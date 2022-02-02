Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Rising Healthcare Spend Is Fuelling the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2022 ) Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market size is estimated at $3.2 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ambulatory Surgical Centers or Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) are present-day curative amenities offering surgical treatment on the same day termed as outpatient surgical centers. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are centers where processes do not need hospital admittances. Patients opting for a surgery at an ASC show up on the same day of the surgical process. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are contemporary healthcare amenities carrying out processes alike with those conventionally carried out at a hospital. Furthermore, they offer an economical option when compared to hospital care. These determinants are driving the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. An Electronic Health record (EHR) is a digital copy of the medical record of a patient which is managed by the care-giver over time and may contain all of the essential authoritative clinical information pertaining to that specific individual’s care under a specific care giver inclusive of demographics, issues, progress notes, medicines and so on. Electronic Health Records contain data such as age, ethnicity, gender, health history, allergies and so on. If a physician prescribes a lab test, all associated view the result report. This is an example of Electronic Health Records. Skin Therapy includes specialized skincare healing techniques provided to clients usually at spas and clinics. A Skin Therapist undergoes specific coaching which equips him/her with the necessary knowledge and skills to prescribe the required skincare healing for patients. Skin Therapy is a branch of specialization that imparts knowledge regarding different skin disorders impacting many parts of the body such as rosacea, wrinkles and injurious effects of the sun on the skin. Some good skin reinvigoration techniques include chemical peels and dermal fillers. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the technique of recognizing, gathering and keeping up the revenue of the profession from the clients based on the services offered. A profitable Revenue Cycle Management is necessary for a healthcare profession to keep up the financial growth and to carry on offering good quality care to its patients. Novel outcomes in medicare techniques, cost-effectiveness and the rising count of Ambulatory Surgical Centers are propelling the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This represents the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services industry outlook.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type:
Based on Service Type, Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the lower or zero up-front licensing cost, less or zero investment for infrastructure and probably effortless exchange of data within or outside an organization. Furthermore, the rising need for enhanced availability of patient records and the increasing application of Healthcare IT solutions in ASCs to meet the expectations of patients and enhance case quality are the important determinants impelling the growth of this segment. The Clinical Documentation segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to effectiveness of this segment to achieve affordability of scale and declining healthcare costs. Furthermore, investigation of medical bills and coding blunders resulting in revenue loss, resolution of problems occurring by way of fall in reimbursement rates and keeping pace with regulatory compliance are primary determinants driving the growth of the Clinical Documentation segment in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services industry during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segment Analysis – By Platform :
Based on Platform, Cloud-Based segment dominates the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market in 2020 owing to the great acceptance of cloud-based IT tools to make the revenue cycle profitable and enhanced backing for clinical decisions and better performance. Furthermore, the Cloud-Based segment backs supply chain management owing to the swiftness and availability of this segment. The Cloud-Based segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 13.2% in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the high acceptance rate supported by its affordability and availability and its increasing usage in outpatient treatment to handle their revenue cycle and enhanced quality of patient care.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the great acceptance and choice of Ambulatory Surgical Centers along with services like Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for decreasing the surging healthcare costs and the rising count of surgical processes carried out. Furthermore, ASCs provide a means for patients to avoid hospitals especially in the wake of the pandemic crisis and guard low-risk patients from being bared to more serious cases that may be available in a hospital. These determinants have propelled the growth of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market in the North American region. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the upsurge in the healthcare spend of a growing population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing government actions to boost healthcare IT services in the Asia Pacific region. These determinants are driving the growth of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market - Drivers
Excellent Services offered by Ambulatory Surgical Centers:
Ambulatory Surgical Centers are current health-care amenities targeting on offering same-day surgical care comprising diagnostic and preventive processes. ASCs aim to offer the most excellent surgical experience achievable. Furthermore, they offer affordable care with services like Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that guards the money of the government, third-party buyers and patients. ASCs mark a positive trend that sparkles of clinical excellence. In the U.S., more than 50% of the ASCs possess an infection rate of 0%. All healthcare amenities in the U.S. are greatly controlled to guarantee quality care and patient security. ASCs therefore uphold high standards of quality. ASCs are effective, economical, useful, available and save time. These advantages of ASCs are driving the growth of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market – Challenges
The Crisis Created By COVID-19 Pandemic:
The persistence of the pandemic, the surging case migration from hospitals to ASCs, space, block time and the logistical needs to make room for the case migration commencement of the Medicare hip arthroplasties dated Jan 2, 2021 have posed challenges to the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market. The decrease in case volume owing to shutdowns and patients not getting their health coverage are restraining the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market. Furthermore, the health of staff, patients, physicians and supply chain professionals needs to be protected during these difficult times. Supplies are difficult to acquire for an independent ASC with no hospital affiliation. Pressing for political action to continue outpatient services running during the course of the compulsory COVID-19 shutdowns is another determinant hampering the growth of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market - Landscape:
The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market's main strategies include innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market top 10 companies are Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US) and eClinicalWorks (US).
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In January 2021, HST Pathways introduced “HST One” and “HST One+” for Surgery Centers across the U.S. This is the earliest leading membership programme for Ambulatory Service Centers to economically opt for the most recent technology solutions for effectiveness and patient care. By way of many options, Ambulatory Service Centers will have the capability to choose packaged famous commodities as portion of their membership, with the adaptability to include more services as required. The innovative product launch follows the merger of HST Pathways with key player Casetabs in November 2020, aided by a mass investment driven by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.
Key Takeaways
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market growth is being driven by the increasing requirement for unified and combined services that support enhancement of patient care in Ambulatory Service Centers.
Geographically, North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market dominated the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market share in 2020 owing to the existence of a well-founded healthcare industry in this region. The existence of diverse key players like Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare and others is driving the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services offer affordable services like Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and a useful stress-free ambience than what can be observed in several hospitals. The burgeoning count of outpatient surgical processes and the surging requirement to restrain the rising healthcare spend is fuelling the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The surging count of acquisitions and collaborations is fuelling the Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
