Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market – Future Trends & Scenario
The global malt extracts and ingredients market is estimated to account for USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
Many domestic and global players provide malt extracts and ingredients of various types across the world. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American and European countries. The key companies in the malt extracts and ingredients market are Groupe Soufflet (France), Muntons PLC (US), Viking Malt (Finland), Diastatische Producten (Netherlands), Laihian Mallas (Finland), Rahr corporations (US), Graincorp Limited (Australia), Malteurop Group (France), Maltexco (Chile), Malt products (US), Holland Malt (Netherlands), and Boortmalt (Belgium).
Europe is projected to witness the highest growth in the malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period
Europe’s growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of people about healthy dietary habits. The key factors driving growth in the European region are the increase in the consumption of beer and the rise in craft breweries. These factors have led to a surge in demand for malt ingredients in the region. In addition, the different uses of malts in the food and non-alcoholic beverage industries is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the malt extracts and ingredients market. Established and local players have the opportunity to capitalize on the growth potential in the malt extracts and ingredients market. Malt is a primary ingredient used in breweries. However, since the past few years, an increase in the awareness pertaining to the health benefits of malts and their use in various food and beverage applications has increased. These factors have opened various opportunities for this region in the malt extracts and ingredients market.
The ingredients segment, by product, is projected to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market due to their increasing use in beer production
Malt ingredients are mainly used for beer production. They are also preferred for the production of whiskey. Thus, the increase in the consumption of alcohol is expected to the market for malt ingredients during the forecast period. Ingredients are also available in both powdered and flaked forms. The high shelf life of powdered ingredients is also a driving factor, as manufacturers find them easy to distribute in remote areas. Furthermore, the rising popularity of various artisanal and craft beers is further propelling market growth.
Demand for specialty malt, by grade, to remain high during the forecast period
The market for specialty malt is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the high preference of specialty malt for food, pharmaceutical, pet food, and personal care products applications. There is a variety of standard malts in the market; these include crystal, roasted, dark, and specially kilned.
The barley segment is projected to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market, owing to its high adoption for beer production
Barley, as a source of malt extracts and ingredients, dominates the market, owing to its high preference for beer production. Barley is one of the most popular and traditional sources for malt ingredients due to its high protein content and ease of malting. This is due to the extensive use of barley in the beer industry and the rising awareness of consumers about the health benefits of barley-based beverages.
