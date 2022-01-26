Electronic Films Market Size Forecast to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand for Tablets, Smartphones, and Other Similar Consumer Electronic Devices Driving the Growth of Electronic Films Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2022 ) Electronic Films Market size is forecast to reach US$11.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Electronic films are highly functional films, offer various properties such as chemical resistance, UV & weather resistance, high-temperature tolerance, optical transparency, low coefficient of friction, conductivity, and fouling resistance among others. Electronic films find their usage in solar cells and semiconductors. The growing usage of smart mobiles, tablets, and laptops are some of the major factors driving the market growth for electronic films during the forecast period. The rise in preference for touch-enabled LCD panels along with technological advancements in IT sectors is driving the market growth. The growing literacy rate in developing nations and the rise in consumer spending on electronic goods also supporting the market growth during the forecast period. The growing usage of electronic displays among end-use industries including automotive, aerospace, smartphone, medical, and media & entertainment among others are propelling the market growth for electronic films. However, the high manufacturing cost of electronic films may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis - By Film Type
The non-conductive film type segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Electronic Films market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Non-conductive films offer significant physical properties such as high-temperature tolerance, negligible moisture absorption, low dielectric constant, and non-flammable properties among others. These films are widely used for developing and manufacturing electronic displays, and PCBs. The high penetration of internet usage is driving the demand for smartphones and smart gadgets which is further driving the market for the non-conductive film segment.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505537
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By Material Type
The polymer segment accounted for more than 25% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. Polymer film is an emerging material used for the development of electronic films for the electronic industry. Polymer is one of the widely available raw materials in the market and can be deposit on various types of substrates. The cost of polymer films is relatively less compared to other material types. Polyester, Polyphenylene, Nylon, and Polyamide are some of the commonly used polymer films among end-users. The growing usage of PCBs in the automotive sector is propelling the market growth for the polymer films segment. Polymer films find their usage in several electronic devices, including liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, and touchscreens among others.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The electronic displays segment accounted for more than 18% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growing demand for electronic displays in various applications including consumer electronics, digital signage, and automation are some of the major factors driving the market growth for electronic displays. The growing usage of large screen size LCDs in the residential and commercial industry also supporting the market growth. The rapid development and changes in display technologies such as OLED (organic light-emitting diode), QDLED (quantum dot light-emitting diode), and EPD (electronic paper display) technologies are the key factors driving the market for electronic films.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The electrical and electronics industry accounted for more than 20% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. Electronic films are used for manufacturing electronic displays for TVs, smart mobile, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. Electronic films are also incorporated in consumer goods and electric goods. The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the major factors driving the market for the electrical & electronics industry. The automotive sector is also expected to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period. The growing production of passenger vehicles and also the growing demand for personal vehicle transportation is boosting the automotive sector.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Electronic Films market in 2020 up to 35%, owing to the presence of multiple manufactures and end-users in the region. The presence of developing nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is driving the market growth in the region. The presence of leading manufacturers such as Toray Industries, Gunze, TDK Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toyobo Co, Ltd among others are supporting the regional growth. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the leading producers of electronic goods in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the Japanese semiconductor market generated US$35.9 million in 2019. The North American region is expected to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.
Electronic Films Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for tablets, smartphones, and other similar consumer electronic devices
Electronic films are widely used for the development and manufacturing of electronic displays. Electronic displays are used in smart mobiles and tablets and TVs among others. An electronic display is a screen used for the presentation of images, text, or video transmitted electronically. China tops the global smartphone market in terms of both manufacturing and smartphone brands. Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, and Vivo are the top 5 smartphone brands manufactured in China. According to the CNET, China smartphone makers occupy approximately 40% of the global market share. According to data published by the Direct China Chamber of Commerce (DCCC), smartphone shipments in China reached over 366 million units in 2019. Based on the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), mobile phone production in India reached Rs 2.14 lakh crore in 2019-2020 as compared with Rs 1.8 lakh crore production in 2018-2019. According to CAICT, China shipped 21 million smartphones in March 2021 and 21.3 million in February 2021.
Growing automotive industry
Electronic films are used for manufacturing electronic displays, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, electric wires & cables, and integrated circuits among others. These components find their usage in the automotive industry. The rapid adoption of OLED panels, along with the advent of autonomous cars are supporting market growth in the automotive industry. OLED Automotive Display and LCD Automotive Display are the majorly installed electronic displays in the automotive industry. According to the data published by ACEA, approximately 18.5 million motor vehicles were produced in the European Union in 2019. They also mentioned about 10.8 million passenger cars are produced in the European Union in 2020. According to the data published by OICA, India produced more than 3.3 million vehicles in 2020. According to the data published by the U.S. Department of Energy, approximately 244,000 EVs were sold in the United States in 2019.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505537
Electronic Films Market Challenges:
High cost associated with ITO based films
Indium tin oxide (ITO) is one of the most widely used transparent conducting oxides. ITO is used to develop transparent conductive coatings for various displays such as liquid crystal displays, flat panel displays, plasma displays, touch panels, and electronic ink applications among others. ITO films are expensive compared to other films available in the market space. These films offer excellent optical transparency and high electrical conductivity. ITO is used in nanotechnology to provide a path to a new generation of solar cells. ITO costs several times more than aluminum zinc oxide (AZO) due to its superior properties.
Electronic Films Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Electronic Films market. Major players in the Electronic Films market are DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Inc., Gunze Limited, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, The Chemours Company, and Toyobo Co., Ltd, TDK Corporation, 3M, and others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, Toray launched Eco-Friendly EcouseR PET Films for electronic applications. The company planned to launch full-fledged sales of the new product after setting up an annual production capacity of 2,500 metric tons.
In March 2019, DuPont planned to expand its electronic materials in the United States. The company plans to spend US$220 million on expanding capacity for its polyimide (PI) film and flexible circuit materials.
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are supporting market growth.
DowDuPont is one of the prominent players operating in the global electronic films market. The company has a strong focus on R&D to increase its technology-driven product portfolio. The company is also highly focused on new product developments and expansions in the electronics & imaging segment.
Growing investments in smart city projects in developed and developing nations are boosting market growth. Rapid changes in technology such as 5G also supporting the market growth.
Related Reports:
A. Global Polycarbonate Sheets and Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Polycarbonate-Sheets-Films-Market-Research-502858
B. Industrial Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Films-Market-Research-500234
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis - By Film Type
The non-conductive film type segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Electronic Films market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Non-conductive films offer significant physical properties such as high-temperature tolerance, negligible moisture absorption, low dielectric constant, and non-flammable properties among others. These films are widely used for developing and manufacturing electronic displays, and PCBs. The high penetration of internet usage is driving the demand for smartphones and smart gadgets which is further driving the market for the non-conductive film segment.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505537
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By Material Type
The polymer segment accounted for more than 25% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. Polymer film is an emerging material used for the development of electronic films for the electronic industry. Polymer is one of the widely available raw materials in the market and can be deposit on various types of substrates. The cost of polymer films is relatively less compared to other material types. Polyester, Polyphenylene, Nylon, and Polyamide are some of the commonly used polymer films among end-users. The growing usage of PCBs in the automotive sector is propelling the market growth for the polymer films segment. Polymer films find their usage in several electronic devices, including liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, and touchscreens among others.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The electronic displays segment accounted for more than 18% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growing demand for electronic displays in various applications including consumer electronics, digital signage, and automation are some of the major factors driving the market growth for electronic displays. The growing usage of large screen size LCDs in the residential and commercial industry also supporting the market growth. The rapid development and changes in display technologies such as OLED (organic light-emitting diode), QDLED (quantum dot light-emitting diode), and EPD (electronic paper display) technologies are the key factors driving the market for electronic films.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The electrical and electronics industry accounted for more than 20% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. Electronic films are used for manufacturing electronic displays for TVs, smart mobile, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. Electronic films are also incorporated in consumer goods and electric goods. The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the major factors driving the market for the electrical & electronics industry. The automotive sector is also expected to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period. The growing production of passenger vehicles and also the growing demand for personal vehicle transportation is boosting the automotive sector.
Electronic Films Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Electronic Films market in 2020 up to 35%, owing to the presence of multiple manufactures and end-users in the region. The presence of developing nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is driving the market growth in the region. The presence of leading manufacturers such as Toray Industries, Gunze, TDK Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toyobo Co, Ltd among others are supporting the regional growth. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the leading producers of electronic goods in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the Japanese semiconductor market generated US$35.9 million in 2019. The North American region is expected to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.
Electronic Films Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for tablets, smartphones, and other similar consumer electronic devices
Electronic films are widely used for the development and manufacturing of electronic displays. Electronic displays are used in smart mobiles and tablets and TVs among others. An electronic display is a screen used for the presentation of images, text, or video transmitted electronically. China tops the global smartphone market in terms of both manufacturing and smartphone brands. Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, and Vivo are the top 5 smartphone brands manufactured in China. According to the CNET, China smartphone makers occupy approximately 40% of the global market share. According to data published by the Direct China Chamber of Commerce (DCCC), smartphone shipments in China reached over 366 million units in 2019. Based on the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), mobile phone production in India reached Rs 2.14 lakh crore in 2019-2020 as compared with Rs 1.8 lakh crore production in 2018-2019. According to CAICT, China shipped 21 million smartphones in March 2021 and 21.3 million in February 2021.
Growing automotive industry
Electronic films are used for manufacturing electronic displays, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, electric wires & cables, and integrated circuits among others. These components find their usage in the automotive industry. The rapid adoption of OLED panels, along with the advent of autonomous cars are supporting market growth in the automotive industry. OLED Automotive Display and LCD Automotive Display are the majorly installed electronic displays in the automotive industry. According to the data published by ACEA, approximately 18.5 million motor vehicles were produced in the European Union in 2019. They also mentioned about 10.8 million passenger cars are produced in the European Union in 2020. According to the data published by OICA, India produced more than 3.3 million vehicles in 2020. According to the data published by the U.S. Department of Energy, approximately 244,000 EVs were sold in the United States in 2019.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505537
Electronic Films Market Challenges:
High cost associated with ITO based films
Indium tin oxide (ITO) is one of the most widely used transparent conducting oxides. ITO is used to develop transparent conductive coatings for various displays such as liquid crystal displays, flat panel displays, plasma displays, touch panels, and electronic ink applications among others. ITO films are expensive compared to other films available in the market space. These films offer excellent optical transparency and high electrical conductivity. ITO is used in nanotechnology to provide a path to a new generation of solar cells. ITO costs several times more than aluminum zinc oxide (AZO) due to its superior properties.
Electronic Films Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Electronic Films market. Major players in the Electronic Films market are DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Inc., Gunze Limited, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, The Chemours Company, and Toyobo Co., Ltd, TDK Corporation, 3M, and others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, Toray launched Eco-Friendly EcouseR PET Films for electronic applications. The company planned to launch full-fledged sales of the new product after setting up an annual production capacity of 2,500 metric tons.
In March 2019, DuPont planned to expand its electronic materials in the United States. The company plans to spend US$220 million on expanding capacity for its polyimide (PI) film and flexible circuit materials.
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are supporting market growth.
DowDuPont is one of the prominent players operating in the global electronic films market. The company has a strong focus on R&D to increase its technology-driven product portfolio. The company is also highly focused on new product developments and expansions in the electronics & imaging segment.
Growing investments in smart city projects in developed and developing nations are boosting market growth. Rapid changes in technology such as 5G also supporting the market growth.
Related Reports:
A. Global Polycarbonate Sheets and Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Polycarbonate-Sheets-Films-Market-Research-502858
B. Industrial Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Films-Market-Research-500234
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.