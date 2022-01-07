Big Dog Metaverse to Hold Protest Outside Meta Headquarters Over Failure to Protect User Data
The demonstration will draw attention to Meta’s long history of controversies over user data and censorship
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) Menlo Park, CA -- Big Dog Metaverse, the self-proclaimed “coolest crypto community,” will be sponsoring a protest outside the Headquarters of Meta (previously known as Facebook) in Menlo Park to draw attention to repeated concerns about Meta’s management, ethics, political involvements, alleged censorship, and most significantly its business model which relies on selling users’ data to advertisers. Big Dog Metaverse claims that Meta’s business model is flawed and claims to provide an alternative metaverse that will not be subject to privacy concerns or censorship.
Big Dog issued the following statement:
“Facebook has changed its name to Meta in an unfortunate attempt to dominate the metaverse with the same unscrupulous practices they have used in social media platforms. Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have a long history of misusing user data for use by nefarious political actors, scam marketers, and more. Moreover, they have sole authority to censor users when users express ‘disagreeable’ points of view. Big Dog Metaverse is completely decentralized meaning users decide their reality instead of large corporate overlords. We are holding this demonstration at Meta HQ to let people know, they have a choice, and they should choose wisely.”
Event Details
What
Protest against Meta’s alleged misuse of consumer data
Date
Monday January 10, 2022
Time
12PM
Location
Outside the “thumbs up” sign at Meta HQ
1 Hacker Way Menlo Park, CA 94025.
Protective masks with the iconic Big Dog Token logo along with food and beverages will be provided for all attendees as a “thank you” from Big Dog Metaverse to those who show up.
About Big Dog Metaverse
The Big Dog Metaverse is a social platform where users can sign up and create their own Big Dog characters. Each character is also a unique NFT and comes with a social profile, stat points and an experience-based growth system. Experience points can be obtained from playing Big Dog mini games, engaging in social activities and building a good reputation in the Big Dog Metaverse society. Big Dog characters can also be exchanged freely via the Big Dog token (BDOG), which is the universal currency of the Big Dog Metaverse. For more information, go to https://bigdogtoken.com/.
Contact Information:
Big Dog Metaverse
Ziki Liu
Tel: 646-249-1372
Email us
