Sister Companies Create Customized Media Wall Experience for Hit Netflix Show Premier
Step and Repeat LA and Collins Visual Media bring to life a unique floral experience for ‘Emily in Paris: Season 2’
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) HOLLYWOOD - It was a floral-filled, star-studded afternoon in Hollywood as the cast of the hit Netflix series, ‘Emily in Paris’ all turned-out in celebration of the grand premiere of the show’s second season, which debuted December of 2021.
‘Emily in Paris’ tells the story of a Chicago-based advertising executive, played by the likable and charismatic Lily Collins, who is sent to Paris by her boss (Kate Walsh) in order to give an American perspective at a French advertising agency. From the get-go, Emily finds herself in the middle of clashing-cultures, a steamy love triangle, and even the target of a seasoned advertising boss (Philippine Leroy-Beaulie) bent of undermining Emily’s “American” ideals, creativity and input.
Upon premiering its first season back in October of 2020, ‘Emily in Paris’ garnered 58 million viewers in the first 28 days of streaming on Netflix!
Step and Repeat LA teamed up with sister company Collins Visual Media (CVM) to produce a truly one-of-a-kind photo-op wall for the premier of Season 2 in Hollywood. Instead of a traditional printed step and repeat backdrop, the Creative Director of CVM, Cody Goetz, designed and fabricated a series of 3-dimensional wooden box walls that each measured 8’ tall. Centered was a beautiful floral wall, featuring live pink, red, and white roses, and a 3D logo of the show’s main title, which was book-ended by two box-shaped walls featuring promotional artwork from the show.
Needless to say, the finished product was as beautiful and unique as the stars who showed up in support of this charming, whimsical episodic…which is currently available for streaming on Netflix!
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. CVM is the top producer of printed media, such as large format backdrops and hero props for film and television commercials, with over 40 years of experience.
From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
