School for Gifted Children Celebrates 60 Years of Dedication to Education
Step and Repeat LA creates customized backdrop for the Mirman School Mustangs!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - L.A. is home to many educational institutions aimed at bettering the lives of eager learners, prepping them for a bright future. One such institute is Mirman School, a K-8 private educational facility located atop Mulholland Drive. This year, Mirman School will be celebrating 60 years of service dedicated to the education of highly gifted students in the Los Angeles area.
The school was founded in 1962 by Dr. Norman J. Mirman and Mrs. Beverly Mirman, who originally began teaching nine students in their West Los Angeles home. They did this out of the love they both shared for highly gifted children, and today this love and dedication remains as the focal point of the school’s ideals and mission.
According to the school’s website, the Mirman School’s aim is to “cultivate the boundless potential of highly gifted children, nurture their passions and talents, and develop a diverse community of creative and constructive lifelong learners.” As the school’s slogan states, the teachers and staff take a student’s potential and “raise it to the Power of Mirman.”
Step and Repeat LA was asked to design and create a customized backdrop to be used as a photo-op for all of Mirman School’s 2022 events. The backdrop was created using a matte-finished polyester fabric, which is both aesthetically-pleasing to the eye, as well as wrinkle-resistant. The backdrop features the Mirman School’s logo and mascot: the Mustang!
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is the #1 provider of customized backdrops in all of Southern California. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
