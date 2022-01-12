Bauxite Cement Market Size Expected to Be Valued at $810.2 Million by 2026
The Growing Population in Developing Countries Like China and India Is One of the Main Factors Driving the Bauxite Cement Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2022 ) Bauxite Cement Market size is expected to be valued at $810.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026. The use of bauxite cement in mortars increases strength even at low temperatures, as a protective liner against microbial corrosion and in refractory concretes for high strength at high temperatures, which makes it a preferred mixture of cement in many key use industries. Aluminum hydroxide is used in bauxite cement for increasing the strength of the cement. Bauxite cement has microbial corrosion properties which increase the demand for bauxite cement. Furthermore, the increase in building and construction activities is further driving the bauxite cement market. The increase in initiatives by government for improving infrastructure in their nation is also contributing to the demand for bauxite cement.
COVID-19 impact
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bauxite cement market was affected in terms of production and logistics. There were various restrictions laid down by various governments across the world. This hugely affected the trading activities between countries. The production and supply of bauxite cement was also hugely affected owing to the covid-19 pandemic. The number of construction activities decreased, due to which the demand for bauxite cement also drastically declined. However, the situation is expected to become normal by the year ending 2021.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501598
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Grade
Refractory grade segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. Refractory grade bauxite cement is rich in aluminum hydroxide and used as aggregates in refractory linings owing to its ability to withstand corrosive environment and high temperature. Refractory grade bauxite cement also has high resistance to microbial corrosion and other extreme conditions. This is increasing the demand for refractory grade bauxite cement. Refractory grade bauxite cement is used in furnaces and other heating applications. The increase in the production of steel, glasses and other industrial products is driving the demand for refractory grade bauxite cement.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Cement and Mortar segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of construction activities across the globe is one of the major factors driving the cement and mortar segment in the bauxite cement market. Furthermore, the increase in the activities and investment in the construction sector is driving the growth of the building and construction sector which is further increasing the demand for bauxite cement market. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics report the global construction industry is estimated to reach US$8 trillion by the year 2030. This is further driving the demand for bauxite cement from cement and mortar segment.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Building and Construction industry held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of developments and investments in the building and construction sector across the globe is majorly driving the growth of the building and construction sector. According to Oxford Economics, the construction industry is estimated to reach US$ 8 trillion by 2025. This is fueling the demand for bauxite cement in the building and construction sector.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share of 30% in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020. The growth in the population coupled with the increase in government policies and investments related to infrastructure in the region is driving the bauxite cement market. According to Asian Development Bank, developing countries in Asia will invest US$26 trillion in infrastructure from 2016 to 2030, or US$1.7 trillion per year. This will increase the number of infrastructure projects in the region. This is further increasing the demand for bauxite cement in the region.
Bauxite Cement Market Drivers
The growing population in developing countries coupled with the increase in demand for infrastructure
The growing population in developing countries like China and India is one of the main factors driving the bauxite cement market. As the population increases, the need to expand infrastructure and basic amenities also increases, which in turn has led to the increase of products such as bauxite cement. Multilateral development banks such as Asian Development Bank is scaling up operations for sovereign and non-sovereign infrastructure investment, which will increase the investment in the building and construction sector. The investment has reached US$20 million, an increase of 70% from the year 2014. This will further increase the demand for related products and services such as bauxite cement market. Therefore, this is one of the driving factors of the bauxite cement market.
Government initiatives to develop infrastructure
The government initiatives to develop infrastructure in many countries is also one of the major factors driving the bauxite cement industry. As the economies keep developing, the infrastructure of such economies also keeps expanding, which gives scope to markets such as cement. According to Global Infrastructure Hub, the projected investment in the construction of road in the USA between 2016-2040 is estimated at US$3.42 trillion. Furthermore, as per The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) policy, for the implementation and development of a Europe-wide network of railway lines, roads, inland waterways, the plan was resourced with US$31.9 billion. This is further driving the demand for bauxite cement across the globe.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501598
Bauxite Cement Market Challenges
The lack of awareness and knowledge
The lack of awareness about bauxite cements among small time manufacturers is one of the biggest challenges to the bauxite cement industry. Aluminium hydroxide has many acidic reactions, which will affect the quality of the bauxite cement. Furthermore, the lack of knowledge regarding the usage of calcium aluminate cements, which leads to various construction problems. These are some of the major challenges faced by the bauxite cement market.
Bauxite Cement Market Industry Outlook
Expansion, innovation, product development, expansion and mergers are some of the key strategies adopted by players in the Bauxite Cement Market. Major players in the Bauxite Cement Market are Orient, Cimsa, AGC Ceramics, Hanson, Jiangsu Zhongyi, RWC, Ciments Molins, Calucem, Gorka and Huayan Inc among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2021, Cementos Molins SA acquired building materials company Calucem, Inc. from Ambienta SGR S.p.A for US$180.27 million.
In September 2020, Cemtech Materials and New Day Aluminium Holdings subsidiary Noranda Alumina got into a joint contract for producing cement using bauxite residue and supplied by New Day Aluminium Holdings to Cemtech Materials.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest share in the bauxite cement market for the next few years owing to the increase in population in countries like China and India.
The demand for housing and commercial infrastructure across the globe is driving the bauxite cement market.
The properties such as high resistance and high tolerance is making bauxite cement a sought-after product in the market.
The increase in government initiatives to develop infrastructure is one of the main factors driving the bauxite cement market.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bauxite cement market witnessed slow growth and stagnation owing to the various legal and economical restrictions across the globe.
Related Reports:
A. Cement and Cement Additives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15584/cement-and-cement-additives-market.html
For more Chemicals and Materials related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
COVID-19 impact
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bauxite cement market was affected in terms of production and logistics. There were various restrictions laid down by various governments across the world. This hugely affected the trading activities between countries. The production and supply of bauxite cement was also hugely affected owing to the covid-19 pandemic. The number of construction activities decreased, due to which the demand for bauxite cement also drastically declined. However, the situation is expected to become normal by the year ending 2021.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501598
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Grade
Refractory grade segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. Refractory grade bauxite cement is rich in aluminum hydroxide and used as aggregates in refractory linings owing to its ability to withstand corrosive environment and high temperature. Refractory grade bauxite cement also has high resistance to microbial corrosion and other extreme conditions. This is increasing the demand for refractory grade bauxite cement. Refractory grade bauxite cement is used in furnaces and other heating applications. The increase in the production of steel, glasses and other industrial products is driving the demand for refractory grade bauxite cement.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Cement and Mortar segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of construction activities across the globe is one of the major factors driving the cement and mortar segment in the bauxite cement market. Furthermore, the increase in the activities and investment in the construction sector is driving the growth of the building and construction sector which is further increasing the demand for bauxite cement market. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics report the global construction industry is estimated to reach US$8 trillion by the year 2030. This is further driving the demand for bauxite cement from cement and mortar segment.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Building and Construction industry held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of developments and investments in the building and construction sector across the globe is majorly driving the growth of the building and construction sector. According to Oxford Economics, the construction industry is estimated to reach US$ 8 trillion by 2025. This is fueling the demand for bauxite cement in the building and construction sector.
Bauxite Cement Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share of 30% in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020. The growth in the population coupled with the increase in government policies and investments related to infrastructure in the region is driving the bauxite cement market. According to Asian Development Bank, developing countries in Asia will invest US$26 trillion in infrastructure from 2016 to 2030, or US$1.7 trillion per year. This will increase the number of infrastructure projects in the region. This is further increasing the demand for bauxite cement in the region.
Bauxite Cement Market Drivers
The growing population in developing countries coupled with the increase in demand for infrastructure
The growing population in developing countries like China and India is one of the main factors driving the bauxite cement market. As the population increases, the need to expand infrastructure and basic amenities also increases, which in turn has led to the increase of products such as bauxite cement. Multilateral development banks such as Asian Development Bank is scaling up operations for sovereign and non-sovereign infrastructure investment, which will increase the investment in the building and construction sector. The investment has reached US$20 million, an increase of 70% from the year 2014. This will further increase the demand for related products and services such as bauxite cement market. Therefore, this is one of the driving factors of the bauxite cement market.
Government initiatives to develop infrastructure
The government initiatives to develop infrastructure in many countries is also one of the major factors driving the bauxite cement industry. As the economies keep developing, the infrastructure of such economies also keeps expanding, which gives scope to markets such as cement. According to Global Infrastructure Hub, the projected investment in the construction of road in the USA between 2016-2040 is estimated at US$3.42 trillion. Furthermore, as per The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) policy, for the implementation and development of a Europe-wide network of railway lines, roads, inland waterways, the plan was resourced with US$31.9 billion. This is further driving the demand for bauxite cement across the globe.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501598
Bauxite Cement Market Challenges
The lack of awareness and knowledge
The lack of awareness about bauxite cements among small time manufacturers is one of the biggest challenges to the bauxite cement industry. Aluminium hydroxide has many acidic reactions, which will affect the quality of the bauxite cement. Furthermore, the lack of knowledge regarding the usage of calcium aluminate cements, which leads to various construction problems. These are some of the major challenges faced by the bauxite cement market.
Bauxite Cement Market Industry Outlook
Expansion, innovation, product development, expansion and mergers are some of the key strategies adopted by players in the Bauxite Cement Market. Major players in the Bauxite Cement Market are Orient, Cimsa, AGC Ceramics, Hanson, Jiangsu Zhongyi, RWC, Ciments Molins, Calucem, Gorka and Huayan Inc among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2021, Cementos Molins SA acquired building materials company Calucem, Inc. from Ambienta SGR S.p.A for US$180.27 million.
In September 2020, Cemtech Materials and New Day Aluminium Holdings subsidiary Noranda Alumina got into a joint contract for producing cement using bauxite residue and supplied by New Day Aluminium Holdings to Cemtech Materials.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest share in the bauxite cement market for the next few years owing to the increase in population in countries like China and India.
The demand for housing and commercial infrastructure across the globe is driving the bauxite cement market.
The properties such as high resistance and high tolerance is making bauxite cement a sought-after product in the market.
The increase in government initiatives to develop infrastructure is one of the main factors driving the bauxite cement market.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bauxite cement market witnessed slow growth and stagnation owing to the various legal and economical restrictions across the globe.
Related Reports:
A. Cement and Cement Additives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15584/cement-and-cement-additives-market.html
For more Chemicals and Materials related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.