2021. The region will also see an investment of US $ 10 billion, which will further expand the construction sector in Middle East which will eventually drive the demand for technical textiles in the construction sector of the Middle Eastern region. This will further drive the Middle East textiles auxiliaries market.
Increase in demand for dyeing and washing yarns in the textile industry
The increase in the demand for dyeing and washing of fabrics and yarn from the textile industry is driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market. According to International Trade Centre, Turkey is on one of the top 6 countries in exporting Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace; tapestries; trimmings; embroidery (HS Code:58), exporting US$378.75 million during the year 2020, a total of 3.78% of the total world exports. This is one of the factors that is increasing the demand for dyeing and washing of fabrics and yarns in the region. This is further driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Challenges
Rising concern for water pollution
Textile auxiliaries contain toxins and pollutants such as ionic metals and toxic surfactants which is a huge contaminant. These toxins are often dumped in water bodies by the manufacturing units/factories, which pollutes the entire water body. This also leads to the killing and deforming the water creatures in the water. The raising concern regarding the water pollution is one of the major challenges posing the Middle East textile auxiliaries market. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a regulation regarding the protection of water from pollution across the kingdom, and has stipulated a fine of up to US$5.3 million for breaking the rules. This is one of the major challenges faced by the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market Industry Outlook
Facility expansion, production expansion, collaborations, partnerships, investments, acquisitions and mergers are some of the key strategies adopted by players in the Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market. Major players in the Middle East Textile Auxiliaries Market are:
1. Yazdbaf Textile Mills (LLP)
2. ABC Tekstil
3. ABN Tekstil
4. ACISELSAN
5. ADA Tekstil
6. AFT KUMASCILIK Tekstil Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirket
7. BUTIKTEX
8. Chaput's Textile
9. Alindair Industrial
10. Hick Denim International Group and CV among others.
Key Takeaways
Saudi Arab held the largest share in the Middle East textile auxiliaries market owing to the growing economy and various end use industries such as building & construction and automobile industry.
The increase in the demand for technical textiles from various industries such as construction, kitchenware and others are driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
The increase in demand for dyeing and washing of yarns and fabrics in the region is also hugely driving the Middle East textile auxiliaries market.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middle East textile auxiliaries market witnessed a major setback due to the various legal restrictions across the world.
