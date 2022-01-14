Aseptic Sampling Market Size Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure Driving the Growth of Aseptic Sampling Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2022 ) Aseptic Sampling Market contributed revenue of $611.1 million in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The aseptic sampling technique is used to collect numerous samples such as cell cultures, bio-organic substances and others across the listed industries, in an approach to prevent contamination from the environment and other airborne particles, to maintain the integrity of the component. The majority of components used in aseptic sampling are sterile and compatible containers, bags, and bottles and syringes. Automation within the aseptic sampling market would aid the growth of the industry. The method uses less manpower, consumes even lesser time and is notable safer than the manual aseptic sampling technique. The upstream and downstream processes would contribute to a neck-to-neck share in the entire market due to their interdependency on each other. Due to the recent development in the vaccine industry, the demand would primarily be constituted by the biopharmaceutical industry in the forecast period. Technological development and cost efficiency would drive the aseptic sampling market, thereby making the industry outlook optimistic.
Aseptic Sampling Market Segment Analysis- By Type
The aseptic sampling market can be segmented into two subcategories on the grounds of types, that are Manual Aseptic Sampling which entails bags, bottles, and others, while the other is Automated Aseptic Sampling. The demand for Automated Aseptic Sampling took the dominant share in the market in the year 2020. The rise in the adoption of automated sampling is linked to its higher efficiency, low manpower consumption and cost savings in the long run. Cases of spillage and sample deterioration by manual aseptic sampling have resulted in spoilage of various samples, which in turn increase the cost for biotech companies, and the potential harm caused to the various workers.
In the forecast period of 2021-2026, the Automated Aseptic Sampling method would grow at the fastest rate of 13.6%. The associated reason for such a surge is linked to the emergence of vaccines for COVID-19, and other drugs to cure the disease which requires intensive care while transporting, thereby not spoiling the samples and cultures collected. Technological Advancements in automation would drive this type forward.
Aseptic Sampling Market Segment Analysis- By End Users
The aseptic sampling market segment can be bifurcated into two users, namely- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry & Contract Research and Manufacturing Organization. The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry dominated the market share in the year 2020 owing to the covid-19 pandemic, and the allocation of funds by various governments to find plausible and safe vaccines and drugs to cure the disease.
The demand from the biotech and pharmaceutical industry would continue to grow at the fastest pace of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The associated demand is owing to higher demand for aseptic samples to culture and understands the evolving genetic mutations of the spike proteins of coronavirus. The allocation of funds by various governments across the global communities to enhance the health infrastructure would aid the growth of the aseptic sampling market. For instance, the drugs approved in the year 2017 were close to 22, while it grew to 48 in the year 2019, whereas a total of 53 drugs were approved by US FDA in the year 2020 to treat various types of diseases. The demand for better vaccines and drugs would assist the growth of the aseptic sampling market.
Aseptic Sampling Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
The region which dominated the world for aseptic sampling in the year 2020 was North America with a share of 37.1%. The reason for the surge was owing to the heavy allocation of funds from the government to find a possible cure or a vaccine for COVID-19. U.S contributed $3.8 trillion to healthcare advancements in 2019, which is 18% of their GDP that year. North American countries spent the maximum proportion of their GDP in the year 2020 on healthcare advancements.
North America is set to follow the same trajectory of growth during the period 2021-2026. Policy changes such as sharing of interoperable data across healthcare industries would aid industries to know the real-world evidence for customer needs. Scientific Breakthrough would further aid the demand for the aseptic sampling market.
Aseptic Sampling Market Drivers
Increasing investment in Healthcare Infrastructure
Post pandemic, most of the governments have allotted a part of the budget in developing a better medical health infrastructure which would translate in the demand for Aseptic Sampling methods in the long run.
Scientific Discoveries
The world of drugs has evolved in the last decade. Drugs used to treat ailments and vaccines to treat ailments used to take years, but after the pandemic, the science has shown that drugs or vaccines can be comprehended in months, provided the right resources. mRNA vaccines developed are the prime examples of vaccine discoveries within a year with high efficacies. Such developments would aid the Aseptic Sampling Market ahead.
Aseptic Sampling Market Challenges
High-Cost in Acquiring Automated Machines
The cost for acquiring automated machines is significantly higher than manual ones. Organizations would work to save costs and procure higher profits by adopting manual aseptic sampling which again has higher chances of degradability.
Aseptic Sampling Market Landscape
The aseptic sampling market primary strategies are product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. The top 10 companies manufacturing aseptic sampling solutions are GEA Group, Gemu Group, Gore & Associates, Keofitt A/S, Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, Qualitru Sampling Systems, Saint Gobain, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.
ABC Transfer systems got funding of £3Million from an investment company for expansion of their business line, a product launch by the name of “Rapid Transfer System” or RTS which would facilitate a double containment door that is integrated into an isolator which in turn allows a safe transfer of API- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or vaccines, without hampering the sample constituents.
Key Takeaways
North America had the maximum share of the Aseptic Sampling market in the year 2020 owing to the surge in covid cases and other pulmonary diseases.
The growth in this industry would be on factors such as a rise in the cleaner syringes, and transportation of API and vaccines.
The report consisting of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threat would be provided in the market report.
A challenge for the industry is to cater to varied requirements across the pharmaceutical industry, by maintaining quality control.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505606
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505606
