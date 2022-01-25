Posh New Reality Show Makes its Pink Carpet Debut at Beverly Hills Premier
Step and Repeat LA designs and installs a customized hedge wall for the premier party of ‘Men of West Hollywood’!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2022 ) BEVERLY HILLS - It was an influencer-studded night as personalities and celebs turned up to celebrate with the stars of Crackle’s new reality series, ‘Men of West Hollywood’ at its pink carpet premier in Beverly Hills last Thursday at the upscale Sofitel Hotel.
According to its website, ‘Men of West Hollywood’ is a show that’s “more about the men”, and flaunts the “lifestyles of the famous, fierce and fabulous.” The show follows a group of friends and socialites, who all reside in the exciting slice of real estate known as West Hollywood, including Mr. California (a plastic surgery icon), a celebrity photographer, a top underwear model, a YouTube star and a luxury property owner. And like any good reality show seen today, there’s drama around every corner…
Step and Repeat LA was asked to provide a unique setup as one of the photo-ops for the evening’s premier: a lush and gorgeous artificial hedge wall, complete with a 3D display of the show’s main title logo. Two hedge walls were used, each wall measuring 8’ tall and 4’ wide for a total display of 8’ x 8’. Step and Repeat LA used a state-of-the-art CNC routing machine to create an impressive three dimensional logo that measured 75” in width.
Season 1 of ‘Men of West Hollywood’ is now available for streaming on Crackle’s platform, which currently offers 10, 4K episodes for the viewing pleasure of eager audiences looking for an all-inclusive spin on the reality TV genre.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
