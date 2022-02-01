Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Forecast to Reach $ 9.5 Billion by 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2022 ) Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) owing to its thin, flexible material with single or double-sided coating in various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and electronics is estimated to drive the market growth. The increasing usage of resins such as silicone polymers, polyisobutene, and elastomers, generally synthetic rubber as the base polymer owing to its functionality and durability, in various end-use sectors will also substantially drive the demand for PSAs. Nitrocellulose adhesive, hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, and ethylene-vinyl acetate are the thermoplastic resins generally employed in pressure-sensitive adhesives. Moreover, the increasing usage of bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives and advancements in pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes is expected to offer enormous market expansion opportunities and boost the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) industry in the projected time frame.
Impact of Covid-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to several manufacturing activities declined the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in the year 2020. Due to the supply chain disruption and insufficient labor, the manufacturing activities of the packaging, automotive, and electrical and electronic industries were set at a pause which affected the market growth. Furthermore, considering the new government norms and reopening of several industries, it is presumed that the market for pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) will return to normal conditions.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Analysis- By Resin Type
Acrylic resin held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in 2020. Acrylic PSAs are widely employed in a variety of applications due to the saturated nature of the polymer and its subsequent oxidation resistance. Also, the acrylic PSAs have good physical properties in general for a wide range of long-term exterior applications. Owing to its attractive properties such as non-flammable, easy to handle, low level of contamination, little tendency to migrate, good resistance to sunlight, oxygen and heat, and offer adhesion, cohesion and tack, the demand for acrylic resins is anticipated to rise. With the increasing demand for acrylic resin, the market for pressure sensitive adhesives will also increase, which will further drive the market growth in the forecast period.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Tapes held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in 2020. Rising demand for tapes owing to its low cost and ease of use when compared to traditional methods is estimated to uplift the growth of the market. Due to the advantageous properties of pressure sensitive adhesives tapes such as reduced assembly time, vibration dampening and noise reduction eliminates the need for surface refinishing, and others has raised the demand for these tapes in various end use industries. Moreover, pressure sensitive adhesive tapes do not require the use of a water, solvent, or heat to activate. The amount of pressure used to apply the adhesive to the surface has a direct impact on the bond. Rising demand for polypropylene tapes owing to its flexibility and strength, and good low temperature characteristics will further drive the market growth. Thus, rising demand and production for pressure sensitive adhesives tapes is estimated to drive the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market growth over the forecast period.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Analysis- By End Use Industry
The packaging sector held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. There are two types of packaging namely flexible and rigid, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are used in these packaging depending on the application's suitability. These adhesives are used in the packaging of electronics and electrical devices, hygiene and medical packaging, drug delivery packaging, construction sector transit packaging, automotive-related logistics packaging, and consumer and industrial goods packaging, among others. Furthermore, the increasing use of packaging tapes such as polypropylene tapes in a variety of applications including packaging transport, cartons, goods, warehousing, and logistics is estimated to uplift the market growth. PSAs are used in packaging sectors to improve consumer appeal through graphics. Therefore, the pressure sensitive adhesives market is estimated to see an upsurge over the forecast period with the growing packaging industry.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Analysis– By Geography
The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 39% in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in 2020. Globally, the region's growth in the market is mainly due to strong economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging, construction, automotive, and electronic industries. Also, the rising adoption of various resins such as polyisobutene, silicone polymers, and elastomers in emerging economies has uplifted the market growth. APAC is increasing in importance as a worldwide trade and business hub. The market for pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) is expected to rise as government investments in many medical and electronic projects increase in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The Union Cabinet authorized the production-linked incentive (PLI) plan in ten critical industries (including electronics and white products) on November 11, 2020, in order to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities, increase exports, and promote the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" program as per the India Brand Equity Foundation. Thus, such initiatives taken by the government for new projects will raise the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market in the forecast period.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Bio-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Plant-derived resources are used as a raw material in bio-based PSAs. The biomass content of a bio-based material used in an adhesive product is expressed as a percentage (dry weight basis). Also, the bio-based PSAs are considered "carbon neutral" because their plant-derived raw materials absorb the same amount of CO2 during production as they emit when incinerated at the end of product life. Additionally, there is no overall increase in greenhouse gases that can cause global warming, resulting in significantly lower CO2 emissions when compared to traditional, purely petroleum-based formulations. Furthermore, most of the raw materials used for conventional PSAs are derived from fossil fuels, which are limited in supply. Bio-based PSAs can help reduce the demand for petroleum sources by replacing them with renewable plant-based materials. Thus, due to the above mentioned factors the demand for bio-based PSAs is predicted to rise, which would further drive the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) in the projected period.
Rising Demand from the Electronics Industry will Lead Towards the Growth of the Market
For shock absorption, thermal and electrical conductivity, electromagnetic shielding, and optical characteristics, among other factors, pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) are increasingly being utilized in the electronics industry. Because of its high transparency, weather resilience, heat resistance, and adhesion strength, acrylic and synthetic rubber PSA composed of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin is widely used in the display, mobile phones, and automotive applications. PSA also provides higher processability than liquid-type adhesives since it can stick to three-dimensional substrates without the need for a hardening process. With the development of new innovative products the market for pressure sensitive adhesives is estimated to rise. For instance, in 2020 DELO has developed adhesives that has similar properties to (double-sided) adhesive tapes but is applied in liquid form and that can be extensively used in the electronic applications such as smartphone speakers or display frames. Growing demand of pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) in the electronics industry is therefore expected to drive market growth during the forecast era.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Challenges
Low Adhesive Strength will Hamper the Market Growth
The main challenges faced by the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are that the adhesive strength (shear and peel) is low and that it is generally sensitive to high temperatures and solvents. As a result, most pressure sensitive adhesives are unsuitable for high strength or structural applications. They are frequently used with substrates that are relatively weak, such as paper or film. Pressure sensitive adhesives are also unsuitable for rough surfaces and are relatively costly in terms of cost per bond area. Thus, due to the above mentioned properties the market growth for pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) is estimated to face challenges in the upcoming years.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market. Major players in the pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market are Henkel AG & Company KGAA, Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, 3M Company, Scapa Group, and Ashland Inc., among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In May 2021, with the planned acquisition of Edge Adhesives Texas, a complementary asset in pressure sensitive adhesives and hot-melt adhesive tapes for residential construction, Arkema Group increased its Bostik offering of high performance adhesives in the United States.
