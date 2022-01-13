Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Top Players and Business Strategies
According to the new market research report Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market is projected to reach $404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2022 ) According to the new market research report Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application (Homeland Security, Military & Defence, Environmental monitoring, Emergency/rapid response & Disaster Management, Narcotics Detection, Chemical leak detection, Forensics), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market"
28 – Tables
02 – Figures
100 – Pages
Product architecture & ease of use and technological advancements coupled with stringent government regulations for pollution monitoring and control are high growth prospects for the mobile mass spectrometer market during the forecast period.
A few major players that have an extensive geographic presence dominate the mobile mass spectrometers industry globally. The leading players in the mobile mass spectrometer market include FLIR (US), 908 Devices(US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon (Switzerland), BaySpec (US)Bruker Corporation (US), PURSPEC (US), Focused Photonics (China), 1st detect (US), and Kore Technology(UK) among others.
The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, product upgradation and investments & expansions. New product launches was the most commonly adopted strategies from January 2018 to October 2021.
Teledyne FLIR Systems is the leader in designing and manufacturing thermal imaging and other sensing products and systems. The companies offerings include thermal imaging, visible-light imaging, video analytics, and advanced threat detection systems for enhancing perception and awareness. The company provides portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometers as threat detection technologies under its Government & Defense Business Unit. The company has a network of independent representatives and distributors across major government markets worldwide, such as the US, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
908 devices offers innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning. 908 Devices’ MX908 has been deployed for use by elite responders conducting trace chemical, explosive, priority drug, and HazMat operations across the globe. The company has a network of more than 30 distribution partners across the EMEA and APAC regions.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
