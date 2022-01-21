Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size Estimated to Reach $35,681 Million by 2026
Increasing Health Awareness Regarding the Ill Effects of Alcohol Consumption Driving the Growth of Non-alcoholic Beer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2022 ) Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size is estimated to reach $35,681 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% over 2021-2026. Beer is one of the world's oldest fermented drinks and one of the most frequently used alcoholic beverages. Non-Alcoholic Beers, as the name sounds - beer which does not have alcohol. However, the non-alcoholic variety consists of a little alcohol, this is usually prepared through dealcoholization of carbohydrate by the addition of yeast and other enzymes. Alcohol-free beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.05 percent ABV, de-alcoholised beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.5 percent beer, and low-alcohol beer has a maximum alcohol content of 1.2 percent beer. As a result of increasing health-conscious lifestyle trends, demographics, tougher laws, religious prohibitions, and customer preferences, interest in non-alcoholic beers (NABs) has grown steadily, driving market growth. During the forecast period 2021-2026, market expansion is poised to be fuelled by increasing attention of consumers to health-issues linked to alcohol abuse urges breweries to expand the assortment of conventional beers through novel drinks concepts. Furthermore, companies are gaining strong operating margins despite facing challenges related to labelling and less than 1% alcohol content in non-alcoholic beer.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Materials
The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market based on material can be further segmented into Malted grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes and Others. The malted grains segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that there is high enzyme concentration leading to efficient starch conversion and enhanced fermentation provides a positive outlook for malted grains. Furthermore, category demand is projected to be driven by factors such as increased sweetness, color, improved scent, and product shelf life.
On the other hand, the hops segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% for the period 2021-2026. Hop extracts are widely utilized in breweries due to their ability to save time and energy during the brewing process. As a result of the increased use of hops in beer manufacturing, the non-alcoholic beer industry will grow. The adoption rate of hops will be boosted by rising consumer demand for diverse beer tastes such as lager or pilsner, as well as the growing popularity of craft beer among the youth.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
The Sparkling Wine Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores and Others. The supermarkets segment registers for the highest non-alcoholic beer market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to facts as these stores are incorporated with numerous alternatives and the availability of varieties of non-alcoholic beer from various brands. Furthermore, non-alcoholic sales by hypermarkets is believed to rise effectively as consumers prefer these retail channels for shopping owing to the in-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons is anticipated to further expand the consumption rate over the forecast period 2021-2026.
On the contrary, the online retail segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the fact that there is an increase in the number of online retail channels, especially in developing economies, which has augmented the penetration of modern grocery retail chains, further contributing to the sales of non-alcoholic beer in the up-coming years.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic beer Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is the world's top producer of non-alcoholic beer. Moreover, beer producers in the region of Europe are attempting to make profit on the rising demand in low-alcohol variants by developing goods in this category. In order to aid this, non-alcoholic beer consumption is rapidly increasing as people become more aware of the negative consequences of excessive sugar and calorie consumption and focus on leading healthier lifestyles.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are considered as the third largest consumer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in terms of volume thereby offering significant potential growth in the non-alcoholic beer industry. Apart from this, rapid growth in urbanization, rising income levels, and growing awareness about the health amongst the consumers, especially in China, India, Thailand, etc. are the drivers for this market.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Drivers
Increasing Health Awareness Regarding The Ill Effects Of Alcohol Consumption
The significant driver boosting the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market during the projected period 2021-2026 is increasing health awareness regarding the ill effects of alcohol consumption. The demand for such beverages is increasing as it further raises the chances of developing chronic liver inflammation and illness. Cirrhosis is the scarring induced by this inflammation. The liver is destroyed by the development of scar tissue. The liver has a tougher time eliminating harmful chemicals from the body as it grows more impaired. As a result, over the forecast period 2021-2026, the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market will develop at a faster rate.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Challenges
Presence of Alternatives
The major challenge in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is the presence of health drink segment, like ready-to-drink smoothie drinks which pose a threat to the consumer base. This also aided by the fact there are lack in experimentation with new flavors which improves the taste and attracts the consumer base.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market. In 2020, Non-Alcoholic Beer market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Non-Alcoholic Beer market top 10 companies are Heineken International B.V., Moscow Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Krombacher Brauerei, Carlsberg, Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Beer, Krombacher Brauerei, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers, Erdinger Weibbrau and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In April 2019, Heineken announced the launch a non-alcoholic beer Heineken 0.0 primarily in European markets to capitalize on the rising demand for zero alcohol beers despite an overall decline in beer consumption in the region.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.
Health- and taste-conscious consumers are increasingly now choosing low- and no-alcohol beer to socialize, drink responsibly and save lives are enhancing the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market report.
Stringent laws regarding the manufacturing and its compliance to the various regions is set to create hurdles for the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.
