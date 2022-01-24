Healthcare Discount Plan Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Cost for Health-insurance Driving the Growth of Healthcare Discount Plan Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2022 ) The Healthcare discount plan market contributed a market share equivalent of 19.12 Billion in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026. The healthcare discount plan gained momentum in the year 2020 owing to the pandemic, and the overall increase for healthcare insurance. Higher claims for the healthcare insurance premium, made the prices shoot up, making it an expensive affair for a nominal earning individual. The associated reason for the surge in health discount plans is the cost advantage they offer, in comparison with health insurance. Although both concepts vary in their very nature, people often use them interchangeably. Medical discount cards are offered by companies, which are in turn associated with consumer health alliances. By owning a medical discount card a person becomes eligible for obtaining various medical benefits like reduced pharmacy cost or dental check-up costs and others. The concept gained popularity owing to patient care, improve quality of care, patient satisfaction and lastly an affordable treatment plan.
The following aspects provide optimal growth for the healthcare discount plan industry and make the overall outlook optimistic.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Service
The healthcare discount plan is segmented into various subcategories such as dental care, vision care, nurse services amongst others. Vitamins and Supplements segment dominated the market share of 2020 for Healthcare Discount Market. The reason for the higher demand is linked to the rising awareness of a balance and a nutritional diet, a person should have in a day to improve his/her immunity. By taking the multivitamins and supplements in the right proportion, the person can recover from the deficit nutrients he/she would have missed out on in their diet.
During the forecast period of 2021-2026, the former segment, i.e., Vitamins and Supplements will cater to the CAGR of 16.1% and is the fastest-growing segment. The accompanying reason in the attention to health, owing to the presence of various medical blogs and websites, and also due to the pro-active approach of the people. It is also supplemented by the fact of increased customization available within the vitamin and supplement market that can fulfil requirements according to specific needs. Owing to the following reason, vitamins and supplements would be the segment that will dominate the service aspect of the Healthcare Discount Plan market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19511
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Deployment Model
Discount for Family Members had constituted for the maximum share for the year 2020. The accompanying reason for the surge in this type is the competitive rates available for incorporating family members and getting discounts for an additional member. The rising healthcare insurance costs are now motivating people to adopt discount plans and cards. The weakening of economies and the rising healthcare costs are driving the healthcare discount plan market. The following segment would continue to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2026 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the rising concern of covering the entire household for any unprecedented medical expense.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
The demand for healthcare discount plans have been majorly contributed by North America, constituting 37.1% market share in the year 2020. Owing to the pandemic, and rising health insurance costs, the former-discount plans came as a saviour. The annual premium is much cheaper than insurance costs, although the functionality of both is different. The demand is set to follow the same trajectory in the North American region for the forecast period of 2021-2026, owing to various parliamentary bills introduced in the USA to reduce the cost of discount medical plans and cater to a much larger population.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Drivers
Rising cost for health-insurance
Due to a higher claim ratio than usual in western countries, the premium for health insurance rose significantly . The following reason can serve as a boon for the healthcare discount plan market, as the costs and premiums are significantly lower than the former.
Integration of more services than before
By integrating more services under the discount plan, the industry can look to grow across verticals. With the support of various government agencies, the demand for such discount plans will ramp up.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19511
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Challenges
Intense Competition
The number of vendors providing such services has increased multiple times than before, thereby hindering the market growth of individual companies operating.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Landscape
The Healthcare Discount Plan primary strategies are product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. The top 10 companies working in the following industry are- Access One Consumer Health, Inc., Careington International Corporation, AmeriPlan, Alliance HealthCard of Florida, United Health Group, Humana, Cigna, United Health Group, Sam's West, Xpress Healthcare.
Recent Development
In September 2019, Sam’s Club partnered with Humana, 98point6, and Quest Diagnostics to form a program known as “Sam’s Club Care Accelerator Together” which will focus on providing discount healthcare plans across the region of North America. The plan is divided into four subcategories known as Starter A, Starter B, Standard and Premium, each offering a unique benefit to the end-user.
Key Takeaways
North America had the maximum share of the Healthcare Discount Plan market in the year 2020 owing to the surge in covid cases and other diseases.
The growth in this industry would be on factors such as a rise in the insurance costs, and other drugs or services.
The report consisting of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threat would be provided in the market report.
A challenge for the industry is the rising competition, with huge numbers of players competing at higher competitive prices.
Related Reports
A.Healthcare Outsourcing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1279/Healthcare-Outsourcing-Market-Analysis-Report.html
B.U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18939/us-healthcare-outsourcing-market
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
The following aspects provide optimal growth for the healthcare discount plan industry and make the overall outlook optimistic.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Service
The healthcare discount plan is segmented into various subcategories such as dental care, vision care, nurse services amongst others. Vitamins and Supplements segment dominated the market share of 2020 for Healthcare Discount Market. The reason for the higher demand is linked to the rising awareness of a balance and a nutritional diet, a person should have in a day to improve his/her immunity. By taking the multivitamins and supplements in the right proportion, the person can recover from the deficit nutrients he/she would have missed out on in their diet.
During the forecast period of 2021-2026, the former segment, i.e., Vitamins and Supplements will cater to the CAGR of 16.1% and is the fastest-growing segment. The accompanying reason in the attention to health, owing to the presence of various medical blogs and websites, and also due to the pro-active approach of the people. It is also supplemented by the fact of increased customization available within the vitamin and supplement market that can fulfil requirements according to specific needs. Owing to the following reason, vitamins and supplements would be the segment that will dominate the service aspect of the Healthcare Discount Plan market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19511
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Deployment Model
Discount for Family Members had constituted for the maximum share for the year 2020. The accompanying reason for the surge in this type is the competitive rates available for incorporating family members and getting discounts for an additional member. The rising healthcare insurance costs are now motivating people to adopt discount plans and cards. The weakening of economies and the rising healthcare costs are driving the healthcare discount plan market. The following segment would continue to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2026 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the rising concern of covering the entire household for any unprecedented medical expense.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
The demand for healthcare discount plans have been majorly contributed by North America, constituting 37.1% market share in the year 2020. Owing to the pandemic, and rising health insurance costs, the former-discount plans came as a saviour. The annual premium is much cheaper than insurance costs, although the functionality of both is different. The demand is set to follow the same trajectory in the North American region for the forecast period of 2021-2026, owing to various parliamentary bills introduced in the USA to reduce the cost of discount medical plans and cater to a much larger population.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Drivers
Rising cost for health-insurance
Due to a higher claim ratio than usual in western countries, the premium for health insurance rose significantly . The following reason can serve as a boon for the healthcare discount plan market, as the costs and premiums are significantly lower than the former.
Integration of more services than before
By integrating more services under the discount plan, the industry can look to grow across verticals. With the support of various government agencies, the demand for such discount plans will ramp up.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19511
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Challenges
Intense Competition
The number of vendors providing such services has increased multiple times than before, thereby hindering the market growth of individual companies operating.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market Landscape
The Healthcare Discount Plan primary strategies are product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. The top 10 companies working in the following industry are- Access One Consumer Health, Inc., Careington International Corporation, AmeriPlan, Alliance HealthCard of Florida, United Health Group, Humana, Cigna, United Health Group, Sam's West, Xpress Healthcare.
Recent Development
In September 2019, Sam’s Club partnered with Humana, 98point6, and Quest Diagnostics to form a program known as “Sam’s Club Care Accelerator Together” which will focus on providing discount healthcare plans across the region of North America. The plan is divided into four subcategories known as Starter A, Starter B, Standard and Premium, each offering a unique benefit to the end-user.
Key Takeaways
North America had the maximum share of the Healthcare Discount Plan market in the year 2020 owing to the surge in covid cases and other diseases.
The growth in this industry would be on factors such as a rise in the insurance costs, and other drugs or services.
The report consisting of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threat would be provided in the market report.
A challenge for the industry is the rising competition, with huge numbers of players competing at higher competitive prices.
Related Reports
A.Healthcare Outsourcing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1279/Healthcare-Outsourcing-Market-Analysis-Report.html
B.U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18939/us-healthcare-outsourcing-market
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.