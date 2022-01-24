World Fruit Jam Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Demand for Jams Seems to Be Increasing Owing to a Surge of Sugar-free Products Within the Mixed Fruit Segment.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2022 ) The world fruit jam market contributed a value of $7.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Jams are prepared by slicing the fruit, mashing it, and then cooked thereby obtaining a thick opaque syrup. Marmalades and Confitures are used conversely in place of jams, as they taste the same. The only difference is that the texture of the latter is looser than jam, and thereby used in bakery items like waffles or crepes. Cheesecakes and Gourmet Cakes are the primary bakery items under which the demand for mixed fruit jam is increasing, as certain regions have started adopting healthy alternatives and the mouthfeel and taste of jams feel authentic and organic than other widely used preservatives. The demand for Jams seems to be increasing owing to a surge of sugar-free products within the mixed fruit segment. The rise of health awareness and a stand against fruit preservatives are the driving forces behind the recent surge in the organic segment of the world mixed fruit jam industry.
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Segment Analysis- By Production Technique
By Production Technique, the world fruit jam market is segmented into two sub-segments namely- Organic and Conventional. The demand for the former segment dominated the market share in the year 2020. The accompanying reason for such a surge was the adoption of healthy eating habits and a stand against preservatives. The benefits offered by the organic technique makes the mixed fruit jam fruitier as the fruit content is higher in the by-product, whereas by conventional technique the sugar is added in huge quantities to increase the shelf life of the product.
The demand for organic mixed fruit jam market is set to dominate the market throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026, with a sharpest growing CAGR of 3.5%. The latter technique uses no pesticides, herbicides, or any other form of the chemical agent while production, which in turn decreases the chances of any illness like diabetes or pulmonary disease. It also has a higher content of antioxidants and vitamins, making it a healthier snack. The fibre content is higher in organic mixed fruit jams, thereby improving the absorption and satiety of the digestive system.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513334
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The world fruit Jam market can be segmented into Business to Business and Business to Consumers. The B2C segment dominated the market share in the year 2020. The reason for such demand was owing to the national lockdown spread evenly throughout the year. Jams, marmalades, and puree served as an alternative to the savories and sweets people were missing out from the bakers and artisans. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets obliged the demand for the mixed fruit jam by increasing the organic products and providing major discounts on the billing of such products. Although the organic jam costs 15-20% higher than the conventional jams, the stores were able to communicate the benefits to the end-users by going for the organic products.
Although, the demand from the B2B segment would dominate from 2021 through 2026 and will be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.8%. The reason is owing to the fact that bakers and confectionaries have adopted to sell and advertise healthy snacks, which contain natural sugar than additives or preservatives. With the opening of economies, the B2B segment would reach the pre-pandemic levels. The practice of performing fair trade would give a promotional edge to the manufacturers and confectioners.
World Mixed Fruit Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America had the highest market share for the mixed fruit jam market in the year 2020 and contributed a market share of 34.1%. The region had seen a steady growth over the last five years owing to the changing food habits of the millennials. The population has turned health-conscious, and they look for products with minimal added sugar and maximum nutritional value. The rising number of diabetes cases in the population aged less than 25 years have driven the market in the following demographic.
North America is set to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Awareness for natural sugars instead of additives, and the shift towards organic and fair-trade products will drive the North American mixed fruit jam market and set a positive tone for the industry. The demographic is also seeing product innovations as their prime approach, by introducing flavours like sweet and spicy, sweet and smoky and sweet and tangy.
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Drivers
Provides the right mix of nutrients
Unlike butter and cheese, jams do not contribute to added cholesterol. The serving, if taken in regulated quantities cannot cause heart-related ailments. The primary reason for nutrients in jams are owing to the use of ripened fruits without any pesticides and herbicides.
Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases and maintain the overall health
Pectin, a substance present in all fruits is taken out in full potential by heating the fruits for making jams. Pectin has been approved use for in treating hair loss and bone loss. The use of pectin can also reduce the chances of developing stroke, heart attack or any other cardiovascular disease.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513334
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Challenges
High- Competition
The number of manufacturers in the world mixed fruit jam market has increased significantly over the past decade. Most of the manufacturers have adopted to organic technique, creating a huge supply of mixed fruit jam.
World Mixed Fruit Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Mixed Fruit Jam Market. The top 10 companies operating in this industry are F. Duerr & Sons Ltd, B&G Foods, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Andros Group, Orkla ASA, Jackie’s Jams, Unilever and Andresy Confitures.
Recent Developments
In the year 2020, The Skinny Foods launched a new product line, known as #notguilty. The uniqueness of this product line is that it contains items curated from natural fruits and the process follows a fair-trade practice. Raspberry, Apricot, Strawberry, and Blackcurrant are the current flavour doing the market rounds. The distinctive features of these products are that they have 85% less sugar content than the other conventional jams, and the calorie intake per serving is just 7.
Key Takeaways
North America amongst all the regions is going at the fastest pace in the world mixed fruit market for the years between 2021-2026.
The reason for the surge is the introduction of new flavours, and the rising health awareness.
The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat analysis will be provided in the World Mixed Fruit Jam Market.
An upcoming challenge for the present vendor is to adopt fair trade practices and increase their product portfolios to cater to health-conscious consumers.
Related Reports
A.Flavor Additives & Enhancers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7371/Flavor-Additives-and-Enhancers-Market-Research-Report.html
B.Food Preservatives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7432/food-preservatives-market-analysis.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Segment Analysis- By Production Technique
By Production Technique, the world fruit jam market is segmented into two sub-segments namely- Organic and Conventional. The demand for the former segment dominated the market share in the year 2020. The accompanying reason for such a surge was the adoption of healthy eating habits and a stand against preservatives. The benefits offered by the organic technique makes the mixed fruit jam fruitier as the fruit content is higher in the by-product, whereas by conventional technique the sugar is added in huge quantities to increase the shelf life of the product.
The demand for organic mixed fruit jam market is set to dominate the market throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026, with a sharpest growing CAGR of 3.5%. The latter technique uses no pesticides, herbicides, or any other form of the chemical agent while production, which in turn decreases the chances of any illness like diabetes or pulmonary disease. It also has a higher content of antioxidants and vitamins, making it a healthier snack. The fibre content is higher in organic mixed fruit jams, thereby improving the absorption and satiety of the digestive system.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513334
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The world fruit Jam market can be segmented into Business to Business and Business to Consumers. The B2C segment dominated the market share in the year 2020. The reason for such demand was owing to the national lockdown spread evenly throughout the year. Jams, marmalades, and puree served as an alternative to the savories and sweets people were missing out from the bakers and artisans. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets obliged the demand for the mixed fruit jam by increasing the organic products and providing major discounts on the billing of such products. Although the organic jam costs 15-20% higher than the conventional jams, the stores were able to communicate the benefits to the end-users by going for the organic products.
Although, the demand from the B2B segment would dominate from 2021 through 2026 and will be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.8%. The reason is owing to the fact that bakers and confectionaries have adopted to sell and advertise healthy snacks, which contain natural sugar than additives or preservatives. With the opening of economies, the B2B segment would reach the pre-pandemic levels. The practice of performing fair trade would give a promotional edge to the manufacturers and confectioners.
World Mixed Fruit Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America had the highest market share for the mixed fruit jam market in the year 2020 and contributed a market share of 34.1%. The region had seen a steady growth over the last five years owing to the changing food habits of the millennials. The population has turned health-conscious, and they look for products with minimal added sugar and maximum nutritional value. The rising number of diabetes cases in the population aged less than 25 years have driven the market in the following demographic.
North America is set to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Awareness for natural sugars instead of additives, and the shift towards organic and fair-trade products will drive the North American mixed fruit jam market and set a positive tone for the industry. The demographic is also seeing product innovations as their prime approach, by introducing flavours like sweet and spicy, sweet and smoky and sweet and tangy.
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Drivers
Provides the right mix of nutrients
Unlike butter and cheese, jams do not contribute to added cholesterol. The serving, if taken in regulated quantities cannot cause heart-related ailments. The primary reason for nutrients in jams are owing to the use of ripened fruits without any pesticides and herbicides.
Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases and maintain the overall health
Pectin, a substance present in all fruits is taken out in full potential by heating the fruits for making jams. Pectin has been approved use for in treating hair loss and bone loss. The use of pectin can also reduce the chances of developing stroke, heart attack or any other cardiovascular disease.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513334
World Mixed Fruit Jam Market Challenges
High- Competition
The number of manufacturers in the world mixed fruit jam market has increased significantly over the past decade. Most of the manufacturers have adopted to organic technique, creating a huge supply of mixed fruit jam.
World Mixed Fruit Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Mixed Fruit Jam Market. The top 10 companies operating in this industry are F. Duerr & Sons Ltd, B&G Foods, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Andros Group, Orkla ASA, Jackie’s Jams, Unilever and Andresy Confitures.
Recent Developments
In the year 2020, The Skinny Foods launched a new product line, known as #notguilty. The uniqueness of this product line is that it contains items curated from natural fruits and the process follows a fair-trade practice. Raspberry, Apricot, Strawberry, and Blackcurrant are the current flavour doing the market rounds. The distinctive features of these products are that they have 85% less sugar content than the other conventional jams, and the calorie intake per serving is just 7.
Key Takeaways
North America amongst all the regions is going at the fastest pace in the world mixed fruit market for the years between 2021-2026.
The reason for the surge is the introduction of new flavours, and the rising health awareness.
The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat analysis will be provided in the World Mixed Fruit Jam Market.
An upcoming challenge for the present vendor is to adopt fair trade practices and increase their product portfolios to cater to health-conscious consumers.
Related Reports
A.Flavor Additives & Enhancers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7371/Flavor-Additives-and-Enhancers-Market-Research-Report.html
B.Food Preservatives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7432/food-preservatives-market-analysis.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.