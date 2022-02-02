Medical Information Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Clinical Trials Have Increased to Produce Drugs and Vaccines, Which in Turn Will Help the Medical Information Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2022 ) The Medical information market contributed a value of $2.9 billion in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Medical information caters to the needs of biopharmaceutical companies, innovators and patients. It helps in facilitating the transfer of knowledge and information to the parties interested. Publications, Drug Developments and other reviews related to the product are some of the information asked by the parties interested. The role of Medical Information specialists entails providing the data of pre-clinical research performed in-house or through other research platforms to those interested. COVID-19 has further pushed the market, as the clinical trials have increased to produce drugs and vaccines, which in turn will help the medical information market. Information related to health insurance is also facilitated by the medical information market through their outsourcing unit.
Developments such as IoT, AI, and Big Data will fuel the medical information market over the forecast period and makes the overall industry outlook evenly paced.
Medical Information Market Segment Analysis - By Service Provider
The medical information market is bifurcated into two segments, namely- In House and the other Contract Outsourcing. The latter segment, Contract Outsourcing dominated the market in the given domain. The accompanying reason is owing to the rise of COVID cases and the necessary need to find vaccines and drugs. Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies had to outsource their medical information needs to other contractors and service providers to exempt resources and costs associated.
Over the forecast period of 2021-2026, the mentioned segment, Contract Outsourcing is set to dominate the medical information market and grow at a lucrative CAGR of 8.3%. The reason for the paradigm shift is to avoid the associated costs aligned with the medical information market, as the organizations need to obtain data management and proficiency skills, along with fulfilling the basic regulatory requirements. Another reason which will fuel this industry demands is that, by outsourcing these services, companies can work on their core revenue-generating activities.
Medical Information Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
The medical information market is segmented into three segments namely- Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Medical Device Manufacturers. Pharmaceuticals dominated the market segment in the year 2020. The uprising demand was associated with the newly fed demand to manufacture drugs and vaccines to stop the spread of the pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies were paid upfront costs to research and develop drugs and vaccines, which in turn helped the medical information market as they helped in facilitating and providing various drug reactivity manuals and unsolicited documents. The demand for medical information also aided in answering various questions about adverse drug reactions and also helped in providing information to the general public.
CAGR will continue to grow for the pharmaceutical segment at the swiftest pace of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The growing demand for medical information will be created by the “innovators”, as this segment requires a much higher data input of regulatory norms and fixtures.
Medical Information Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America dominated the regional segment by contributing a market share of 37.1% in the year 2020. The demand was created in this region owing to multiple regulatory norms and requirements to fulfil and approve for any drug, vaccine or device. Higher regulatory requirements fuel the medical information market, as product quality complaints and other needs can be facilitated by them.
Asia-Pacific shows the highest potential for growth in the forecast period of 2021-2026. The medical Information Market is backed by new healthcare policies and regulatory requirements, along with a succeeding presence of billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies. India and China amongst the region of Asia-Pacific will cater to the demand for medical information as the labour cost in both countries are cheap compared to other countries.
Medical Information Market Drivers
Outsourcing is the new normal in Pharmaceutical companies
The medical Information Market will be driven by the rising preferences of pharmaceutical companies to outsource this function to a subsidiary. The following method benefits both the parties, for one it helps in reducing the costs, for other, it helps in growing across regions.
Elevated Regulatory Requirements
The pandemic has shaped the world to find lucrative solutions, but this comes with rising regulatory requirements. The following reason will act as a driver for the medical information industry.
Medical Information Market Challenges
Technology Integration
Businesses planning to operate in this market will have to invest substantially higher amounts to cater to various technological needs. Although adopting technology offers better ROI, the upfront costs for deploying is on a higher end.
Medical Information Market Landscape
Acquisitions, Mergers and New Product developments are the ways by which the medical information market will develop. The top 10 companies operating in medical information markets are- IQVIA, Parexel International Corporation, C3i Solutions, PrimeVigilance, McKesson Corporation, Propharma Group, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, and PharmCentre.
Developments
In June 2020, IQVIA announced a game-changer innovative solution known as “OCE Optimizer”. The following development aids the healthcare professionals to engage in refiner communication. The following solution works by intelligently drawing insights from various information sources and call reports. It will help the Medical Information Market service provider to grow in terms of revenues and will provide better solutions to the clients in concern.
Key Takeaways
North America took the majority stake in the medical information market for the year 2020. Owing to its medical infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, the medical information market was stationed affirmatively.
Asia-Pacific poses to grow at a lucrative growth, owing to fresh investments across the medical fraternity that will, in turn, support the medical information market.
Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats would be provided in our premium report.
Upfront costs are impeding research and development affairs that may hamper the growth of this industry.
