Plastic Recycling Market Size Forecast to Reach $38.1 Billion by 2026
The Increasing Demand for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate and High-density Polyethylene is Creating an Opportunity for the Plastic Recycling Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2022 ) Plastic Recycling Market size is forecast to reach $38.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Plastic recycling refers to the process of recovering waste or scrap plastic and reprocessing the materials into functional and useful products. Every year, more than 420 million tons of plastics are manufactured across the globe. And overall only about 9% of this plastic has been recycled, 12% has been burned and the remaining 79% has wrecked up in landfills. As a result, the reuse, recovery, and recycling of plastics are extremely important. Such Circumstances of escalating demand for plastics in different end-user industries and helpful government initiatives concerning the cutback of plastic waste have braced the growth of this market. With the growing awareness about global warming, plastic manufacturers are generally focusing on rising new recycling concepts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and maintain environmental sustainability. On the other hand, the expanding use of virgin plastics and the scarcity of an appropriate plastic collection system has troubled the growth of the market. The increasing demand for recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is creating an opportunity for the Plastic Recycling market due to its low costs. The Asia Pacific dominated the global plastic recycling market. Countries like Japan and Singapore have achieved approximately 20% of high-rate plastic recycling.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET/PETE) the film held the largest share of 29% in the Plastic Recycling Market in 2020. PET is the utmost used polymer in the world and is a high gloss, crack-resistant transparent plastic. As a raw material, PET is considered a safe, strong, lightweight, flexible, and non-toxic material that can be effortlessly recycled. It is extensively used in numerous applications such as automotive, food and beverage packaging, and electronics. The growing demand for bottled drinks and glass and metal container replacements finds no better alternatives to PET, due to its versatility in shape and size. It is entirely recyclable and also the highest recycled plastic in the U.S and worldwide. It is recycled by carefully washing and re-melting it, or by chemically breaking it down to its component materials to make a new PET polymer. For instance, the U.S PET recycling rate was 27.9% in 2019. The rising demand of polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverages packaging such as carbonated soft drinks packaging contributed to the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market which increases the growth rate of Plastic Recycling Market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510965
Report Price: $5900 (Single User License)
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Recycling Process
Mechanical Recycling dominates the Plastic Recycling Market holding share of 37%. The mechanical segment is anticipated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Plastic companies may want to uplift their investments in mechanical recycling operations to smooth the progress of rapid development of their contribution to include recycled polymers. Virgin PET is ductile and boasts high elongation at break values greater than 80% which have been found to rapidly reduce by a factor of 4 when mechanically recycled. Mechanical recycling is already profitable, although in selective applications or markets. This is because of its primary different initial point from traditional plastics manufacture and it can generate new polymer without having to invest billions of dollars in steam crackers and other units to create petrochemical building blocks. Therefore, it starts out as a comparatively privileged route to polymer production the factors such as low prices, easy availability, and wide availability of the equipment for mechanical pressing are contributing to its growth.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The packaging segment dominates the Plastic Recycling Market with a share of 40% in 2020. The market for packaging is growing because recycled plastics are rapidly endorsing its custom in food and beverage packaging, as technological improvements have made the recycled plastics appropriate for food products, which was not the case, until a few years earlier. Currently, 79% of councils collect other rigid plastic packagings such as pots, tubs, and trays in household recycling collections. For instance, the Association of Plastics Recyclers, enrolled corporations to initiate to consumption of further recycled plastics in their facilities and supply chains. Some of these companies are Coca-Cola North America, Unilever, Walmart, Target Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., PepsiCo, Campbell Soup, Amcor Werner & Mertz and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. These top retailers and packaging companies pledged to work towards using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 or earlier. These companies together consume more than 6 million tons of plastic packaging per year. The rigorous demand for recycled plastics in the packaging industry is likely influencing the growth rate of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
Building and Construction dominates the Window Films Market growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Recycling plastics is helping to save energy and landfill space and are used in new building and construction applications. Recycled plastics can be blended with virgin plastic to reduce cost without sacrificing performance and consuming plastics as a primary construction material is sufficient to encounter the average annual energy needs of 4.6 million US households which equivalent to all the households in 11 out of 50 states. The rapid increase in applications like roofing tiles, concrete for sideways, driveways, and more for its properties like lighter material, durability, long term energy saving are certainly impacting the growing demand of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Window Films Market in 2020 up to 42% followed by North America and Europe. APAC is estimated to lead the market and the factors attributed to the development of the market are rapid industrialization and the prominence of waste management in countries like China, Japan, and India. The consumption of plastics has also increased due to the escalating automotive production, demand from the building and the construction industry. Moreover, there have been rigorous laws to waste management, which have additionally contributed to the development of the Plastic recycling market. For instance, China and India along with 67 other countries and put a complete or partial ban on using plastic bags and in 2019, 170 nations pledged to significantly reduce the use of plastic by 2030. Asia Pacific region claims more than 50% plastic recycling rate, majority of it is carried out in the informal sector and focused on single-use plastic recycling. China has recycled 282 million tons of metal and plastic, according to China's Ministry of Commerce. Prior to the ban, China took in 12.6 billion pounds of the world's plastic waste a year. And it is projected that in 2030 China would represent the biggest potential profit pool reflecting its position as the world’s biggest market for plastics use and biggest plastics-waste generator. Whereas in India PET plastic bottles have a 70% recycle rate. On the other hand, in the United States and Europe, conveying plastics waste into plastic production via mechanical recycling or pyrolysis instead of abandoning it in landfills or incinerating it could generate sizeable profit collections. The demands along with the rigorous government laws against the use of plastic for environmental reasons would likely gear up the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Drivers
Recycling Plastics in the Automotive Industry
Polypropylene (PP) is a type of plastic that is commonly used in the automotive industry. When it comes to efficiency in recycling, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Auto recyclers have been focusing on the recyclability of some car parts and components for decades, most notably steel parts as it makes up about 50% of a modern automobile’s volume, but only 10% of its weight. And so, the automotive industry is inclined towards recycled plastics for its various care parts like bumpers, floor mats, seats and dashboards, and others. There is a number of known companies who have claimed that they use recycled plastics for their car parts, for instance, Ford vehicles contain 250 bottles of recycled plastic, which represents the reuse of 1.2 billion bottles per year. And Volvo had ensured that at least 25% of the plastics used in the manufacture of cars would be recycled in 2025 under the UN-backed environmental plan. On the other hand, according to the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers (SERNAUTO), of which Knauf Industries Automotive is a member, this sector invested 1,545 million EUR in research and development of technological solutions that enable the design of increasingly efficient and sustainable vehicles. With the increasing demand and the initiatives taken by known companies are likely to influence the growth of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Recycling minimizes Pollution, Global warming and Protects the Environment
All forms of pollution in the modern world emanate from industrial waste. Recycling of these industrial wastes such as plastics, cans, and chemicals go a long way towards considerably cutting back on levels of pollution because these waste products are reused rather than just being thrown away recklessly. It is perfectly true that recycling minimizes global warming and its grave impacts. During waste disposal, huge amounts of waste have combusted that lead to the emission of vast greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur, and nitrogen, which contribute to climate change and global warming. And The great benefit of recycling waste material is that it plays a big part in protecting Mother Nature in the most balanced way. While many trees are felled every day, recycled paper manufactured from specific trees is continually utilized to reduce deforestation. This classic example demonstrates that other natural resources can be recycled and made useful this way to conserve the environment. And keeping the certain concern of pollution and global warming, the recycled plastic demand is escalating rapidly in the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510965
Plastic Recycling Market Challenges
Rigid competition from virgin plastics
Recycled plastics experience challenging competition from virgin plastics in terms of quality and its application. While virgin plastics can be cast-off in countless applications including food-grade packaging food product appear to be in direct contact with plastic, recycled plastics do not have a similar advantage. Usually, recycled plastics enjoy a price advantage over their virgin equivalent but that has tossed lately owing to the declaration of the Chinese scrap ban where they have blocked importing recycled plastics. Besides, with the discovery of shale gas in the US, there is a new source to produce fossil fuels as well as natural gas which is the main source of generating virgin plastics. This has simplified the massive upsurge of cheap virgin plastic material inflowing the marketplace. Thus, the rigid competition posed by virgin plastics limits the growth of recycled plastics.
Products from Recycled Waste may not be Durable
The excellence of products manufactured from recycled waste might not be at par considering the quality. These varieties of products are practically always made of trashed waste material gathered from mountains of other waste materials that have been excessively exploited and fragile. This produces products of recycled waste less durable and low-priced. Also, there is no assurance that high-quality products will be attained from waste recycling if input raw material is of a low-grade nature. Some items earmarked for recycling are eventually exposed to combustion or landfill dumping due to substandard quality. Such setbacks in the recycling process could hinder the growth rate of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Window Films Market. Major players in the Plastic Recycling Market are Veolia Environment SA, Suez SA, Republic Services Inc., Borealis AG, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Dupoint Teijin Films, Custom Polymers Inc. Mura Technology, Waste Connection, B&J Par, KW Plastics, and BASF SE.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In March 2021 UK-based Mura Technology has broken ground on the construction of the world’s first commercial-scale plant to use its groundbreaking hydrothermal process, which is able to recycle all forms of plastic waste and provide the raw ingredients for a sustainable circular plastic economy.
In 24 March 2021, Thales Group and Veolia Environment S.A. had joined forces to create the first eco-designed SIM card made from recycled plastic. The plastic, which is mainly sourced from refrigerators, is transformed at Veolia's recycling plant in Froissy, in the Picardy region. It will avoid the production of 5,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and the emission of 15,000 metric tons of CO2. And at the end of life, the plastic used to make the cards can be recycled and used again.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Plastic Recycling Market owing to a rapid increase in Packaging, Building and Construction sector.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Plastic Recycling Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Plastic Recycling related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
Related Reports:
A. Plastic Waste Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15174/plastic-waste-management-market.html
B. US and Europe Paper Recycling Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19123/us-and-europe-paper-recycling-market
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET/PETE) the film held the largest share of 29% in the Plastic Recycling Market in 2020. PET is the utmost used polymer in the world and is a high gloss, crack-resistant transparent plastic. As a raw material, PET is considered a safe, strong, lightweight, flexible, and non-toxic material that can be effortlessly recycled. It is extensively used in numerous applications such as automotive, food and beverage packaging, and electronics. The growing demand for bottled drinks and glass and metal container replacements finds no better alternatives to PET, due to its versatility in shape and size. It is entirely recyclable and also the highest recycled plastic in the U.S and worldwide. It is recycled by carefully washing and re-melting it, or by chemically breaking it down to its component materials to make a new PET polymer. For instance, the U.S PET recycling rate was 27.9% in 2019. The rising demand of polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverages packaging such as carbonated soft drinks packaging contributed to the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market which increases the growth rate of Plastic Recycling Market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510965
Report Price: $5900 (Single User License)
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Recycling Process
Mechanical Recycling dominates the Plastic Recycling Market holding share of 37%. The mechanical segment is anticipated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Plastic companies may want to uplift their investments in mechanical recycling operations to smooth the progress of rapid development of their contribution to include recycled polymers. Virgin PET is ductile and boasts high elongation at break values greater than 80% which have been found to rapidly reduce by a factor of 4 when mechanically recycled. Mechanical recycling is already profitable, although in selective applications or markets. This is because of its primary different initial point from traditional plastics manufacture and it can generate new polymer without having to invest billions of dollars in steam crackers and other units to create petrochemical building blocks. Therefore, it starts out as a comparatively privileged route to polymer production the factors such as low prices, easy availability, and wide availability of the equipment for mechanical pressing are contributing to its growth.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The packaging segment dominates the Plastic Recycling Market with a share of 40% in 2020. The market for packaging is growing because recycled plastics are rapidly endorsing its custom in food and beverage packaging, as technological improvements have made the recycled plastics appropriate for food products, which was not the case, until a few years earlier. Currently, 79% of councils collect other rigid plastic packagings such as pots, tubs, and trays in household recycling collections. For instance, the Association of Plastics Recyclers, enrolled corporations to initiate to consumption of further recycled plastics in their facilities and supply chains. Some of these companies are Coca-Cola North America, Unilever, Walmart, Target Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., PepsiCo, Campbell Soup, Amcor Werner & Mertz and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. These top retailers and packaging companies pledged to work towards using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 or earlier. These companies together consume more than 6 million tons of plastic packaging per year. The rigorous demand for recycled plastics in the packaging industry is likely influencing the growth rate of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
Building and Construction dominates the Window Films Market growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Recycling plastics is helping to save energy and landfill space and are used in new building and construction applications. Recycled plastics can be blended with virgin plastic to reduce cost without sacrificing performance and consuming plastics as a primary construction material is sufficient to encounter the average annual energy needs of 4.6 million US households which equivalent to all the households in 11 out of 50 states. The rapid increase in applications like roofing tiles, concrete for sideways, driveways, and more for its properties like lighter material, durability, long term energy saving are certainly impacting the growing demand of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Window Films Market in 2020 up to 42% followed by North America and Europe. APAC is estimated to lead the market and the factors attributed to the development of the market are rapid industrialization and the prominence of waste management in countries like China, Japan, and India. The consumption of plastics has also increased due to the escalating automotive production, demand from the building and the construction industry. Moreover, there have been rigorous laws to waste management, which have additionally contributed to the development of the Plastic recycling market. For instance, China and India along with 67 other countries and put a complete or partial ban on using plastic bags and in 2019, 170 nations pledged to significantly reduce the use of plastic by 2030. Asia Pacific region claims more than 50% plastic recycling rate, majority of it is carried out in the informal sector and focused on single-use plastic recycling. China has recycled 282 million tons of metal and plastic, according to China's Ministry of Commerce. Prior to the ban, China took in 12.6 billion pounds of the world's plastic waste a year. And it is projected that in 2030 China would represent the biggest potential profit pool reflecting its position as the world’s biggest market for plastics use and biggest plastics-waste generator. Whereas in India PET plastic bottles have a 70% recycle rate. On the other hand, in the United States and Europe, conveying plastics waste into plastic production via mechanical recycling or pyrolysis instead of abandoning it in landfills or incinerating it could generate sizeable profit collections. The demands along with the rigorous government laws against the use of plastic for environmental reasons would likely gear up the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Drivers
Recycling Plastics in the Automotive Industry
Polypropylene (PP) is a type of plastic that is commonly used in the automotive industry. When it comes to efficiency in recycling, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Auto recyclers have been focusing on the recyclability of some car parts and components for decades, most notably steel parts as it makes up about 50% of a modern automobile’s volume, but only 10% of its weight. And so, the automotive industry is inclined towards recycled plastics for its various care parts like bumpers, floor mats, seats and dashboards, and others. There is a number of known companies who have claimed that they use recycled plastics for their car parts, for instance, Ford vehicles contain 250 bottles of recycled plastic, which represents the reuse of 1.2 billion bottles per year. And Volvo had ensured that at least 25% of the plastics used in the manufacture of cars would be recycled in 2025 under the UN-backed environmental plan. On the other hand, according to the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers (SERNAUTO), of which Knauf Industries Automotive is a member, this sector invested 1,545 million EUR in research and development of technological solutions that enable the design of increasingly efficient and sustainable vehicles. With the increasing demand and the initiatives taken by known companies are likely to influence the growth of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Recycling minimizes Pollution, Global warming and Protects the Environment
All forms of pollution in the modern world emanate from industrial waste. Recycling of these industrial wastes such as plastics, cans, and chemicals go a long way towards considerably cutting back on levels of pollution because these waste products are reused rather than just being thrown away recklessly. It is perfectly true that recycling minimizes global warming and its grave impacts. During waste disposal, huge amounts of waste have combusted that lead to the emission of vast greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur, and nitrogen, which contribute to climate change and global warming. And The great benefit of recycling waste material is that it plays a big part in protecting Mother Nature in the most balanced way. While many trees are felled every day, recycled paper manufactured from specific trees is continually utilized to reduce deforestation. This classic example demonstrates that other natural resources can be recycled and made useful this way to conserve the environment. And keeping the certain concern of pollution and global warming, the recycled plastic demand is escalating rapidly in the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510965
Plastic Recycling Market Challenges
Rigid competition from virgin plastics
Recycled plastics experience challenging competition from virgin plastics in terms of quality and its application. While virgin plastics can be cast-off in countless applications including food-grade packaging food product appear to be in direct contact with plastic, recycled plastics do not have a similar advantage. Usually, recycled plastics enjoy a price advantage over their virgin equivalent but that has tossed lately owing to the declaration of the Chinese scrap ban where they have blocked importing recycled plastics. Besides, with the discovery of shale gas in the US, there is a new source to produce fossil fuels as well as natural gas which is the main source of generating virgin plastics. This has simplified the massive upsurge of cheap virgin plastic material inflowing the marketplace. Thus, the rigid competition posed by virgin plastics limits the growth of recycled plastics.
Products from Recycled Waste may not be Durable
The excellence of products manufactured from recycled waste might not be at par considering the quality. These varieties of products are practically always made of trashed waste material gathered from mountains of other waste materials that have been excessively exploited and fragile. This produces products of recycled waste less durable and low-priced. Also, there is no assurance that high-quality products will be attained from waste recycling if input raw material is of a low-grade nature. Some items earmarked for recycling are eventually exposed to combustion or landfill dumping due to substandard quality. Such setbacks in the recycling process could hinder the growth rate of the Plastic Recycling Market.
Plastic Recycling Market Segment Analysis - Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Window Films Market. Major players in the Plastic Recycling Market are Veolia Environment SA, Suez SA, Republic Services Inc., Borealis AG, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Dupoint Teijin Films, Custom Polymers Inc. Mura Technology, Waste Connection, B&J Par, KW Plastics, and BASF SE.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In March 2021 UK-based Mura Technology has broken ground on the construction of the world’s first commercial-scale plant to use its groundbreaking hydrothermal process, which is able to recycle all forms of plastic waste and provide the raw ingredients for a sustainable circular plastic economy.
In 24 March 2021, Thales Group and Veolia Environment S.A. had joined forces to create the first eco-designed SIM card made from recycled plastic. The plastic, which is mainly sourced from refrigerators, is transformed at Veolia's recycling plant in Froissy, in the Picardy region. It will avoid the production of 5,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and the emission of 15,000 metric tons of CO2. And at the end of life, the plastic used to make the cards can be recycled and used again.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Plastic Recycling Market owing to a rapid increase in Packaging, Building and Construction sector.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Plastic Recycling Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Plastic Recycling related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
Related Reports:
A. Plastic Waste Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15174/plastic-waste-management-market.html
B. US and Europe Paper Recycling Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19123/us-and-europe-paper-recycling-market
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.