Bread and Rolls Market Size Forecast to Reach $210.1 Billion by 2026
Growing Awareness Regarding Consumption of Gluten-free Products and Its Associated Health Benefits Is Likely to Aid the Market Growth of the Bread and Rolls Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2022 ) Bread and Rolls market size is forecast to reach $210.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Likely to be considered as the oldest man-made food, bread and rolls are consumed worldwide and are available across most of the cuisines globally. Although flour and water are the main ingredients when making bread and rolls, yet now-a-days, secondary ingredients like honey, oil and poppy seeds are also used. The key driving factor is the inclination towards consumption of gluten-free products, due to the rising awareness regarding health and wellness globally. Additionally, there is a lot of diversification present throughout the product line-ups and variations of bread and rolls, for instance, honey and oil bread, which is likely to propel the overall market developments of the Bread and Rolls Market for the period 2021-2026.
Bread and Rolls Market Segment Analysis – By Type
Artisanal segment held the largest share in the Bread and Rolls Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the method in which it is prepared that is primarily manual. Consumers prefer this because the freshness stays intact and the resultant formulations are lean that is, it comprises of lower fat and sugar levels. On the other hand, tortilla is also gaining a lot of traction with the growing emergence of ready-to-eat snacks which have a high nutritive content. Tortillas are widely used by food service industry as wraps for different type of food preparations. Thus, making it the fastest-growing segment. Tortilla is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Bread and Rolls Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Specialist retailers segment held the largest share in the Bread and Rolls Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 2.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing inclination of consumers towards significant outlets in the form of retails which sells bread and rolls. This is mainly because they offer a sense of personal touch to the customers and makes them feel heard. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment is also estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026 because they have the potential to offer a variety of product line-ups from multiple brands under one single roof, which makes buying experience convenient for consumers. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Bread and Rolls Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Bread and Rolls Market with a major share of 32.9% in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that most of the households throughout this region consumes bread or any other bread-related products throughout their three course meals. This is because this region has a diversified consumer base. Additionally, growing awareness concerning ready-to-eat healthy snacks which also constitute bread is likely to bolster the market growth.
However, Europe is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand of rising usage of bread and rolls throughout food and beverage, and mainly baking industry. Europe is also concentrated with majority of the key market players which also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Bread and Rolls Market Drivers
Rising awareness regarding health and wellness
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware regarding health and wellness, across the globe. There is a mounting demand of gluten-free products in which bread and rolls are one of the main constituents. Breads can also be prepared from different ingredients like maize and almond, instead of flour, which resultantly makes them gluten-free. Major key competitors are working relentlessly to address this demand by diversifying their product-line ups, and keeping health of consumers in their minds. This is one of the key factors driving the market and is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period as well.
Increasing preference towards ready-to-eat food products
With rapid growth of urbanization throughout all the major economies across the globe, ready-to-eat food products is gaining a lot of precedence. This is mainly because, people have less time to spare and they want to utilize it to the fullest. Ready-to-eat snacks which are nutritionally potent, mostly constitute gluten-free bread and rolls as one of their primary constituents. Moreover, companies operating in the baking industry is under a lot of demand to innovate and produce healthy sweet snacks. Thus, increasing the growth of the Bread and Rolls Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Bread and Rolls Market Challenges
Overconsumption leading to obesity
With bread and rolls becoming a major constituent in every household across economies like North America and Europe, consumers are often tempted to cross the threshold of consumption. They become unaware of the potion sizes and go beyond limits, to end up gaining weight and its associated problems like obesity, high cholesterol and cardiac arrest. If consumers aren’t aware, it is likely to cause a restraint in the growth of the market.
Bread and Rolls Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Bread and Rolls Market. In 2020, the Bread and Rolls Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Bread and Rolls Market, top 10 companies are Associated British Foods, Almarai, Grupo Bimbo, Yamazaki Baking, Goodman Fielder, and Barilla Group among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Bread and Rolls Market in 2020 owing to the growing number of households keeping bread as a staple consumable. The Bread and Rolls market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing awareness regarding consumption of gluten-free products and its associated health benefits is likely to aid the market growth of the Bread and Rolls Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Bread and Rolls Market report.
Consumers often tend to overlook the consumption potion and end up over eating which leads to obesity, and this factor is poised to create the hurdles for the Bread and Rolls Market.
