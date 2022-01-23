Automotive Headliner Market Size Forecast to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2026
Growing Advancements Towards Development of Sustainable or Eco-friendly Materials for Automotive Applications Is Analysed to Be One of the Major Drivers Boosting the Market Growth of Automotive Headliners
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2022 ) The Global Automotive Headliner market size is forecast to reach $21.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026. Rising demand for passenger vehicles, stringent government regulations or initiatives towards promoting the use of lightweight designed auto parts along with growing demand for advanced and high-quality interior design or styling within vehicles have been attributing the growth of automotive headliner market. Growing advancements towards development of sustainable/Eco-friendly materials for automotive applications along with increasing investments in electric vehicle development is also set to raise the demand for automotive headliners in the long run. Moreover, rising shift towards improving vehicle interior cabin appearances while maximizing passenger comfort, increasing demand for luxury or premium vehicles along with investments on autonomous vehicles overtime will further drive the demand for automotive roof headliners in the coming years.
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Substrate
Based on substrate segmentation, Thermoplastics is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.8% in the global Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing shift towards deploying lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing processes as a part of reducing fuel consumption, have significantly contributed towards the high adoption of thermoplastics in interior designing of automotives. Thermoplastics offer several advantages including resistance to high temperature, high tensile strength, low material costs and many others, have been playing a vital role attributing towards its deployment in automotive headliners. In addition, opting for thermoplastics help the automakers to improve interior cabin designing with flexible moulding and recyclability options, making it an environment friendly alternative while reducing raw material inventory costs. Moreover, advancements towards development of various low density thermoplastic materials capable of providing high rigidity at elevated temperatures, designing flexibility, low weight and costs, and many more is also set to drive the market growth forward in the long run. In February 2019, one of the key suppliers in automotive extrusion and thermoforming markets, Renolit Gor S.p.A had revealed about the increasing demand for its next-generation recyclable material, named Tecnogar glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene-based composite, meant for serving automotive interior applications. As per the company, combination of high productivity, low costs of production processes, excellent performance and quality have eventually helped in gaining a leading position in the automotive interior market with major OEM customers. Such factors will further create a positive impact on the market growth of thermoplastic fabricated automotive headliners in the coming time.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510779
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 7.5% in the global Automotive Headliner market during 2021-2026. Automotive headliners play a major role for various passenger vehicles such as utility vehicles, sedans and many others, for providing an aesthetic interior design as a part of attracting customers in the competitive marketplace. Designing interiors with materials such as foam, thermoplastics and others to enhance automotive designs along with improving overall weight of the vehicle, act as a major factor impacting the demand for automotive headliners within passenger vehicles. Increasing demand for interior components due to rising passenger vehicle sales, improvements or upgradation of luxury or premium cars overtime along with stringent government policies regarding use of lightweight materials for minimizing fuel consumption and vehicular emissions are also set to propel the demand for automotive headliners for passenger vehicles. Moreover, rising number of investments towards incorporating attractive or premium look designed luxury cars as well as growing demand for passenger vehicles with sunroof will also fuel the need for automotive headliners in the long run. In September 2020, Rolls-Royce announced about the launch of its new luxury car model, Ghost incorporated with laser headlights, along with an illuminated dashboard with its iconic Starlight headliner, expected to be launched in India by 2021. Such factors are further set to drive the market growth of automotive headliners within passenger vehicles in the coming time.
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
APAC region dominated the global automotive headliner market with the largest share of around 38% in 2020 and is also analysed to have a significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising urbanization, growing demand for passenger vehicles along with expansion projects related to automotive manufacturing facilities have attributed towards the growth of automotive headliners within the region. In addition, high investments on electric vehicles or autonomous vehicles, growing adoption of premium or luxury vehicles, shift towards utilizing lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption and many others is set to drive the market growth of automotive headliners in the coming time. In February 2021, a South Korean automotive company, Hyundai Motors had revealed about its plans for investing a major share of its investment towards strategizing and production of affordable electric vehicles for the Indian market. Such factors are further analysed to drive the need for automotive headliners for the electric vehicles related to automobile roof and interior cabin designs in the long run.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510779
Automotive Headliner Market Drivers
Growing advancements towards development of sustainable/eco-friendly materials for automotive applications
Growing advancements towards development of sustainable or eco-friendly materials for automotive applications is analysed to be one of the major drivers boosting the market growth of automotive headliners. With the shift towards trends such as reducing overall weight of the vehicles, automakers have started focusing on deployment of sustainable materials as in foam backed automotive headliners for making automotive interiors designs classy, attractive as well as cost efficient. Advancements towards new environment friendly materials having high mechanical strength or rigidity, low moulding shrinkage, less production process costs along with eliminating use of non-biodegradable or non-recyclable materials can help in creating a positive impact on the market growth for the automotive headliners. In November 2020, SEAT had revealed a physical foam technology, Ku-Fizz capable of reducing weight of plastic components for second edition of its Innovation Day, meant to be used for automotive headliners. This development of Ku-Fizz helps in producing a foamy structure for the automotive interiors, reducing the utilization of plastic and injection materials alongside minimizing carbon footprint and production time or costs. Such initiatives towards innovations regarding development or usage of sustainable materials for automotive industry is set to boost the market growth of automotive headliners in the long run.
Increasing investments towards electric vehicles drives the market forward:
Increasing investments towards electric vehicles can be considered as a major factor driving the growth of automotive headliner market. Factors such as governmental regulations for reduction in vehicular emissions, shift towards environment friendly transport alternatives along with fluctuating fuel prices overtime have eventually attributed towards high investments on electric vehicles. Various leading automakers including General Motors, Ford Motors, Hyundai Motors and many others have already ramped up their electric vehicle production along with long-term investments to boost electric mobility in the automotive markets. In February 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced about the launch of a luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, Toyota Vellfire for the Indian market. This electric vehicle model had been incorporated with advanced interiors defining spaciousness, comfort and luxury within the cabin, including leather-based upholstery. Such developments towards electric vehicles with improved interior design and finish will further propel the need for automotive headliners in the coming time.
Automotive Headliner Market Challenges
High Costs:
High costs related to manufacturing, maintenance or repair act as a major factor impeding the market growth of automotive headliners. Utilization of automotive headliners serve as an integral part of automotive interior designing which directly influences purchasing or buying customer preferences. Due to this, there is use of various advanced materials towards improving passenger comfort with excellent durability, robustness, and related features, significantly adding up to the overall manufacturing costs of the vehicle. Integrating stylish, premium look and aesthetic designed headliners raises its higher adoptability across expensive vehicle models, thus limiting its market growth. Moreover, owing to repeated usage overtime, headliners made up of certain fabrics such as leather, foam and others face large amount of wear and tear, causing the end users to spend heavily on maintenance or replacement services. Such factors lead to high price constraints, which creates an adverse impact on the market growth of automotive headliners across small or mid-size firms.
Automotive Headliner Market Landscape
Product launches, collaborations, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automotive Headliner market. Automotive Headliner top 10 companies include Grupo Antolin, Freudenberg Performance Materials, International Automotive Components (IAC Group), Motus Integrated Technologies, Toyota Boshuku Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, UGN Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Lear Corporation and Yangfeng Automotive Interiors among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In May 2021, Grupo Antalin announced about its collaboration with BASF, in order to validate the use of Ultradur family of plastics for the production of frames of solar as well as panoramic roof headliners. Through this, integration of new design elements was done for the plastic frames offering about 60% reduction in weight compared to traditional solutions available in the market.
In July 2019, International Automotive Components (IAC Group) announced about expansion of its presence within United Kingdom. This was meant to expand its headliner manufacturing facility in Elmdon, U.K as a part of providing service for its long-time customers.
Key Takeaways
Growing advancements towards developing sustainable/eco-friendly materials for automotive applications as well as increasing investments on electric vehicles overtime is analysed to significantly drive the Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Passenger Cars segment is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026, owing to factors including rise in automotive sales, growing shift towards passenger vehicles with sunroofs and others.
APAC Automotive Headliner Market held the largest share in 2020, owing to increasing demand for passenger vehicles, expansion of automotive manufacturing facilities with others.
Related Reports:
A. Automotive Interior Materials Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15059/automotive-interior-materials-market.html
B. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Acoustic-Materials-Market-Research-501036
For more Automotive Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Substrate
Based on substrate segmentation, Thermoplastics is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.8% in the global Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing shift towards deploying lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing processes as a part of reducing fuel consumption, have significantly contributed towards the high adoption of thermoplastics in interior designing of automotives. Thermoplastics offer several advantages including resistance to high temperature, high tensile strength, low material costs and many others, have been playing a vital role attributing towards its deployment in automotive headliners. In addition, opting for thermoplastics help the automakers to improve interior cabin designing with flexible moulding and recyclability options, making it an environment friendly alternative while reducing raw material inventory costs. Moreover, advancements towards development of various low density thermoplastic materials capable of providing high rigidity at elevated temperatures, designing flexibility, low weight and costs, and many more is also set to drive the market growth forward in the long run. In February 2019, one of the key suppliers in automotive extrusion and thermoforming markets, Renolit Gor S.p.A had revealed about the increasing demand for its next-generation recyclable material, named Tecnogar glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene-based composite, meant for serving automotive interior applications. As per the company, combination of high productivity, low costs of production processes, excellent performance and quality have eventually helped in gaining a leading position in the automotive interior market with major OEM customers. Such factors will further create a positive impact on the market growth of thermoplastic fabricated automotive headliners in the coming time.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510779
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 7.5% in the global Automotive Headliner market during 2021-2026. Automotive headliners play a major role for various passenger vehicles such as utility vehicles, sedans and many others, for providing an aesthetic interior design as a part of attracting customers in the competitive marketplace. Designing interiors with materials such as foam, thermoplastics and others to enhance automotive designs along with improving overall weight of the vehicle, act as a major factor impacting the demand for automotive headliners within passenger vehicles. Increasing demand for interior components due to rising passenger vehicle sales, improvements or upgradation of luxury or premium cars overtime along with stringent government policies regarding use of lightweight materials for minimizing fuel consumption and vehicular emissions are also set to propel the demand for automotive headliners for passenger vehicles. Moreover, rising number of investments towards incorporating attractive or premium look designed luxury cars as well as growing demand for passenger vehicles with sunroof will also fuel the need for automotive headliners in the long run. In September 2020, Rolls-Royce announced about the launch of its new luxury car model, Ghost incorporated with laser headlights, along with an illuminated dashboard with its iconic Starlight headliner, expected to be launched in India by 2021. Such factors are further set to drive the market growth of automotive headliners within passenger vehicles in the coming time.
Automotive Headliner Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
APAC region dominated the global automotive headliner market with the largest share of around 38% in 2020 and is also analysed to have a significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising urbanization, growing demand for passenger vehicles along with expansion projects related to automotive manufacturing facilities have attributed towards the growth of automotive headliners within the region. In addition, high investments on electric vehicles or autonomous vehicles, growing adoption of premium or luxury vehicles, shift towards utilizing lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption and many others is set to drive the market growth of automotive headliners in the coming time. In February 2021, a South Korean automotive company, Hyundai Motors had revealed about its plans for investing a major share of its investment towards strategizing and production of affordable electric vehicles for the Indian market. Such factors are further analysed to drive the need for automotive headliners for the electric vehicles related to automobile roof and interior cabin designs in the long run.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510779
Automotive Headliner Market Drivers
Growing advancements towards development of sustainable/eco-friendly materials for automotive applications
Growing advancements towards development of sustainable or eco-friendly materials for automotive applications is analysed to be one of the major drivers boosting the market growth of automotive headliners. With the shift towards trends such as reducing overall weight of the vehicles, automakers have started focusing on deployment of sustainable materials as in foam backed automotive headliners for making automotive interiors designs classy, attractive as well as cost efficient. Advancements towards new environment friendly materials having high mechanical strength or rigidity, low moulding shrinkage, less production process costs along with eliminating use of non-biodegradable or non-recyclable materials can help in creating a positive impact on the market growth for the automotive headliners. In November 2020, SEAT had revealed a physical foam technology, Ku-Fizz capable of reducing weight of plastic components for second edition of its Innovation Day, meant to be used for automotive headliners. This development of Ku-Fizz helps in producing a foamy structure for the automotive interiors, reducing the utilization of plastic and injection materials alongside minimizing carbon footprint and production time or costs. Such initiatives towards innovations regarding development or usage of sustainable materials for automotive industry is set to boost the market growth of automotive headliners in the long run.
Increasing investments towards electric vehicles drives the market forward:
Increasing investments towards electric vehicles can be considered as a major factor driving the growth of automotive headliner market. Factors such as governmental regulations for reduction in vehicular emissions, shift towards environment friendly transport alternatives along with fluctuating fuel prices overtime have eventually attributed towards high investments on electric vehicles. Various leading automakers including General Motors, Ford Motors, Hyundai Motors and many others have already ramped up their electric vehicle production along with long-term investments to boost electric mobility in the automotive markets. In February 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced about the launch of a luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, Toyota Vellfire for the Indian market. This electric vehicle model had been incorporated with advanced interiors defining spaciousness, comfort and luxury within the cabin, including leather-based upholstery. Such developments towards electric vehicles with improved interior design and finish will further propel the need for automotive headliners in the coming time.
Automotive Headliner Market Challenges
High Costs:
High costs related to manufacturing, maintenance or repair act as a major factor impeding the market growth of automotive headliners. Utilization of automotive headliners serve as an integral part of automotive interior designing which directly influences purchasing or buying customer preferences. Due to this, there is use of various advanced materials towards improving passenger comfort with excellent durability, robustness, and related features, significantly adding up to the overall manufacturing costs of the vehicle. Integrating stylish, premium look and aesthetic designed headliners raises its higher adoptability across expensive vehicle models, thus limiting its market growth. Moreover, owing to repeated usage overtime, headliners made up of certain fabrics such as leather, foam and others face large amount of wear and tear, causing the end users to spend heavily on maintenance or replacement services. Such factors lead to high price constraints, which creates an adverse impact on the market growth of automotive headliners across small or mid-size firms.
Automotive Headliner Market Landscape
Product launches, collaborations, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automotive Headliner market. Automotive Headliner top 10 companies include Grupo Antolin, Freudenberg Performance Materials, International Automotive Components (IAC Group), Motus Integrated Technologies, Toyota Boshuku Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, UGN Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Lear Corporation and Yangfeng Automotive Interiors among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In May 2021, Grupo Antalin announced about its collaboration with BASF, in order to validate the use of Ultradur family of plastics for the production of frames of solar as well as panoramic roof headliners. Through this, integration of new design elements was done for the plastic frames offering about 60% reduction in weight compared to traditional solutions available in the market.
In July 2019, International Automotive Components (IAC Group) announced about expansion of its presence within United Kingdom. This was meant to expand its headliner manufacturing facility in Elmdon, U.K as a part of providing service for its long-time customers.
Key Takeaways
Growing advancements towards developing sustainable/eco-friendly materials for automotive applications as well as increasing investments on electric vehicles overtime is analysed to significantly drive the Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Passenger Cars segment is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026, owing to factors including rise in automotive sales, growing shift towards passenger vehicles with sunroofs and others.
APAC Automotive Headliner Market held the largest share in 2020, owing to increasing demand for passenger vehicles, expansion of automotive manufacturing facilities with others.
Related Reports:
A. Automotive Interior Materials Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15059/automotive-interior-materials-market.html
B. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Acoustic-Materials-Market-Research-501036
For more Automotive Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.