Smart Glove Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Growing Demand of Wearable Medical Devices Owing to the Increasing Awareness on Fitness and a Healthy Lifestyle Along With Prominence of Connected Devices in Healthcare, Contribute to the Growth of Smart Glove Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2022 ) The Smart Glove Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $4.67 billion by 2026. Smart Glove is considered as a wide range of Sensor technology gloves for advanced and customized solutions, such as hand protection, high-tech rehab device and other assistive device services. The Smart Gloves are designed electronic devices with microcontrollers to offer avant-garde opportunities for various kinds of application suitable to the business requirements, including industrial grade gloves and medical grade gloves, and thus, contribute to the Smart Glove market growth. The rapid prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and connected devices, along with the increasing innovations in wearable health devices, smart personal protective equipment, integrated with GPS, wireless communication features and in-built voice assistance have supported the Smart Glove Industry development successfully. In fact, the growth of the market is also observed due to the growing advancement of the Bluetooth chip, flex sensors, microcontroller, and accelerometer. Furthermore, the progression of microencapsulation and nanotechnology pave the way for sensor technology which offers lucrative growth possibilities. The influx of brands like Samsung, Apple, and Fossil are broadening the functionalities, which further promotes Smart Glove Market.
Smart Glove Market Segment Analysis – By Industry Verticals
By Industry Verticals, the Smart Glove Market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Enterprise and Industrial, Consumer Electronics and others. The Enterprise and Industrial segment held the major share of 37% in 2020, owing to the propensity for cutting-edge products and significant investment to pursue radical evolutions in commercial applications. In order to address the growing requirement of several end users across automotive, oil & gas, manufacturing and logistics, customizable smart gloves with built-in scanners are introduced for more effective operations. In April 2019, the manufacturer of a smart, wearable technology, ProGlove, unveiled its MARK 2 to a U.S. audience ProMat in Chicago. The new MARK 2 enables the user to scan up to 5 feet away from a device and can connect to a corporate network via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), with up to 15-hour charge battery. ProGlove provides hands-free scanning solutions across a number of industries, and thus, in September 2020, Panasonic announced a partnership with ProGlove, to combine the mobile computing solutions of the two companies in order to offer rugged, innovative and user-friendly wireless barcode scanners. The strategic collaboration is also formulated to deliver seamless as-a-stand-alone scanning solution with an embedded Panasonic’s voice picking solutions for the warehouse operations, supply chain, and inventory checking. Therefore, the growing demand of integrated gesture sensor solutions for dynamic workstations, and a more efficient working environment accelerated the demand of Smart Glove Market.
Smart Glove Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest share of 40% in 2020, followed by North America in Smart Glove Market. The early adoption of IoT, large scale implementation of a wide range of ubiquitous systems, such as wearable computing and sensor technology across the several business verticals, along with the growing interest of consumers towards ‘sensorized’ fitness wearable devices are estimated to drive the market in these regions. Furthermore, numerous research investments propel the innovations of soft and stretchable electronics design that propel a competitive edge to smart wearable solutions. In January 2021, HaptX Inc. announced the release of HaptX Gloves DK2. The HaptX Gloves DK2 is an upgraded design and the world's most advanced haptic feedback gloves, which deliver unprecedented realism, with more than 130 points of tactile feedback per hand. These gloves have astoundingly real-life superpowers with VR, XR, and robotics technologies to meet the demand of various enterprises for quality requirements. Hence, the promising demand of industrial wearable and other smart personal protective equipment in these regions are estimated to drive the Smart Glove Market.
Smart Glove Market Drivers
Growing prominence of healthcare wearable
The growing demand of wearable medical devices owing to the increasing awareness on fitness and a healthy lifestyle along with prominence of connected devices in Healthcare, contribute to the growth of Smart Glove Market. Moreover, the rise of high-tech devices to usher clinical-grade wearable with 3G and 4G connection led to various viable solutions. In July 2020, UCLA bioengineers designed a glove-like device that can translate American Sign Language (ASL) into English speech in real time through a smartphone app. The entire system is integrated upon a pair of gloves with thin, stretchable sensors to translate hand gestures into spoken words. Hence, the sizable demand of personalized care, specific health issue monitoring devices and user-friendly, compact medical wearable propelled the growth of the Smart Glove Market.
Advancements in consumer electronics
The advancements in consumer electronics with a wide range of technical advantages, including touch sensitive features and miniature designs, resulted into the growth of Smart Glove Market. The advent of digitalization and latest development in sensor technology to enhance user performances is further driving the market. In April 2019, British music tech company Mi.Mu, founded by Grammy award-winning artist Imogen Heap announced the release of newly designed Mi.Mu gloves, allowing artists to map hand gestures to music software. The new gloves of Mi.Mu are durable with a removable battery system that offers artists complete control over their musical performances. Moreover, the breakthrough innovation in microfibre sensor technology offers strain sensing capabilities that provides gesture-based control. In August 2020, A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), led by Professor Lim Chwee Teck, developed a smart glove, known as 'InfinityGloveTM', which enables users to mimic numerable in-game controls using simple hand gestures. Therefore, the launch of sophisticated wearable electronics products, extensive glove's capabilities and rising usage of convenient-to-use devices are some of the factors that are estimated to drive the Smart Glove Market.
Smart Glove Market Challenge
High price of Smart Glove solution
The market of Smart Glove is expanding due to the significant technologies development, using the amalgamation of sensing and feedback operation to denote smarter systems. Thus, the commercially available devices, pertaining to smart glove features are prominently expensive, which is a major constraint that demotivated the rapid adoption. Thus, factors such as less sensible investment and unobtainability of some of the latest smart gloves technology around some regions due to high cost are likely to restrict the Smart Glove Market.
Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the Smart Glove Market. The Smart Glove Market top 10 companies include Apple Inc, Flint Rehab, Haptx, Lab Brother Llc, Maze Exclusive, Neofect, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seekas Technology Co., Ltd, Vandrico Solution Inc, ProGlove, Workaround Gmbh and among others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In December 2019, HaptX, the leading provider of realistic haptic technology announced the partnership with Advanced Input Systems along with a Series A financing round of $12 million. This acquisition provides a great opportunity for HaptX as they can finance the production of the next generation of HaptX Gloves, which represents the world’s most realistic gloves for virtual reality and robotics, coupled with product development, manufacturing, and go-to-market collaboration.
In November 2019, Ansell Limited, a leading provider of safety solutions, announced a partnership with ProGlove, a renowned industrial wearable manufacturer. The acquisition is formed to deliver advanced hand protection solutions to ensure the personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance in the workplace.
Key Takeaways
The growing demand of wearable medical devices owing to the increasing awareness on fitness and a healthy lifestyle along with prominence of connected devices in Healthcare, contribute to the growth.
Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest share of 40% in 2020, followed by North America, owing to the significant adoption of IoT, large scale implementation of a wide range of ubiquitous systems, such as wearable computing and sensor technology across the several business verticals.
The advancements in consumer electronics with a wide range of technical advantages, including touch sensitive features and miniature designs, resulted into the market growth.
