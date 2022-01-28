Breakthrough in a Functional Nutrition Bar
Rita Ellithorpe MD Tustin Longevity Center in CA Clinical Research Breakthrough food bar to help with blood sugar level, weight, brain health
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) Met recently Rita Ellithorpe MD Tustin Longevity Center one of the best interviews we've had in 20 years on functional nutrition and her Drs Bar, The link to the interview is below, The link to order Drs Bars is below. This is mind, body, energy, game changer for performance.
Functional Nutrition Breakthru! Tustin Longevity Center. Rita Ellithorpe MD
Our research in a functional food bar we developed called Doctors Nutrition Bar (DNB) was striking where DNB showed significant improvements the reduction of fasting blood insulin and glucose, a reduction in waist and hip circumference, improvement in cognitive function, an increase in energy and a satiation effect vs the top seller.
We are excited to offer our unique functional food bar nationwide. Medical Director and Founder of Tustin Longevity Center (TLC) located in Tustin California. TLC is focused on a foundation of integrative, preventative and anti-aging medicine with my team of five other skilled integrative healthcare practitioners along with a wonderful and dedicated support staff.
Powerful interview with Marchica radio host Mind Your Body and Spirit and Rita Ellithorpe MD Tustin Lonvgevity Center
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/mindyourbodyandspirit/2021/12/31/breakthrough-in-patient-functional-nutrition-metabolism
Order a box of 12 and start the road to better health
https://lnkd.in/d3Pbvhrs
Questions: healthyreferral@gmail.com / 941-404-8229
----
----
