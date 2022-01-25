Fromage Frais And Quark Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2022 ) Fromage Frais And Quark Market size is estimated at $1.8 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fromage Frais is a kind of velvety cushioned natural cheese with the texture of heavy yoghurt. It is also termed fromage blanc cheese, prepared with milk and a culture which is recognized as a runny cheese like yoghurt by few people. Quark is a German dairy commodity that has a gentle and smooth flavor and is frequently compared with yoghurt and cottage cheese. Soured milk connotes a series of food commodities created by the acidification of milk. Acidification provides milk a sour flavor that is attained either through bacterial fermentation or by including an acid like lemon juice or vinegar. Boost in consumption of conventional dairy products, nutritive advantages Fromage Frais and Quark over alternative commodities and augmenting retail channels is fuelling the growth of the Fromage Frais and Quark Market. Customarily, mesophilic or thermophilic lactic acid bacteria are utilized as initiator cultures for Fromage Frais and Quark. Dairy proteins possess nutritive and practical characteristics, which drives the introduction of ingenious commodities in the Fromage Frais and Quark Market. The product combo of packaged diet with Quark and Fromage Frais is perfect for a snack bite and morning meal further augmenting the market growth. Quark is rich in Calcium, Vitamin A and Vitamin B. These health advantages of Fromage Frais and Quark serve as determinants to propel the growth of the Fromage Frais and Quark Market.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Based on Distribution Channel, Supermarket/Hypermarket dominates the market for Fromage Frais and Quark dairy products owing to the extensive variety of products being sold by these outlets added with the greater brand visibility for customers to select from different options. The retail sector is witnessing a significant boost owing to number of supermarket outlets opening worldwide. Furthermore, the capability of these stores also provides great access to cold storage which is necessary for sustaining the shelf-life of perishable dairy products and raises the desirability of manufacturers to choose the corresponding point of sale, therefore supporting the segment growth. Online is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing number of smartphone and internet users which is the primary driver of sector growth. These businesses give cash back and home delivery services, which contribute to the market's growth. Customers frequently purchase these products for various application from online websites in order to save time due to the increasingly hectic lifestyle. Further, online retailing offers more discounts and purchase options, and the online platform has grown in popularity as a result of its ability to deliver products to customers' doorsteps.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
Based on Application, Flavored Fromage Frais and Quark accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the people’s increasing inclination towards novel varieties of fromage frais and quark by millennials worldwide. Plain fromage frais is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Plain fromage frais contains six micronutrients namely Phosphorus, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Iodine, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B12 and Calcium significantly fueling the segment growth. The health advantages of plain fromage frais include supplying energy, invigorating the immune system, antioxidative influence and enhancing hair roots will provide new growth avenues to segment growth.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, Europe Fromage Frais And Quark Market accounted for the 41% revenue share in 2020. Fromage Frais and Quark are conventional European dairy products and therefore increasingly popular among Europeans. The regional boost in the millennial populace is one of the significant trends observed in the fromage frais and quark market in the region. The millennials constitute the statistical segment that is responsible for the highest consumption of fromage frais and quark, owing to their inclination to experiment with novel alternatives and aromas and tastes. This is driving the growth of the Europe Fromage Frais and Quark Market. North America Fromage Frais and Quark Segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing fame of organized retail in the region is one of the significant determinants driving the progress of the North America Fromage Frais and Quark market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Drivers
Increased Recognition of Fromage Frais And Quark Through Organized Retail:
Organized retail has developed at a global level owing to the creation of supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialty stores. Packaged fromage frais and quark commodities are basically sold by big organized retailers owing to the reason that vendors hugely rely on these retailers. The supermarket is the fundamental distribution channel that offers customers access to dairy products like fromage frais and quark effortlessly. Increasing demand for supermarkets is rising with the increase in populace in developing economies like India, expanding urbanization and the boost in disposable income. This is driving the progress of supermarkets which is pushing up the demand for dairy products like fromage frais and quarks.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Challenges
Covid 19 Impact on Supply demand Scenario:
Global lockdowns in 2020 and the extended restrictions in 2021 upset the supply chain setting up challenges for producers in the Fromage Frais and Quark market. Severe competition, pricing problems and switching customer choices will persist in pressurizing profit margins of vendors. Further, fluctuating prices of raw material used for its production may restrain the market growth.
Fromage Frais And Quark Market Landscape:
The Fromage Frais And Quark Market's main strategies include innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Fromage Frais And Quark Market top 10 companies are Nestle SA, Liberte, Lake District Dairy Co., General Mills Inc., Lactalis, Milton Creamery, Arla Foods, Valio Eesti, Spin Master PAW Productions Inc. and Glenisk Limited.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In 2017, Alpro, the manufacturer of plant-based dairy products launched a novel commodity termed vegan quark. Though it was termed ‘plant-based alternative to quark’, it was later termed Alpro Go On not to get legal charges. It is soy-based.
Key Takeaways
Quark Market growth is being driven by the inclination of purchasers towards healthy diet options with high protein dairy products coupled with lesser fat and salt measure.
Geographically, Europe Fromage Frais and Quark Market dominated the market share in 2020 owing to fromage frais and quark being famous dairy products amidst Europeans. Furthermore, the health advantages offered by Fromage Frais and Quark push customers to include these dairy products in their daily menu.
Basic nutritive characteristics of Quark have made it a better option than cheese, yoghurt and several more dairy products.
Quark has 13.6% of protein measure with just 0.2g of fat and 0.04g of salt when compared to cottage cheese which includes just 11.5% protein with fat and salt measure much greater than the nutritive ground rules.
