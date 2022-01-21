Drug Abuse Testing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Drug & Alcohol Consumption Driving the Growth of Drug Abuse Testing Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2022 ) Drug Abuse Testing Market size is estimated at $7.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Drug Abuse Testing is the detection of one or more illicit and/or prescribed drugs in the blood, urine, hair, spit, Breath test or sweat. Tests detect the substances that are normally not found in the body, with the exception of some hormones and steroids measured as part of sports doping test through Assay kits & Immunoassay Analyzers. The increase in number of people consuming illicit drugs such as cocaine and alcohol is one of the main drivers of the drug abuse testing market. Substance Abuse Testing usually consists of an initial screening exam followed by a second breath test to determine and/or confirm the presence of a drug or drugs. The majority of laboratories rely on commercially accessible urine samples that have been produced and tested for serious drug addiction. Furthermore, technical advancements in drug screening are propelling the Drug Abuse Testing Industry forward.
Drug Abuse Testing Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Type:
Based on Drug Type, Cannabis/Marijuana Drug Abuse Testing Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is due to the fact that marijuana, also known as cannabis, is the most widely used illicit drug on the planet. Marijuana was also the most commonly used illicit substance in the United States in 2018, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with 43.5 million users. Marijuana testing is a method of detecting marijuana consumption via Assay kits & Immunoassay Analyzers products and breath test. Marijuana, commonly known as cannabis, is a type of plant that generates cannabinoids like THC. Cannabinoids have a variety of physiological effects and can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Marijuana testing is usually done using a sample of a person's urine, although it can also be done with blood, breath test, saliva, or hair. Marijuana testing can be used for a variety of reasons, including medical screening and job screening driving the segment growth. Opioids Drug Abuse Testing segment is anticipated to grow with the second fastest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising opioid issue in important regions like North America and Europe is to blame for this. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, approximately 2 million persons in the United States had opioid use disorder in 2018. In addition, major market competitors are pursuing organic growth strategies to extend their opioid testing offering.
Drug Abuse Testing Market Segment Analysis – By Sample Type:
Based on Sample Type, Urine accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Urine testing for drug abuse has been recommended and applied in many instances for workplace drug misuse, when breath test fails at the incidence place and also in criminal justice proceedings, and so on. Several laboratories that were set up to do urinalysis in conjunction with methadone treatment have had to greatly increase their capacity by using Assay kits and Immunoassay Analyzers products. As a result, the urine analysis market segment is expected to pick up steam in the near future, allowing the Drug Abuse Testing Industry to grow. Blood is projected to witness the second fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Blood analysis provides a relatively short detection window since drugs are rapidly metabolised and removed from the body. Immunoassay screening with reflex to definitive testing is used to perform blood drug screen tests on whole blood specimens, hence enhancing the market's growth.
Drug Abuse Testing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Drug Abuse Testing Market accounted for the 39% of revenue share in 2020 owing to the increased supply of medications, breath test, increased use of illegal drugs and increased drug testing for legal purposes. The use of technologically upgraded devices for drug abuse testing, such as Assay kits and Immunoassay Analyzers, as well as increased demand for illicit drugs in the country and massive drug trafficking, are all contributing to the region's market growth. As a result, rising drug and alcohol abuse, as well as the development of new technologies to detect intoxication in the body, are expected to help market expansion in the sector over the forecast period, making it a large prospective market for Drug Abuse Testing manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the rising prevalence of substance addiction problems in key Asia Pacific countries, as well as ongoing regulatory attempts to manage it.
Drug Abuse Testing Market - Drivers
Increasing Drug & Alcohol Consumption:
According to the 2019 World Drug Report, approximately 5.5 percent of the global population aged 15–64 took drugs at least once in 2017. Substance abuse disorders affected 35 million people in 2017, up from 30.5 million in 2016. 585,000 persons resulted in the death of drug use in the same year. The global cost of drug harm is equivalent to 28 million years of healthy life. Similar increases in alcohol intake have been observed, with the resultant rise in the prevalence of impaired driving. The demand of driving Drug Abuse Testing Market is also increasing owing to the increase in utilization of illegal drugs in recent days and the technological developments in Drug Abuse Testing through various products like Assay kits & Immunoassay Analyzers.
Drug Abuse Testing Market - Challenges
Violation Of Privacy:
Drug Abuse Tests are viewed as a violation of one's privacy in some nations, which is limiting the market's growth. Cannabis usage is allowed in nations like Canada, South Africa, and Georgia, for instance. This prevents the usage of Cannabis Drug Abuse Tests in these areas, limiting the global growth of the Drug Abuse Testing Market. This could make drug and alcohol testing more difficult to implement in certain markets, which further restrains the Drug Abuse Testing Market growth.
Drug Abuse Testing Market - Landscape:
The Drug Abuse Testing Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Drug Abuse Testing Market top 10 companies are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, OraSure, Premier Biotech, Alfa Scientific Designs Lifeloc, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In February 2021, In the United States and Canada, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. has partnered with Mindray, a leading global researcher, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, to make two clinical chemistry analyzers available to clients for drug screening in clinical and drug court laboratories. Thermo can meet the needs of customers in commercial labs, hospitals, and the criminal justice field thanks to this exclusive cooperation with Mindray.
Key Takeaways
Sports organisations, employers, forensic objectives, and a variety of other applications are increasingly using drug testing that continue to fuel the Drug Abuse Testing industry's expansion.
Geographically, North America Drug Abuse Testing Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the high demand for Surgical Sealants and Adhesives in this region. The scope of the Drug Abuse Testing Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
The Drug Abuse Testing Industry is expanding owing to the expanding need for drug abuse treatment, strict legislation requiring alcohol and drug testing and rising drug-related mortality.
The market's growth will also be fuelled by ongoing research and advancements in end use is pushing the Drug Abuse Testing industry forward during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Owing to the lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a violation of privacy rights in some of the countries is poised to create hurdles for the Drug Abuse Testing Market.
