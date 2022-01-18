Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Size Forecast to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand of Minimally Invasive Procedures Is Increasing the Growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2022 ) The Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market size is forecast to reach $53.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cosmetic surgery helps to modify the appearance of the person and provides facial reconstruction that has been damaged along with the skin rejuvenation. It is a kind of plastic surgery that enhances and reshapes the structures of the body so as to increase the confidence. Botox is a neurotoxic protein that is used to prevent the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Increasing usage of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedure for cosmetic surgery, increasing demand for facial injectable, and increasing awareness regarding the advanced techniques are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery and increasing popularity of aesthetic treatment along with the and increasing need for rescue meditation is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market for the period 2021-2026.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Analysis – By Non-Surgical Treatment
Botulinum Toxin held the largest share in the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the several benefits that are offered by it such as treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. It also helps in controlling the muscle movement. Botulinum toxin injection is one of the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure and it is also approved by the FDA. Increasing usage of botulinum toxins in aesthetic medicines and for treatment of frown lines is also increasing the growth of the segment. Botulinum Toxin are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Analysis – By End User
Hospitals held the largest share in the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.4%during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing surgical procedures in hospitals along with the increasing demand for reconstructive surgeries. Increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures, increasing trend of medical tourism, increasing incidences of the skin disorders along with the growing awareness regarding the cosmetic surgery is also increasing the growth of the segment. Hospitals are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market with a major share of 39.1% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing focus on external aesthetics, increasing awareness regarding cosmetic treatments, and increasing advancements in the cosmetic procedures technologies. Increasing demand for surgical skin tightening and photo rejuvenation among the consumers is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing influence on the idea of beauty and increasing healthcare infrastructure.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Drivers
Increasing Technological Advancement
Increasing technological advancement is also increasing the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding the advanced techniques of cosmetic surgeries and increasing availability of cosmetic procedures. Technologies such as Halo laser combines ablative as well as non-ablative wavelengths that benefits the skin on several levels. Radio frequency microneedling devices include vivace, secret, infini, and endymed among others. Thus, increasing the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Demand of Minimally Invasive Procedures
Increasing demand of minimally invasive procedures is increasing the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market. This is owing to the increasing availability of the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Minimally invasive cosmetic procedures promotes the greater effectiveness by reducing the healing time for the patients. Thus, increasing the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Challenges
Stringent Regulations and Improper Reimbursement
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market stringent regulations and improper reimbursements. High complications associated with the cosmetic procedures are also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market. In 2020, the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market, top 10 companies are Bausch Health, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers, Bovie Medical Corporation, Lpsen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market in 2020 owing to the increasing focus on external aesthetics and increasing advancements in technologies of cosmetic procedures. The Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures and increasing awareness regarding advanced techniques are likely to aid the market growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market report.
Stringent regulations and improper reimbursement is poised to create the hurdles for the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market.
