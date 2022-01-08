Polymer Emulsion Market Size Forecast to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2026
Increasing Consumption of Paint & Coatings Driving the Growth of Polymer Emulsion Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 08, 2022 ) Polymer Emulsion Market size is forecast to reach $39.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, packaging, paint & coatings, and others. Polymer emulsion enhances the quality and appearance of paints and contains low volatile organic compounds. Polymer emulsion such as acrylic is highly versatile and offers superior properties such as excellent durability and provide protective coatings which make them ideal for numerous applications in end-use industries. Hence, surfactants and polyvinyl alcohols are used in polymerization and widely used for paints to provide durability which is estimated to grow the market size of polymer emulsion.
Impact of COVID-19
The tragedy of COVID-19, which is declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. This has affected the demand and supply chain as well, thereby limiting the growth. This pandemic is affected consciously in Q2 of 2021. Thus, all pending activities from the automotive and construction sectors are limit the demand for polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Acrylics type segment held the largest share in the polymer emulsion market in 2020. Acrylic emulsion polymer offers excellent optical clarity, weather ability, UV resistance, high strength, and dimensional stability, and low mold shrinkage which makes them ideal for paint & coatings, automotive trim, and other applications. Acrylic contains a low level of surfactant which is considered to be extremely waterproof and it is very useful for application to exterior & interior paints, textile finishes, and others. Hence, due to its lightweight and thermal insulator properties acrylic creates polymer emulsion.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503371
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Paint & coatings dominated the global polymer emulsion market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Polymer emulsion provides low cost, low emissions, non- VOC, freeze-thaw stability, and potential sustainability in many coating formulations. Surfactants are used to enhance the shelf life of paint during emulsion polymerization and polyvinyl alcohols provide viscosity solutions for paints. Hence, increasing demand for paint & coatings from the automotive industry is estimated to grow the market size of polymer emulsion. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production increased by 21.08 million in January-March 2021 as compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Furthermore, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle sales in November 2020 stood at 2,91,001 units with 4.17 % growth, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019. Thus, the rising consumption of paints & coatings from automotive is also anticipated to increase the demand for polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the polymer emulsion market in 2020 with 29% followed by North America due to increasing construction activities in developing countries such as India, China, and others. Polymer emulsion provides highly reflective roof coatings that significantly reduce building air conditioning costs. Also, Polymer emulsion used interior and exterior coating as they protect from moisture. Thus, increasing building activities is estimated to grow the consumption of polymer emulsions. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate sector of India will grow US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and Rs. 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the investment by China in real states rose 7.0% in 2020. Apart from this, North America also held significant share in the market. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, solvent-based coatings are widely used for industrial coatings, which account for approximately 65 %. Hence, increasing demand for paint & coatings and building activities are estimated to grow the market size of polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Drivers
Robust Building and Construction Industry at Global Level
Polymer emulsion is used to increase durability and strength of cementing operation thus these are used for waterproof coatings, joints filler, roofing, and other building application. Thus, increasing housing demand is estimated to grow the market size. The Government of Canada announced a housing plan, under this plan the housing units have expanded by 14,000 units and 65,900 units being repaired during FY16-FY21. Additionally, according to the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, Germany will require about 350,000 new housing units per year by 2021. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), real estate investment in China rose 7.0% in 2020. Hence, growth in construction projects is estimated to grow the demand for polymer emulsions.
Increasing Consumption of Paint & Coatings
Surfactants are used in emulsion polymerization to lower the surface tension of water. As polymer emulsion offers superior properties such as low volatile organic compounds, high adhesion, water resistance, and polyvinyl alcohols offer high viscosity thus they are extensively used in paints & coatings. Paint & coatings are widely used in the automotive industry as they provide long-term protection to vehicle parts. Hence, increasing demand for protective coating from the automotive industry is expected to boost the market size of polymer emulsion. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian market sold 1.2 million new passenger cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles in 2017, an increase of 0.9 % from 2016. In addition, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of light commercial vehicles has increased in the APAC region by 10.2 % in 2018. Light commercial vehicle production has increased from 2,249,348 in 2018 to 2,254,153 in 2019, an increase of 0.2% in Europe. Hence, such factors are expected to grow the market size.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503371
Polymer Emulsion Market Challenges
Volatility in Raw Material prices
Acrylic is a petroleum-based thermoplastic polymer product. Meanwhile, the volatile crude oil prices in the market are expected to fluctuate the prices of polymer emulsion. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil prices were decreased by US$ 41.69 per barrel in 2020 compared to US$ 64.34 per barrel in 2019. According to BP static, Oil prices declined US$64.21/bbl in 2019 as compared with US$71.31/bbl in 2018. Hence, the fluctuation of crude oil prices may hamper the production of polymer emulsions.
Polymer Emulsion Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the polymer emulsion market. Major players in the Polymer Emulsion Market are Synthomer Plc, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation, DSM, Allnex, Pexichem Private Limited, BASF SE, Arkema Group, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, and Omnova Solutions Inc., and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In June 2020, Celanese Corporation signed an agreement with Megafarma, an Azelis company, to supply emulsion polymers in Mexico. The non-exclusive agreement includes the following Celanese products such as Resyn, Tufcor, Vinac, Dur-O-Set, Avicor, Celvolit, EcoVAE and Flexbond.
In January 2020, Celanese Corporation announced to expand the emulsion polymers business globally. Under this expansion, Celanese started the debottlenecking of VAE production facilities in Nanjing, China, and Geleen, Netherlands.
In September 2019, Synthomer plc expanded acrylic dispersion production capacity by 30%, located at Worms, Germany. This expansion strengthens the company’s position in end-use industries such as paints and coatings, construction chemicals, adhesives and sealants, automotive, and technical textiles.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the polymer emulsion market owing to the increasing demand from building & construction activities as they are widely used for waterproof coatings and joint fillers.
Increasing demand from paint and coatings is estimated to grow the market size as styrene-acrylic polymer emulsion used for interior high polyvinyl chloride paints for gloss.
Additionally, polymers are offered protective architectural paints, high scrub interior paints, exterior paints for high durability and wet adhesion, deck and trim paints, and elastomeric coatings which are estimated to grow the market size.
Furthermore, surfactants and polyvinyl alcohols provide durability and strength to the paints during emulsion polymerization.
Related Reports:
A. Wax Emulsion Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16411/wax-emulsion-market.html
B. Emulsion Adhesives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Emulsion-Adhesives-Market-Research-500453
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Impact of COVID-19
The tragedy of COVID-19, which is declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. This has affected the demand and supply chain as well, thereby limiting the growth. This pandemic is affected consciously in Q2 of 2021. Thus, all pending activities from the automotive and construction sectors are limit the demand for polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Acrylics type segment held the largest share in the polymer emulsion market in 2020. Acrylic emulsion polymer offers excellent optical clarity, weather ability, UV resistance, high strength, and dimensional stability, and low mold shrinkage which makes them ideal for paint & coatings, automotive trim, and other applications. Acrylic contains a low level of surfactant which is considered to be extremely waterproof and it is very useful for application to exterior & interior paints, textile finishes, and others. Hence, due to its lightweight and thermal insulator properties acrylic creates polymer emulsion.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503371
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Paint & coatings dominated the global polymer emulsion market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Polymer emulsion provides low cost, low emissions, non- VOC, freeze-thaw stability, and potential sustainability in many coating formulations. Surfactants are used to enhance the shelf life of paint during emulsion polymerization and polyvinyl alcohols provide viscosity solutions for paints. Hence, increasing demand for paint & coatings from the automotive industry is estimated to grow the market size of polymer emulsion. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production increased by 21.08 million in January-March 2021 as compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Furthermore, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle sales in November 2020 stood at 2,91,001 units with 4.17 % growth, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019. Thus, the rising consumption of paints & coatings from automotive is also anticipated to increase the demand for polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the polymer emulsion market in 2020 with 29% followed by North America due to increasing construction activities in developing countries such as India, China, and others. Polymer emulsion provides highly reflective roof coatings that significantly reduce building air conditioning costs. Also, Polymer emulsion used interior and exterior coating as they protect from moisture. Thus, increasing building activities is estimated to grow the consumption of polymer emulsions. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate sector of India will grow US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and Rs. 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the investment by China in real states rose 7.0% in 2020. Apart from this, North America also held significant share in the market. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, solvent-based coatings are widely used for industrial coatings, which account for approximately 65 %. Hence, increasing demand for paint & coatings and building activities are estimated to grow the market size of polymer emulsion.
Polymer Emulsion Market Drivers
Robust Building and Construction Industry at Global Level
Polymer emulsion is used to increase durability and strength of cementing operation thus these are used for waterproof coatings, joints filler, roofing, and other building application. Thus, increasing housing demand is estimated to grow the market size. The Government of Canada announced a housing plan, under this plan the housing units have expanded by 14,000 units and 65,900 units being repaired during FY16-FY21. Additionally, according to the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, Germany will require about 350,000 new housing units per year by 2021. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), real estate investment in China rose 7.0% in 2020. Hence, growth in construction projects is estimated to grow the demand for polymer emulsions.
Increasing Consumption of Paint & Coatings
Surfactants are used in emulsion polymerization to lower the surface tension of water. As polymer emulsion offers superior properties such as low volatile organic compounds, high adhesion, water resistance, and polyvinyl alcohols offer high viscosity thus they are extensively used in paints & coatings. Paint & coatings are widely used in the automotive industry as they provide long-term protection to vehicle parts. Hence, increasing demand for protective coating from the automotive industry is expected to boost the market size of polymer emulsion. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian market sold 1.2 million new passenger cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles in 2017, an increase of 0.9 % from 2016. In addition, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of light commercial vehicles has increased in the APAC region by 10.2 % in 2018. Light commercial vehicle production has increased from 2,249,348 in 2018 to 2,254,153 in 2019, an increase of 0.2% in Europe. Hence, such factors are expected to grow the market size.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503371
Polymer Emulsion Market Challenges
Volatility in Raw Material prices
Acrylic is a petroleum-based thermoplastic polymer product. Meanwhile, the volatile crude oil prices in the market are expected to fluctuate the prices of polymer emulsion. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil prices were decreased by US$ 41.69 per barrel in 2020 compared to US$ 64.34 per barrel in 2019. According to BP static, Oil prices declined US$64.21/bbl in 2019 as compared with US$71.31/bbl in 2018. Hence, the fluctuation of crude oil prices may hamper the production of polymer emulsions.
Polymer Emulsion Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the polymer emulsion market. Major players in the Polymer Emulsion Market are Synthomer Plc, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation, DSM, Allnex, Pexichem Private Limited, BASF SE, Arkema Group, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, and Omnova Solutions Inc., and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In June 2020, Celanese Corporation signed an agreement with Megafarma, an Azelis company, to supply emulsion polymers in Mexico. The non-exclusive agreement includes the following Celanese products such as Resyn, Tufcor, Vinac, Dur-O-Set, Avicor, Celvolit, EcoVAE and Flexbond.
In January 2020, Celanese Corporation announced to expand the emulsion polymers business globally. Under this expansion, Celanese started the debottlenecking of VAE production facilities in Nanjing, China, and Geleen, Netherlands.
In September 2019, Synthomer plc expanded acrylic dispersion production capacity by 30%, located at Worms, Germany. This expansion strengthens the company’s position in end-use industries such as paints and coatings, construction chemicals, adhesives and sealants, automotive, and technical textiles.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the polymer emulsion market owing to the increasing demand from building & construction activities as they are widely used for waterproof coatings and joint fillers.
Increasing demand from paint and coatings is estimated to grow the market size as styrene-acrylic polymer emulsion used for interior high polyvinyl chloride paints for gloss.
Additionally, polymers are offered protective architectural paints, high scrub interior paints, exterior paints for high durability and wet adhesion, deck and trim paints, and elastomeric coatings which are estimated to grow the market size.
Furthermore, surfactants and polyvinyl alcohols provide durability and strength to the paints during emulsion polymerization.
Related Reports:
A. Wax Emulsion Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16411/wax-emulsion-market.html
B. Emulsion Adhesives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Emulsion-Adhesives-Market-Research-500453
For more Chemicals and Materials Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.