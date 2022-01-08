Clinical Perfusion Systems Market Worth $1,198.8 Million - Forecast to 2021
According to research report the Clinical Perfusion Systems Market is projected to reach $1,198.8 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2021.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 08, 2022 ) According to a new market research report Clinical Perfusion Systems Market (Cardiopulmonary Perfusion, by Component (Heart-lung Machines, Oxygenators), Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion, Technique (Hypothermic, Normothermic), Cell Perfusion, by Type (Bioreactor, Microfluidic)) - Global Forecast to 2021, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 1,198.8 Million by 2021 from USD 989.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.9%.
Browse 74 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Perfusion Systems Market"
Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=164273069
The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular & respiratory diseases, initiatives by governments & NGOs to encourage organ donation, increasing investment in cell-based research, and developments in biologics manufacturing. The high cost of organ transplantation and organ supply-demand gap, however, are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The Clinical Perfusion Systems Market is segmented on the basis of type (namely cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, ex vivo organ perfusion systems, and cell perfusion systems) and region. By component, the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, oxygenators, monitoring systems, cannulas, and other components. The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market in 2016.
Based on technique, the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest share of the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global cell Perfusion Systems Market is segmented based on the type, as bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems, and small-mammal organ perfusion systems.
The bioreactor perfusion systems segment held the largest share of the cell Perfusion Systems Market in 2016 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This growth will be particularly centered on China, Japan, and India.
Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164273069
The major players in the cardiopulmonary Clinical Perfusion Systems Market include Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany). The major players in the ex vivo organ perfusion system market are Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), while, Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players in the cell Perfusion Systems Market.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 74 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Perfusion Systems Market"
Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=164273069
The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular & respiratory diseases, initiatives by governments & NGOs to encourage organ donation, increasing investment in cell-based research, and developments in biologics manufacturing. The high cost of organ transplantation and organ supply-demand gap, however, are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The Clinical Perfusion Systems Market is segmented on the basis of type (namely cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, ex vivo organ perfusion systems, and cell perfusion systems) and region. By component, the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, oxygenators, monitoring systems, cannulas, and other components. The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market in 2016.
Based on technique, the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest share of the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global cell Perfusion Systems Market is segmented based on the type, as bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems, and small-mammal organ perfusion systems.
The bioreactor perfusion systems segment held the largest share of the cell Perfusion Systems Market in 2016 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This growth will be particularly centered on China, Japan, and India.
Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164273069
The major players in the cardiopulmonary Clinical Perfusion Systems Market include Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany). The major players in the ex vivo organ perfusion system market are Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), while, Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players in the cell Perfusion Systems Market.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.